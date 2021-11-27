Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills in win over Saints

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver had another disruptive game in the middle of the Buffalo Bills’ defense Thursday.
Oliver had a season-high six pressures on the quarterback and broke his sackless streak by sharing a sack with Efe Obada. Oliver ranks 15th among NFL defensive tackles in pressures on the season – he has 26 – according to Pro Football Focus.
Here are the position grades for the Bills’ 31-6 victory against the New Orleans Saints, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
Defensive line (4.5): Obviously, the competition was nothing like the elite blockers and runners on the Colts. Nevertheless, the Bills’ front four got the job done. Harrison Phillips held up well against double teams. He got good push on the line on a third-and-1 run stuff by Matt Milano. He was stout on a second-quarter run stuff by Greg Rousseau. Big Eli Ankou only got 14 snaps, but he and Brandin Bryant (18 snaps) were solid. It was a good warmup for one or both of them for the game vs. New England. Maybe fewer snaps is keeping Mario Addison fresher. He only played 22 snaps, but it was good to see him beat a quality left tackle (Teron Armstead) on a speed move for the first sack. Rousseau was stout and steady, as usual. He has to keep working on his rush moves, but he did have one hurry vs. James Hurst.
Linebackers (4.5): It was good to have Tremaine Edmunds back. On the first play from scrimmage, he shed guard Calvin Throckmorton and stuffed a run. On the next play, Milano had a 2-yard tackle for loss. Granted, their job was easier because elite tackle-eluder Alvin Kamara was out, but Edmunds and Milano were excellent.
The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee Thursday night and is out for the season.
Defensive backs (4.5): Before he got hurt, Tre’Davious White made a superb play chasing down a deep over route and breaking up a pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith. Jordan Poyer got his fifth pickoff of the season, which ties him with Tennessee’s Kevin Byard for the lead among NFL safeties. Poyer and Micah Hyde made some typically sure tackles in the open field in the first half. Dane Jackson was beaten on a double move down the sideline, but Trevor Siemien’s pass was overthrown.
Quarterback (4.0): Josh Allen’s showing was encouraging in the sense that the Bills did a better job of taking underneath throws and gaining yards on the ground to attack a capable New Orleans defense. Allen’s 82.14% completion rate (23 of 28) tied for fourth best ever by a Bills QB. Allen also arguably doesn’t get enough credit for the way he keeps drives moving with his legs. He had three carries for 15 yards on designed runs and was five for 28 on scrambles. Obviously, the Bills must stop their giveaways. Allen threw three interceptions the first seven games. He has seven the past four. The first one against the Saints was a miscommunication with Stefon Diggs, but Allen was forcing it into his best receiver against tight coverage from Bradley Roby. Allen’s arm was hit on the second, but as NBC’s Drew Brees said, Emmanuel Sanders was open on the checkdown underneath.
Offensive line (2.5): Dion Dawkins had been playing better than a lot of fans realize the past month, strong in pass protection. But Dawkins had a poorer showing against the Saints’ Carl Granderson, who was starting in place of injured Saints sack leader Marcus Davenport. Dawkins was beaten for a sack on a speed move early, then held Granderson on a first-down, play-action deep shot. It looked as though Dawkins tried to jump-set on that play, which tackles do sometimes to sell the run and get hands on the rusher quickly. But Dawkins set too wide and gave up the inside lane. Granderson also beat Dawkins for two run stuffs, one a 5-yard loss. The Bills did a better job using the mobility of their linemen to get in space and lead some runs. Mitch Morse pulled on an early QB sweep. Ike Boettger got in the way of both Malcolm Jenkins and P.J. Williams on the 23-yard screen-pass TD. Boettger was flagged for being illegally downfield in the second quarter, but it wasn’t his fault. It was supposed to be a screen in that direction and it appeared as though Breida didn't get the call. Cody Ford was pretty good in pass protection. Daryl Williams was OK, too, although he allowed the pressure by Cameron Jordan on Allen’s red-zone INT. Other than that, Jordan lined up vs. Williams most of the game and didn’t do much else rushing the passer.
Running backs (2.5): The final numbers weren’t big, but the Bills had balance. Through three quarters, the count was 21 called runs and 29 called passes. Good. Devin Singletary and Breida averaged only 2.9 a carry each. But there were enough good plays to offer encouragement. Singletary got 7 yards after contact on his 11-yard run and another 7 on his 15-yarder by running through safety Marcus Williams. Breida showed again why his speed is an asset.
Receivers (4.0): Diggs’ footwork on the out-route TD against Marshon Lattimore was a season highlight. Diggs had three catches on Paulson Adebo and three on Bradley Roby. He also drew a penalty on Lattimore. Dawson Knox’s size and speed have become a problem for safeties. Cole Beasley had key catches on the second and third TD drives. Gabriel Davis had two 20-plus catches and 28 snaps. He’s forcing his way into more playing time.
Special teams (4.5): Kickoff coverage was outstanding. On four kickoffs that the Saints returned, their drives started at their 17, 17, 21 and 14. Taiwan Jones had the tackle on the first, and Andre Smith had the tackle on the second. Tyrel Dodson and Jake Kumerow swarmed the third. Kumerow, Jones and Smith were all over the fourth. The hang times by Tyler Bass for the last three were 4.2, 4.1 and 4.25 seconds. Anything 4.0 or better is excellent on a kickoff. Marquez Stevenson averaged a healthy 9.8 yards on five punt returns and looked dangerous in his NFL debut. He did, however, muff the fourth return. He looked good enough to keep the job for at least another week. Isaiah McKenzie ranks fifth in the NFL in kickoff return average and eighth in punt return average. McKenzie’s fumble against the Colts was the killer play of the game. However, that was McKenzie’s only fumble in 99 touches on offense and returns the past two seasons.