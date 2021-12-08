Position grades: Forecast for next three weeks is tough sledding for Bills' RBs

After the Bills lost to New England, 14-10, Buffalo's next three foes are good on defense. Tampa Bay ranks 10th in yards allowed and second vs. the run. After that, the Bills return home to play Carolina, ranked No. 2 in yards allowed. Then it’s onto Foxborough, Mass., for the rematch with the Patriots, who are No. 1 in points allowed.

Quarterback (3.0): It’s a shame the Bills lost on a day when their quarterback produced 184 yards and one touchdown vs. 16 combined yards for the opposing quarterback. Allen didn’t get enough help. It seems clear the Bills are going to need all his rushing ability going forward. He made a lot of good throws in the wind. Conversely, the fumble by Matt Breida was at least partly Allen’s fault for the placement of the handoff. The other big miscue was Allen left a tightening-but-clean pocket on the final third-and-14 play as Stefon Diggs was breaking open over the middle. Instead, he scrambled and threw incomplete for Dawson Knox. On the second to last drive, Allen threw incomplete for Gabriel Davis. He thought he had a free play, because Deatrick Wise appeared to move offside. There was no call.