Position grades: Finding more efficiency vs. blitz will be a goal for Bills' offense

Sorting out blitz protections will be a project for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense this offseason in the wake of Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals kept the Bills off-balance with creative pass rushes in the 27-10 divisional-round playoff victory.

Cincinnati sent five or more pass rushers on only eight plays, just 17% of Allen’s dropbacks. But the Bengals also sent defensive backs at Allen five more times as part of four-man rushes. Allen didn’t do much against the pressure, managing only 46 yards on those 13 plays, just 3.5 per play, according to Buffalo News charting.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton rushed the passer six times and got four pressures. Overall, Allen was under pressure on 21 of 47 dropbacks.

In the Miami wild-card playoff game, the Bills were able to block the pressure enough to gash the Dolphins for big gainers. Allen passed for 149 yards against Miami blitzes. But Miami also made some big plays, getting five sacks on blitzes, including one that resulted in a fumble and defensive touchdown.

Five takeaways from Bills GM Brandon Beane's season-ending press conference Tuesday was Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s turn in front of the microphone to recap the 2022 season, which ended with Sunday’s 27-10 second-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are five takeaways from Beane’s press conference.

The Bengals were able to protect deep yet get too many free runners at Allen.

“They were bringing some simulated pressures,” Allen said, “and dropping a D-end, bringing the Star (strong safety) and throwing some whether it be junk Tampa (two-deep) or some post-high zone behind it, and just mixing up the looks of where they were bringing pressure. ... We’ve just got to be better.”

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bengals game, with grades based on a scale of 0 to 5:

Offensive line (2.0): On third down on the first drive, Allen had Diggs open deep but overthrew under pressure because Rodger Saffold was beaten by Joseph Ossai. On the second drive, the Bengals rushed only three men on third down, and Dion Dawkins was beaten by Trey Hendrickson, causing an incompletion. On the third drive, the Bills overcame a holding call that happened because D.J. Reader beat Saffold up the middle. The fourth drive ended with a punt in Bengals territory after Hendrickson beat Dawkins again and forced Allen out of the pocket. On the third-quarter field goal drive, which pulled the Bills within 17-10, Allen had Isaiah McKenzie open at the 10-yard line over the middle for 20-plus yards but he had no chance to throw because Reader beat Mitch Morse and Allen had to scramble for 6 yards. That was a rare miscue by Morse, but it was poorly timed. Saffold had the toughest day in pass protection of the bunch.

Quarterback (2.0): The Bengals’ defenders are superb in the middle of the field, from Reader to middle linebacker Logan Wilson to the safeties, Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. You'd like to attack them by passing outside the numbers and running against their two-deep shell coverages.

But it’s not easy. Over their 10-game winning streak, the Bengals’ defense is No. 2 in efficiency against the run and No. 4 in efficiency against the pass, according to Football Outsiders. Overall since Week 9, they’re second only to San Francisco.

Allen had a rhythm going on the second-quarter TD drive but never could sustain it afterward. All of the simulated pressures and DB blitzes served to make Allen uneasy. Late in the second quarter, Allen had Diggs breaking deep but the quarterback was antsy in a clean pocket and threw short incomplete for Devin Singletary.

Like Miami the week before, the Bengals’ defensive line showed discipline in the rush lanes and didn’t get too deep in the pocket, not allowing an easy scramble lane. On a first-and-10 from the Bengals’ 31 in the third quarter, Allen left a clean pocket and scrambled for 2 yards. That was one of the few times the defensive end crashed inward. But a linebacker was waiting for Allen. A couple plays later, on second-and goal from the 11, Allen wanted Diggs, but he was double-covered. The third-down pass went for Dawson Knox, in man coverage, but Bell defended it well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bills fan's emotional post after loss goes viral: 'They believed in us as much as we believed in them' Jeff Wilber captured the mood of all of WNY after the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

On a third-and-2 late in the third quarter, Allen went deep for Gabe Davis, but Knox was open for the first down underneath. On the near fumble in the fourth quarter, Hilton blitzed from deep to hit Allen, who never saw him. It was another good blitz design by the Bengals. Spencer Brown wasn’t fast enough to catch Hilton. If he had been, Allen might have hit Diggs deep. On a fourth-down incompletion for Davis, Allen wanted to scramble, left a clean pocket, then threw too late to the end zone.

Receivers (1.5): The Bengals ranked sixth in covering No. 1 receivers this season. With the focus on Diggs, the Bills needed more from their complementary wideout weapons.

Running backs (2.0): The lack of rushing success exacerbated the pass protection issues. Not counting scrambles, the Bills ran 14 times for just 41 yards in the first three quarters. There was a neat “triple trap” run by James Cook for 8 yards, a play that the Bengals had run in previous weeks. But overall, the run plan wasn’t good enough.

Defensive line (2.0): The pass rush couldn’t exploit the Bengals’ backup offensive linemen. Guards Cordell Volson and Max Scharping did a good job against Ed Oliver. Tim Settle, playing for injured DaQuan Jones, didn’t produce much pass rush all season and didn’t do much vs. the Bengals. Jordan Phillips was playing with one arm and gave the Bills 19 snaps.

On the edge, second-year tackle Jackson Carman was surprisingly good in his first start of the season. He started 27 games at left tackle for Clemson. Some viewed him as a guard in the NFL due to short-ish arms but he’s an athlete. He gave up very little to A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham.

You can’t make a living blitzing Joe Burrow. The Bills rushed five or more on only nine plays, and he was 4 of 8 for 55 yards, along with a defensive penalty for 26 yards. The Bills tried to test the pass-off ability of the Bengals’ young offensive linemen by sending four-man zone dogs. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano joined some four-man rushes. But the Bengals passed off well, and Burrow got rid of the ball quickly. Center Ted Karras was outstanding. He shut down Oliver on a key third-and-10 conversion on a third-quarter TD drive.

Part of the problem was the Bills didn’t stuff the run. The Bengals converted 8 of 13 third downs (counting penalties), and eight of them were third and 6 or less.

Linebackers (4.0): Edmunds was a sure tackler, with 12 stops. Milano had a sack while spying on Burrow, made 10 tackles and did just enough to cover Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone and prevent a TD in the second quarter.

Defensive backs (2.5): It speaks to Burrow’s ruthless efficiency that the Bills gave up only one pass of 20-plus yards, mostly held Chase and Tee Higgins in check, and still gave up 30 first downs.

The big miscue was Jordan Poyer bit on pump-fake by Burrow to Chase on a receiver screen and let tight end Hayden Hurst run free for a 16-yard touchdown. Poyer missed two tackles on Chase, who usually breaks about five tackles a game. It wasn’t a great finale for Poyer, but it’s amazing how well he played given how banged up he was all season.

Chase got wide open on the first TD pass on a broken play, breaking off his route and going deep. The problem for the Bills was the pass rush didn’t get home. The Bills’ tested the Bengals’ by rushing Taron Johnson off the edge, but the Bengals’ O-line passed off their assignments just right.

The Bengals took a page out of the Dolphins’ run-game playbook early and used motion to get Johnson to slide into a linebacker gap. Then they pulled the tight end to block Johnson. They got first-half gains of 10, 5 and 16 yards running at the Bills’ nickel back. Tre White was flagged for pass interference vs. Higgins on a late field-goal drive.

Special teams (3.5): Sam Martin finished off a fine season and showed he’s capable of managing bad weather. He had a net 38.5 yards on four punts. A holding penalty on Quintin Morris on a kickoff return in the third quarter wiped out a decent runback by Nyheim Hines.