Position grades: Bills' tackles won the battle vs. Ravens edge stars

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive tackles proved their elite value again in Saturday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins gave up a sack to Matthew Judon in the second quarter. But that was the only pressure Dawkins allowed in the game, while going up against two high-quality rushers – Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.
Right tackle Daryl Williams gave up two hurries and no sacks, according to Buffalo News charts. Judon and Ngakoue roughly split their time between the right and left sides.
The Bills showed confidence in their edge protectors by going with an empty backfield on 13 pass plays. Josh Allen was 9 of 12 for 79 yards on those plays, plus a defensive penalty.
The Ravens traded third- and fifth-round picks at midseason for Ngakoue. It was a worthy risk for Baltimore. But the Ravens needed more out of the 25-year-old against a pass-happy Bills team. Ngakoue played only 20 snaps.
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran defensive end raises his glass to Bills fans in attendance at Saturday night’s 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional-round playoff game at Bills Stadium.
Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
Quarterback (3.5): Josh Allen protected the football on a tough weather night. His best throws were the 21-yarder into the wind on the intermediate out to John Brown on the sideline and the flat-footed, look-left-throw-right 10-yarder to Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter. His short-throw accuracy has been so good this year. That was seen on the quick-fire screen to Diggs for the touchdown.
Offensive line (3.5): Along with Dawkins and Williams, left guard Ike Boettger was especially good in pass protection. He withstood bull-rushing from big Calais Campbell. Boettger blocked up Justin Mandibuke at the point of attack on Devin Singletary’s 12-yard run in the third quarter. It was tough sledding for the middle three against monster Brandon Williams in the run game. But Mitch Morse and Jon Feliciano were on point in handling the Ravens’ defensive line stunts.
While the Buffalo defense took the spotlight for its role in the 17-3 triumph that propelled the Bills into their first AFC championship game since January 1994, the efforts of the Josh Allen-led offense against the vaunted Baltimore defense shouldn’t be forgotten.
Receivers (4.0): The Bills will not face a better threesome of cornerbacks than the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Still, Stefon Diggs proved he is a tough matchup for every corner in the NFL. Diggs had three catches for 45 yards on Smith. He had a 13-yarder on Humphrey and a 20-yarder on Tramon Williams. Diggs essentially was uncovered on his TD, as the Bills caught the Ravens in a 2-on-3 matchup. Gabriel Davis and John Brown provided blocks on the WR screen play. Davis dropped a slant in the end zone against Humphrey. It was a tough play, but the pass was catchable. Humphrey did a great job blanketing Cole Beasley. There arguably isn’t another slot corner in the league who’s as physical and can do that kind of job on the Bills’ slot star.
Running backs (2.0): Brian Daboll has earned a ton of well-deserved praise for his great play calling. But his abandonment of the run on a windy night in the first half didn’t work well enough. To Daboll’s credit, the Bills hit the Ravens with runs by Devin Singletary of 9 and 12 yards on the TD drive to open the third quarter. Singletary did a good job getting yards after catch on the 9-yard swing pass that set up the TD. He was spot-on in blitz protection, too.
In the aftermath of Saturday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens, defensive end Jerry Hughes said McKenzie's work on the scout team had a lot to do with how the Bills handled Jackson and the Baltimore offense.
Defensive line (5.0): The Bills’ defensive ends showed great discipline in defending Lamar Jackson’s read-option plays. Most of the time, the defensive ends stayed home and read the mesh point before committing. Trent Murphy did it perfectly on the 4-yard loss in the first half. A couple times, the Bills had the defensive end crash and looped a defender around the outside, a scrape-and-exchange tactic. On a key third-and-4 run stuff in the first quarter, Jerry Hughes squeezed inside, while Vernon Butler looped around to keep Jackson from gaining the corner. Then Tremaine Edmunds flew in for the tackle. Hughes had two sacks and four other hurries, by The News' count. Harrison Phillips (38 snaps) and Justin Zimmer (28 snaps) were a factor when they weren't double teamed. Phillips was in on three run stuffs, Zimmer two, and Zimmer had two hurries.
The Ravens averaged 6.5 yards a carry this season on gap runs with a lineman pulling, according to Next Gen Stats. The Bills held the Ravens to just 43 yards on 10 carries on gap runs. On first down, the Ravens managed only 3.93 yards on 16 carries.
Linebackers (5.0): The Bills needed big games from Edmunds and Matt Milano and got them. Milano had a key third-down pass breakup on Mark Andrews. Edmunds broke up the fourth-down pass for Andrews in the back of the end zone late in the game. Edmunds had nine tackles.
Defensive backs (5.0): Taron Johnson now has the two biggest defensive plays of the year for the Bills, his 51-yard INT for a touchdown against Ben Roethlisberger and now the 101-yard INT return touchdown against Lamar Jackson. It’s the Bills’ biggest defensive play since Carlton Bailey’s TD against Denver in the AFC title game in the 1991 season. Johnson also blitzed on six pass plays, and four of them were incomplete. Tre’Davious White gave up just two catches.
Special teams (3.0): It was a tough kicking night, as evidenced by the fact Tyler Bass and Justin Tucker combined to miss four field goals. The 23-yard shank into the wind by Ravens punter Sam Koch led to the Bills’ field goal. Andre Roberts’ kickoff return to open the second half set up the Bills at their 34. Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones had good blocks.