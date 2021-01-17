Position grades: Bills' tackles won the battle vs. Ravens edge stars

Isaiah McKenzie, playing Lamar Jackson on scout team, was Bills' unsung hero in win In the aftermath of Saturday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens, defensive end Jerry Hughes said McKenzie's work on the scout team had a lot to do with how the Bills handled Jackson and the Baltimore offense.

Defensive line (5.0): The Bills’ defensive ends showed great discipline in defending Lamar Jackson’s read-option plays. Most of the time, the defensive ends stayed home and read the mesh point before committing. Trent Murphy did it perfectly on the 4-yard loss in the first half. A couple times, the Bills had the defensive end crash and looped a defender around the outside, a scrape-and-exchange tactic. On a key third-and-4 run stuff in the first quarter, Jerry Hughes squeezed inside, while Vernon Butler looped around to keep Jackson from gaining the corner. Then Tremaine Edmunds flew in for the tackle. Hughes had two sacks and four other hurries, by The News' count. Harrison Phillips (38 snaps) and Justin Zimmer (28 snaps) were a factor when they weren't double teamed. Phillips was in on three run stuffs, Zimmer two, and Zimmer had two hurries.

The Ravens averaged 6.5 yards a carry this season on gap runs with a lineman pulling, according to Next Gen Stats. The Bills held the Ravens to just 43 yards on 10 carries on gap runs. On first down, the Ravens managed only 3.93 yards on 16 carries.

Linebackers (5.0): The Bills needed big games from Edmunds and Matt Milano and got them. Milano had a key third-down pass breakup on Mark Andrews. Edmunds broke up the fourth-down pass for Andrews in the back of the end zone late in the game. Edmunds had nine tackles.