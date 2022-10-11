Position grades: Josh Allen passed Jack Kemp on Bills' QB victory list

Josh Allen passed Jack Kemp and moved into third place in wins by a starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Allen stands 46-25 in his career, counting playoffs. Kemp was 45-33 overall with the Bills, from 1962 to 1969.

Jim Kelly had 110 wins as a Bills starter. Joe Ferguson is second with 78.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Steelers game, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (5.0): More Allen superlatives: He leads the NFL in total touchdowns (passing and rushing) this season with 16, along with passing yards (1,651). Patrick Mahomes has 15 total touchdowns. Allen leads the NFL since 2020 in total TDs with 104. Aaron Rodgers is second with 99 and Tom Brady third with 95. Pittsburgh blitzed Allen 11 times. Allen is completing 64% against the blitz this year for 9.5 yards per attempt with five touchdowns and one interception, according to Buffalo News charting.

Offensive line (4.5): Dion Dawkins played a dominant game against Pittsburgh’s best pass rusher, Alex Highsmith, who entered the week second in the NFL in sacks with 5.5. Highsmith was almost invisible. Dawkins did a nice job holding off a strong rush by Highsmith just enough on the touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. Ryan Bates quietly had a good game. He sealed Cam Heyward on the 23-yard run by Devin Singletary and pancaked Levi Wallace on a pull play that went for 6 yards. On the James Cook TD run, the Bills got good duo blocks, double teams by Mitch Morse and Bates and Spencer Brown and Bobby Hart. Brown climbed to the second level to block Myles Jack. Hart bulled Chris Wormley. Bates and Brown were solid in pass protection, too. Allen was hit just one time in 35 drop backs, by Minkah Fitzpatrick on the 98-yard TD pass.

Receivers (5.0): If that showing is who Davis is the rest of the season, then the Bills’ offense is going to be hard to stop. Davis now leads the NFL in yards per catch – at a ridiculous 28.1 – for all players with 10 or more catches. Stefon Diggs stands third in the NFL in catches (39) and fourth in yards (508). It’s nice to find a receiver in the fifth round of the draft who has both a strong record of production like Shakir (he had 208 college catches) and 4.43 speed in the 40-yard dash. Shakir looked like a 4.43 threat on the 20-yard catch and run on an option route in the second quarter.

Running back (4.0): Seven of the 11 rushing attempts by running backs were successful. That’s a positive. The Bills are showing signs that their outside run game is coming to life, with the blockers executing some pin-and-pull plays. The Bills had runs of 6 and 8 yards vs. two light, six-man boxes; good to see. The first run stuff came against an 8-man front, with Heyward beating Rodger Saffold at the point of attack. The second run stuff went into a run-dog blitz by the Steelers. Quintin Morris was beaten at the point of attack on one outside run by Cook.

Defensive line (5.0): The Bills held Najee Harris to 1.8 yards a carry on 11 attempts. It’s a shame Harris plays behind a mediocre offensive line. DaQuan Jones was superb. He handled double teams to clog the middle on three separate 1-yard run stops. Ed Oliver, in limited duty, had a hurry and bulled Kevin Dotson on one run stuff. Greg Rousseau had four pressures and a tipped pass. A.J. Epenesa looked pretty good with his speed move against tackle Dan Moore. Von Miller logged his fourth sack and forced a holding penalty. Shaq Lawson looked good again in spot duty. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada had a bad second quarter. Two straight drives went run-run-pass for two three and outs.

Linebackers (5.0): Tyrel Dodson got his day off to a good start by playing downhill and stuffing a toss play to Harris for 3 yards. Matt Milano set the edge on that play. Dodson had 11 tackles and a sack. Milano had two passes defensed, read a screen pass to create an incompletion and assisted on a third-and-4 stop. Another strong day for Milano. Two of the Bills’ three sacks came on blitzes, and there were a season-high 12 blitzes overall called by Leslie Frazier.

Defensive backs (4.0): Damar Hamlin looked like a guy playing with more confidence. He was aggressive playing the run, with eight tackles. On an early third-and-4 play, he closed quickly to stop a short pass to Harris. Kaiir Elam had been targeted only 10 times the first four games, which seemed like an aberration. So it was. He was targeted 13 times. He gave up 10 catches. One was costly, a 29-yarder to George Pickens, a good, high-point grab by the Steelers' rookie. No others were more than 14 yards, as the Bills played soft coverage with a big lead to make the Steelers eat clock. Elam showed his own ball skills with a pickoff in Cover 2 vs. Diontae Johnson. Elam knew he had help over the top from Jaquan Johnson. The tackling by Elam and Dane Jackson was good. Taron Johnson had a pretty pass breakup against Diontae Johnson on a fourth-down play.

Special teams (3.0): Taiwan Jones' muff of the opening kickoff drops the grade. The wind was tough on the kicking game. Pittsburgh punter Pressley Harvin averaged just 31 yards on three punts into the wind. The Steelers missed two field goals. Tyler Bass had a high, 4.29 hang time kickoff that fluttered in the wind and was muffed for a turnover by James Pierre. Shakir had a 34-yard kickoff return. He let Harvin punt with the wind bounce at the 23, and it was downed at the 1. Better to be safe than to muff it, especially after he had watched two returns get mishandled. Bass had to drive a long field goal into the wind, and it was blocked.