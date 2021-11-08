Position grades: Josh Allen carrying heavy offensive load on his back for Bills

So much for one of the Buffalo Bills’ impressive offensive streaks.
The Bills’ string of games in which they gained 20 or more first downs was snapped at 23, third most ever, in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had a 26-game streak of 20-plus first downs from 2010 to 2013 and a 24-game streak from 2016 to 2017.
Here are the position grades for the game, based on video review and on a scale from 0 to 5:
Quarterback (1.5): Too much of the offense is resting on the back of Josh Allen. Still, the Bills needed him to protect the ball better. The desperate heave that the Jaguars’ Josh Allen intercepted was a mistake, as was the late fumble. On the pickoff for Cole Beasley, the Bills’ QB was looking for Emmanuel Sanders, who was covered, then threw late for Beasley. It’s hard to assign percentages of the blame for that one. Allen made a bunch of plays with his legs and arm. The bullet to Sanders on a third-and-22 play was great. On a first-and-20 in the third quarter, the pocket was clean but Allen escaped and misfired for Beasley. Considering the legitimate heat he faced, it’s hard to blame him for feeling perceived pressure a few times late in the game.
Running backs (1.0): From this perspective, more of the blame for the run struggles goes on the blocking and the scheme than the running backs. Tommy Sweeney missed a wham block early in the third quarter but Devin Singletary spun for a 4-yard gain. The Bills aren’t calling enough runs against light boxes. However, when they do call them, the production isn’t there. Examples were a 1-yard first-down run by Singletary on the second drive and a 2-yard stretch run by Zack Moss from the Jaguars’ 27 in the third quarter. Dion Dawkins didn’t get a good enough lead block on K’Lavon Chaisson on that one.
Receivers (2.0): The Jaguars had given up 38 pass plays of 20-plus yards (5.4 a game). The Bills got just two on them. The Jaguars were able to stay mostly in two deep looks, with either zone or man coverage underneath. That’s part of the reason Stefon Diggs hasn’t been able to get free downfield. Disrespect for the running game hurts the ability to stretch the field. Still, the Bills need to find a way to target Diggs more. Sanders continues to make tough catches.
The Bills had a deep shot all lined up on the first play of their sixth drive, with extra lineman Ryan Bates in as an extra protector. It was a play-action fake. But Sweeney had a false start. It’s an example of how the Bills continue to squander opportunities. Another was the drop by Beasley at midfield late in the second quarter. With 1:18 left, Allen scrambled and tried to hit Gabriel Davis on a pivot route. Was it a drop? We don’t think so. It was a tad too far, off his fingertips.
Offensive line (0.5): The blocking struggles are detailed in a separate analysis in this edition of The News. On the last sack, by Dawuane Smoot, Daryl Williams didn’t react to the snap. Smoot easily got around him. Dawkins faced the Jaguars’ Allen a lot and was beaten wide for a sack late in the first half. Dawkins usually was OK in straight one-on-one blocking vs. Allen. The Bills had trouble passing guys off on stunts. Dawkins made a big pancake block of Chaisson but then drew a penalty by dropping onto Chaisson. It would have been no penalty 10 years ago. Not today.
Defensive line (4.5): Star Lotulelei played stout. He and Ed Oliver stuffed the middle on the play in which Jerry Hughes forced a fumble. Lotulelei was a force on six run stops. Harrison Phillips made the most of his 25 snaps. He was stout on a first-and-goal run stop and on a run stop with 9:12 left. Mario Addison beat Walker Little for his third sack of the season. A.J. Epenesa beat Little to share a sack with Tre’Davious White. The Bills blitzed Trevor Lawrence on 12 of 28 dropbacks. He was only 3 of 9 for 43 yards on those plays but there were two defensive penalties.
Linebackers (4.5): Tremaine Edmunds played a strong game. He had seven tackles, including a run stop at the 4-yard line and a couple run stops on the defensive stand that got the ball back one last time. He rushed the passer six times, including one where he got a roughing the passer foul. Matt Milano eluded Jawaan Taylor to stuff a toss sweep in the third quarter.
Defensive backs (4.5): There were plenty of good pass breakups. White had one on third-and-goal from the 3. Levi Wallace had one in the end zone vs. Marvin Jones the play before. Micah Hyde had one on third down to give the offense one last chance. The tackling by Hyde, Poyer, White, Wallace and Siran Neal was excellent. White got a personal foul call on a third-down stop that cost the Bills a field goal. Wallace retaliated on Laquon Treadwell for a 15-yard foul but it didn’t wind up costing points. Neal overran a gap on a 15-yard run and got a 19-yard pass interference foul. Dane Jackson was beaten on a double move that was overthrown by Lawrence.
Special teams (3.5): Isaiah McKenzie jump-started the offense with a 45-yard kickoff return, aided by seal blocks from Davis, Taiwan Jones and Tyrel Dodson. Reggie Gilliam and Damar Hamlin had good blocks on a 28-yard return by McKenzie. Punter Matt Haack boomed a 59-yard punt for a net of 45 but he missed a chance to pin the Jaguars deep by punting for a touchback with 10:04 left. Tyler Bass’ big leg produced three touchbacks, which allowed the Bills to avoid dangerous return man Jamal Agnew.