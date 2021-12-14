Position grades: Bucs blitzed more as game went on, and Josh Allen responded

The Bills blitzed Brady a lot more than they ever did when he played with New England. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier sent five or more rushers at him 16 times (29%). It generally worked in speeding up the QB. Brady was 7 of 13 for 121 yards on the blitz plays (including the 58-yard TD on overtime).

Linebacker (2.5): The spotlight was on Tremaine Edmunds. Two big minuses: He took on pulling guard Ali Marpet on the 47-yard TD run when he might have gone straight for the ball carrier; and he was in the hole and with a clean shot on Fournette and didn’t make the stop on the third-and-1 run in overtime. That one hurt. Edmunds also stumbled in coverage on an 18-yard pass to Gronkowski and couldn’t catch Fournette on a 21-yard run. It wasn’t all bad. He made a lot of sure tackles. He was in on five run-stuffs. He had a bat-down on a blitz that almost was intercepted. The winning TD wasn't Edmunds' fault. Matt Milano was more of a playmaker than Edmunds. Milano rushed the passer 14 times and had a sack with 3:16 left. The Bucs hit two successful plays on his blitzes, the 20-yard loft throw to Evans and the final TD. Milano stuffed Fournette at the 5 to help force a field goal. Edmunds rushed the QB 11 times.