Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills in win over Saints

Quarterback (4.0): Josh Allen’s showing was encouraging in the sense that the Bills did a better job of taking underneath throws and gaining yards on the ground to attack a capable New Orleans defense. Allen’s 82.14% completion rate (23 of 28) tied for fourth best ever by a Bills QB. Allen also arguably doesn’t get enough credit for the way he keeps drives moving with his legs. He had three carries for 15 yards on designed runs and was five for 28 on scrambles. Obviously, the Bills must stop their giveaways. Allen threw three interceptions the first seven games. He has seven the past four. The first one against the Saints was a miscommunication with Stefon Diggs, but Allen was forcing it into his best receiver against tight coverage from Bradley Roby. Allen’s arm was hit on the second, but as NBC’s Drew Brees said, Emmanuel Sanders was open on the checkdown underneath.

Offensive line (2.5): Dion Dawkins had been playing better than a lot of fans realize the past month, strong in pass protection. But Dawkins had a poorer showing against the Saints’ Carl Granderson, who was starting in place of injured Saints sack leader Marcus Davenport. Dawkins was beaten for a sack on a speed move early, then held Granderson on a first-down, play-action deep shot. It looked as though Dawkins tried to jump-set on that play, which tackles do sometimes to sell the run and get hands on the rusher quickly. But Dawkins set too wide and gave up the inside lane. Granderson also beat Dawkins for two run stuffs, one a 5-yard loss. The Bills did a better job using the mobility of their linemen to get in space and lead some runs. Mitch Morse pulled on an early QB sweep. Ike Boettger got in the way of both Malcolm Jenkins and P.J. Williams on the 23-yard screen-pass TD. Boettger was flagged for being illegally downfield in the second quarter, but it wasn’t his fault. It was supposed to be a screen in that direction and it appeared as though Breida didn't get the call. Cody Ford was pretty good in pass protection. Daryl Williams was OK, too, although he allowed the pressure by Cameron Jordan on Allen’s red-zone INT. Other than that, Jordan lined up vs. Williams most of the game and didn’t do much else rushing the passer.