Position grades: First-down calls demonstrate the big gap between Bills and Patriots

The Buffalo Bills’ passing game has dictated terms to opponents all season.
It was no different in the wild-card playoff rout of the New England Patriots.
The Bills put the ball in the hands of Josh Allen on first down and let him cook. Allen was 11 of 16 for 197 yards and two touchdowns on first-down passes in the 47-17 victory.
Coordinator Brian Daboll called 18 passes and six runs on first down in the first three quarters. That’s 75% passing.
New England was not nearly as confident in its pass offense. The Patriots called nine passes and eight runs on first down. Mac Jones was 4 of 8 passing on first down for just 23 yards, with two interceptions.
The Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in passing percentage on first down in the first three quarters this season, throwing at a 61% rate. Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are second (57%), Las Vegas and Derek Carr third (55%) and Tampa Bay and Tom Brady fourth (53%), according to Sharp Football Stats.
New England was 20th in passing on first down at 47%.
Here’s a position-by-position review of the big win, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:
Quarterback (5.0): You may have expected Bill Belichick to heat up Allen with blitzes after the Bills’ QB sliced and diced New England’s zone defenses in Week 16. Nope. The Patriots rushed five or more men just five times, according to Buffalo News charting. Historically, Belichick’s preference is to live in a man-to-man world. But New England’s coaches apparently didn’t trust their secondary to hold up. Allen was 4 of 5 for 69 yards against the blitz. On deep balls – throws 20 or more yards downfield – Allen was 4 of 4 for 141 yards and one touchdown. Jones was 2 of 5 for 73 yards, which included the 43-yard catch-and-run by Kendrick Bourne late in the third quarter.
It no doubt ranks as Allen’s finest game yet as a Bill.
Offensive line (5.0): The Pats’ seemed focused on trying to get pressure up the middle. They don’t have great edge rushers other than Matthew Judon, and they again used a containment strategy a bunch on the edge, trying to keep Allen from scrambling much. The Bills neutralized stout Pats defensive linemen Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore and Davin Godchaux. The Bills were good using pullers to get wide and outflanking the Pats’ big linemen and linebackers. With linemen pulling, the Bills averaged 8.6 a carry. Ryan Bates pulled and took out Jamie Collins on the 3-yard TD run. He pulled and blocked Kyle Van Noy on the 16-yard TD run. Dion Dawkins shut down Judon. Even though Judon had 12.5 sacks this season, he had none the last five games and slumped down the stretch. He’s making $13.6 million a year.
Running backs (5.0): Devin Singletary’s confidence looks high. On his first carry, he kept his legs churning on a second-and-1 play and drove the pile for 4 yards. He looked a little like Thurman Thomas on the 16-yard touchdown run, the way he made a quick lateral cut to the outside and stayed low to the ground. Fullback Reggie Gilliam blocked Jamie Collins in the hole to help spring the play. Singletary had two good blitz pickups, one on the 19-yard pass to Cole Beasley.
Receivers (5.0): The Bills showed off the depth of their receiving corps in skewering the No. 2-ranked pass defense in the league. Stefon Diggs beat J.C. Jackson for a 45-yard deep ball. Isaiah McKenzie beat old friend Myles Bryant for a 19-yarder and Gabriel Davis beat Bryant on the 19-yard TD pass. Emmanuel Sanders caught Joejuan Williams peeking at the quarterback in zone coverage and got behind the corner for the 34-yard TD. Credit McKenzie for a block on Jackson on Singletary’s 16-yard TD. Dawson Knox now has 11 TD catches in 16 games. The Patriots love safeties Adrian Phillips, who got a contract extension just before Week 17, and Kyle Dugger, the 37th pick in the 2020 draft. But they both were beaten by Knox for TDs.
Defensive line (5.0): Consider the Bills’ run-stoppers fully redeemed from the Monday night loss to New England on Dec. 6. The Patriots ran the ball 11 times with its “heavy personnel” – tackle Michael Onwenu as a sixth offensive lineman and/or big fullback Jakob Johnson on the field. They gained just 22 yards. Harrison Phillips was good from the start, tracking down the line of scrimmage to tackle Damien Harris for 1 yard on the Pats’ bread-and-butter toss-crack play. Greg Rousseau’s stout edge-setting was part of the winning equation, too. Mario Addison was disciplined on the first third-down misdirection run, chasing Harris and forcing a punt. Star Lotulelei showed his inside quickness in beating Shaq Mason for an early sack. Jerry Hughes had a sack and three hurries.
The Bills didn’t need to blitz Jones. They sent five or more rushers on only seven of 44 dropbacks (16%), even lower than the Bills’ low regular-season rate (23%).
Linebackers (5.0): Matt Milano had the deflection in zone coverage that gave Levi Wallace an interception. He and Tremaine Edmunds were all over the Pats’ receivers on the many checkdowns Mac Jones threw.
Defensive backs (5.0): Micah Hyde’s interception on the opening drive was like a centerfielder reaching over the outfield fence to rob a hitter of a home run. That play will be remembered for a long, long time. Dane Jackson opened the game with a strong tackle of Damien Harris on the edge for 2 yards. The 43-yard catch and run to Bourne just barely went over Jackson’s head in a two-deep zone. It was nice to see Wallace get a deflected pickoff after getting flagged for a flimsy pass-interference foul.
Special teams (4.0): Despite two blocked extra points, it was a good night for the coverage units. Siran Neal showed his speed in tackling Gunner Olszewski at the 15 on the first Pats’ kickoff. Tyler Matakevich stuffed Olszewski at the 21 on the second. Tyler Bass’ kickoffs all were about 4.1 seconds (4.0 is excellent).