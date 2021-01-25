Position grades: Josh Allen faced a lot of tight windows vs. K.C. corners

Quarterback (3.5): Allen didn’t play a great game, yet he still produced 375 yards passing and rushing under a lot of duress. The Chiefs seemed to have him a little “sped up” early in the game. He had a throwaway when an easy check down to Lee Smith was available. On the fifth drive, he forced a sideline shot to John Brown when Beasley was open on a check down. Then, he missed an open Diggs on a third-down hitch. A little more patience was in order, given the way the Chiefs were playing. Brian Daboll is open to second guessing for not using Allen as a running threat on a couple of the red-zone failures. Still, on a day when not everything was clicking and the field position wasn’t great, they easily could have hit 30-plus points if they converted one of those red-zone chances and Allen hits a couple more check downs to keep drives going. There’s plenty of reason to think Allen is only going to get tougher for the Chiefs to stop.