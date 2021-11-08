Position grades: Josh Allen carrying heavy offensive load on his back for Bills

So much for one of the Buffalo Bills’ impressive offensive streaks.

The Bills’ string of games in which they gained 20 or more first downs was snapped at 23, third most ever, in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had a 26-game streak of 20-plus first downs from 2010 to 2013 and a 24-game streak from 2016 to 2017.

Here are the position grades for the game, based on video review and on a scale from 0 to 5:

Quarterback (1.5): Too much of the offense is resting on the back of Josh Allen. Still, the Bills needed him to protect the ball better. The desperate heave that the Jaguars’ Josh Allen intercepted was a mistake, as was the late fumble. On the pickoff for Cole Beasley, the Bills’ QB was looking for Emmanuel Sanders, who was covered, then threw late for Beasley. It’s hard to assign percentages of the blame for that one. Allen made a bunch of plays with his legs and arm. The bullet to Sanders on a third-and-22 play was great. On a first-and-20 in the third quarter, the pocket was clean but Allen escaped and misfired for Beasley. Considering the legitimate heat he faced, it’s hard to blame him for feeling perceived pressure a few times late in the game.