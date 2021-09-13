Position grades: Ed Oliver's stout run defense was bright spot in defeat

Defensive line (4.0): The most encouraging development for the defense was the stoutness against the run. This wasn’t the toughest run-defending challenge the Bills will face, due to the fact the Steelers have two rookie offensive line starters. Still, holding Pittsburgh to 75 yards and 3.6 a carry should have been the prescription for a victory. Tops among the run defenders was Ed Oliver, who consistently pushed linemen backward. He overpowered Kevin Dotson, Trai Turner (twice) and Kendrick Green for run stuffs. That included a 4-yard tackle for loss that resulted in the Steelers settling for a field goal. He also beat Green for a hit on the quarterback. Harrison Phillips created two second-half run stuffs from the 1-technique position, and Justin Zimmer got good push on a couple plays late in the second quarter. Against the pass, Jerry Hughes was most effective, with three hurries, including a third-and-goal rush that forced a field goal. Greg Rousseau started off strong. He used his long arms for a run stuff on the first series, set the edge well overall and defeated a cut block on a first-and-goal play. In the fourth quarter, he didn’t get much heat going against tight end Zach Gentry. Mario Addison’s sack came on a three-man rush when he beat rookie Dan Moore.