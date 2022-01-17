Position grades: First-down calls demonstrate the big gap between Bills and Patriots

The Buffalo Bills’ passing game has dictated terms to opponents all season.

It was no different in the wild-card playoff rout of the New England Patriots.

The Bills put the ball in the hands of Josh Allen on first down and let him cook. Allen was 11 of 16 for 197 yards and two touchdowns on first-down passes in the 47-17 victory.

Coordinator Brian Daboll called 18 passes and six runs on first down in the first three quarters. That’s 75% passing.

New England was not nearly as confident in its pass offense. The Patriots called nine passes and eight runs on first down. Mac Jones was 4 of 8 passing on first down for just 23 yards, with two interceptions.

The Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in passing percentage on first down in the first three quarters this season, throwing at a 61% rate. Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are second (57%), Las Vegas and Derek Carr third (55%) and Tampa Bay and Tom Brady fourth (53%), according to Sharp Football Stats.

New England was 20th in passing on first down at 47%.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the big win, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5: