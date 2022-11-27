Position grades: Leslie Frazier turned up heat on Lions after Von Miller went out

The Buffalo Bills turned up the pass-rushing heat on the Detroit Lions after Von Miller left the game with a knee injury Thursday.

It is probably a trend that will continue without Miller on the field.

The Bills blitzed Detroit quarterback Jared Goff 17 times, a Buffalo season high, according to Buffalo News charting.

Thirteen of those pass rushes with five or more men by the Bills came after Miller went out of the game with a knee injury with 2:27 to go in the first half.

It was the most blitzes by the Bills’ defense in any game this season, and the highest rate of the season – 42.5% of Goff’s dropbacks. It’s not a shock the Bills would go after Goff, since he’s a pocket passer who rarely runs. The second most blitz-heavy game by the Bills’ defense this year was against New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Bills blitzed him on 40% of his dropbacks.

The biggest blitz the Bills sent came in the most critical situation – on Detroit’s last offensive snap, a third-and-1 play from the Buffalo 33 with 32 seconds left in the game.

The Bills rushed seven men, keeping just four in coverage. Linebacker A.J. Klein rushed untouched up the A gap (between the center and right guard) and hurried Goff into a deep incompletion. The Lions opted for a tying field goal, and Josh Allen had time to engineer a winning score in the final 23 seconds.

It was the gutsiest call of the game for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and his staff. Frazier claimed he wasn't nervous before the snap.

"They had the option to run or pass on third and 1, and we went with the pressure we did hoping we'd be able to handle either," Frazier said. "You're just trusting the players and trusting the execution. When that's the case, you don't need to have your heart beating too fast. Fortunately for us, it worked out."

Goff hurt the Bills’ blitzes early. He hit 8 of 10 for 64 yards and two 1-yard TD passes over the Lions’ first seven possessions.

But on Detroit’s last two drives, Goff was just 2 of 7 for 13 yards against the blitz.

Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills’ 28-25 victory, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (3.5): Josh Allen’s great, 36-yard strike to Stefon Diggs saved the day. Allen’s red-zone interception was a bad break. Diggs was open in the end zone on the run-pass option, but the throw was tipped at the line of scrimmage by defensive end John Cominsky. Still, Allen is in a strange red-zone skid. After throwing just two INTs in the red zone in his first 82 NFL games, Allen now has four red-zone pickoffs in his last five games. Allen was clutch at the end. His zone-beater throw to Dawson Knox for 15 yards on the last TD drive was a beauty. The quarterback looked like he re-set the protection before hitting Isaiah McKenzie for 30 yards down the sideline.

Receivers (3.5): Diggs pushed his receiving yardage total to 1,110, most in team history through 11 games. Diggs is on pace for 1,715. He owns the team record at 1,535. McKenzie’s 19-yard TD catch came with the Vikings double-covering Diggs. McKenzie showed his ability to beat man coverage. He had good run after catch on a 27-yard gainer. An early WR screen, an audible against a blitz, would have been a huge gainer if McKenzie could have made one man (Mike Hughes) miss. McKenzie’s small stature showed on the hitch pass breakup by Jerry Jacobs in the fourth quarter.

Running backs (3.5): Devin Singletary had another good day, averaging 5.1 yards a carry and gaining 72 rushing yards. He made a nice cut to convert an early third-and-1 run. Then he converted another third-and-1 play and a second-and-2 run. The Bills hurt Cleveland on a run with orbit motion by McKenzie, combined with a split zone block in the other direction by Khalil Shakir. Detroit was ready for it, stopping the play twice for 1 and 2 yards. Detroit also smelled out an early screen to James Cook (incomplete) and a shotgun toss sweep to Cook (Davis was beaten on a pin block, and David Quessenberry was beaten on a pull block).

Offensive line (2.5): The loss of Dion Dawkins at halftime left the Bills without their two best blockers, including Mitch Morse. Considering the Bills hit their season point total (28) and should have had at least 31 (given Allen’s red-zone interception), the line pieced it together OK under the circumstances. Spencer Brown gave up 1.5 sacks and four pressures overall, according to News charting. Brown solo blocked Aidan Hutchinson well on the late, 15-yard pass to Knox. Dawkins yielded three hurries before he went out. Quessenberry yielded three. There was no problem with the snaps from Ryan Bates filling in for Morse (although Allen dropped one that turned into a TD run). Big Alim McNeill caused some problems in the middle. But Quessenberry washed him down on a 15-yard run. Quessenberry blocked Alex Anzalone on a late, 8-yard run. Bates blocked up linebacker Derrick Barnes on a 19-yard draw play.

Defensive line (4.0): The Bills dominated the matchup against Detroit’s backup guards, a big reason for the victory. Ed Oliver was great, with five tackles, a forced fumble and the sack for a safety. DaQuan Jones had an early sack and forced a third-down incompletion in the fourth quarter by lining up at defensive end and beating star right tackle Penei Sewell. Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips again played well, helping hold the Lions to just 3.4 yards a carry. Overall, the Bills held the Lions 90 yards under their season average.

Linebackers (4.0): Matt Milano’s hot streak continues. He saved a touchdown with a pass breakup on D’Andre Swift on the goal line, just before the missed field goal. He had three hurries in nine pass rushes. A.J. Klein made some nice plays besides his hurry on the last pass. He had a key tackle for loss on the last drive. The Bills used their 4-3 front on eight plays. The Lions hit three screen passes for 35 yards. In Week 11, Cleveland hit seven screens for 78 yards.

Defensive backs (3.0): The Lions went after Dane Jackson, and he gave up six catches for 76 yards, including a 1-yard TD to much bigger D.J. Chark when the blitz didn’t get home. Damar Hamlin missed two tackles, including on a 27-yard run. But the safeties stayed home on a couple trick plays and did not give up any completions on throws 20-plus yards downfield. Jordan Poyer was superb. On the last drive, he held up a block from tight end Brock Wright to hold a nice end around to 7 yards. It easily could have gone for a lot more.

Special teams (3.5): Tyler Bass’ winning field goal bumps the grade up, despite the fact he missed an extra point after making 104 straight. The Bills gave up a 41-yard punt return to Khalif Raymond that set up a short-field touchdown drive. It was a good punt by Sam Martin, with a big, 4.67 hang time. But in a rare breakdown, both gunners, Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones, missed tackles.