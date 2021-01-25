Position grades: Josh Allen faced a lot of tight windows vs. K.C. corners

Kansas City’s physical cornerbacks were the unsung heroes in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen was forced to throw into a lot of tight windows in the AFC championship game. Not many teams this year were able to be as effective against the Bills in press coverage as the Chiefs.
Still, the Bills easily could have racked up 30 points on offense if Allen had been a little more efficient in taking check-downs, or if the Bills had converted their red-zone scoring chances.
“They did a good job of keeping us off balance,” Cole Beasley said of the Chiefs’ defensive backs Monday.
“They did a good job when they brought double teams to me and Stef, and they did it in critical situations in some of the bigger moments,” he said, referring to Stefon Diggs. “They made it tough on us.”
Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
For much of the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills were content with their running game being an afterthought.
Quarterback (3.5): Allen didn’t play a great game, yet he still produced 375 yards passing and rushing under a lot of duress. The Chiefs seemed to have him a little “sped up” early in the game. He had a throwaway when an easy check down to Lee Smith was available. On the fifth drive, he forced a sideline shot to John Brown when Beasley was open on a check down. Then, he missed an open Diggs on a third-down hitch. A little more patience was in order, given the way the Chiefs were playing. Brian Daboll is open to second guessing for not using Allen as a running threat on a couple of the red-zone failures. Still, on a day when not everything was clicking and the field position wasn’t great, they easily could have hit 30-plus points if they converted one of those red-zone chances and Allen hits a couple more check downs to keep drives going. There’s plenty of reason to think Allen is only going to get tougher for the Chiefs to stop.
Support Local Journalism
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was aggressive again. In the first meeting, he blitzed Allen on 15 of 31 drop backs (48%). This time, he blitzed 17 of 58 drop backs (29%). The Bills didn’t handle it well. Allen was 6 of 13 for just 56 yards vs. the blitz, with a sack and an intentional grounding penalty. Allen ran for 27 yards on blitzes. Spagnuolo didn’t heat it up until he got a lead in the second half. Eleven of the blitzes came after halftime.
“There was no way I was gonna to miss a playoff game," he said.
Receivers (2.5): With the Chiefs focusing more on Diggs and Beasley, the Bills needed more from John Brown, who had just two catches. The ball that bounced off his hands for an interception was a tough play, but the pass was on the money. The Bills went to four wideouts (10 personnel) on 10 plays, and Gabriel Davis had three targets and no catches. The Chiefs’ corners played sides; they didn’t match up. Maybe the Bills could have gone after Bashaud Breeland a bit more.
Running backs (2.0): It was a rough finish for Devin Singletary, who got benched after dropping a swing pass. He and T.J. Yeldon each played 38 snaps, and the Bills got more out of Yeldon. Singletary had some good blitz pickups. On a key second-and-4 play from the K.C. 9, he had a chance to bounce it outside for a good gain, but cut inside and got stopped for a 1-yard gain. Tight ends Dawson Knox and Reggie Gilliam had made good blocks to seal the edge on the play. Credit Yeldon with making some tough catches, and he had a tough, 4-yard run for a first down.
Offensive line (2.5): It was a tough assignment and a tough day for Jon Feliciano, who lined up often against star defensive tackle Chris Jones and gave up six hurries and a sack, according to News charting. Jones had six pressures overall. The Bills handled the Chiefs’ best edge rusher, Frank Clark. He had just two hurries, going against Daryl Williams a little more than Dion Dawkins. Williams was responsible for two sacks, one by Clark and one when he couldn’t get a piece of blitzing slot corner L’Jarius Snead. Dawkins gave up only two hurries.
Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once and hit just twice in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Bills.
Defensive line (2.0): The Bills needed both a little more rush and a little better coverage. The Bills are not built at cornerback to play man coverage as effectively as the Chiefs. Levi Wallace and Josh Norman are best suited as off-coverage zone corners. So the Bills’ line didn’t have as much time as the Chiefs pass rushers to get to the QB. Still, the Bills will need more heat from the front four if they hope to keep Mahomes to 30 points. Ed Oliver and the rest of the Bills’ defensive tackles played more stout against the run. But Oliver had just one hurry.
Linebackers (2.0): It’s tough on the linebackers in underneath zone coverage when Mahomes has time – or makes time. Mahomes had six completions for 85 yards in the first half on plays where he was under pressure or outside the pocket. As CBS’ Tony Romo suggested, maybe the Bills needed to commit a defensive end more often to get hands on Travis Kelce at the line whenever he was in a tighter alignment. Just sacrifice the rush even more. All that zone coverage made for a long night of chasing receivers by Tremaine Edmunds. He missed a tackle on Tyreek Hill’s 71-yard play. Matt Milano missed a sack on Mahomes in the second quarter.
Defensive backs (2.0): Mahomes only attempted one pass that traveled 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. That shows how patient he is in skewering off coverage and how quickly he identifies his reads. He had an average time to throw of only 2.4 seconds, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bills will probably need to play a little more like the Chiefs’ secondary a little more of the time to contain the Chiefs next year. Travis Kelce caught most of his 13 passes vs. zone coverage. Mecole Hardman got a rub/grab of Jordan Poyer on the 17-yarder to Kelce down the sideline. Kelce used his body to box out Tre White on two occasions when the Bills’ corner had him one on one. On Kelce’s wide-open final TD, the Bills ran a seven-man blitz that didn’t get home.
Special teams (4.5): With two 51-yard field goals, Tyler Bass finished the season 7 of 10 on kicks of 50-plus yards. He’s the sixth kicker with two 50-plus FGs in a postseason game. He’s the first NFL kicker with three 50-plus FGs in a postseason. Both Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones had great coverage on the muffed punt by Mecole Hardman. Corey Bojorquez capped a big year with a 49.3-yard net on three punts.