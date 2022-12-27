Position grades: Bills' stingy red-zone defense climbs to No. 1 in NFL

The Buffalo Bills’ defense has yielded little in the red zone the past month and now is No. 1 in the NFL at keeping opponents out of the end zone once they get inside the 20-yard line.

The Bills held the Chicago Bears to just one touchdown in four trips inside the 20 in Sunday’s 35-13 victory.

Buffalo leads the NFL by holding opponents to 20 touchdowns on 45 trips in the red zone, a 44% touchdown rate. Over the past four games, opponents have just three TDs in 10 red zone trips.

The Bills have not led the NFL in red zone defense since 1999, when the league started including the category in its statistical releases. The Bills’ best defensive percentage was 41.8% in the 2008 season.

“When adversity hit, that's what makes a good team good,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said in response to a question about taking the field in his own territory. “Some teams would have just laid over and just said, 'OK, well they've got good field position. We're just going to go ahead and let them score,' but not this group of guys. ... We're going to fight for every inch.”

Linebacker Matt Milano has been one of the team’s defensive standouts in the red zone the past two weeks. He had a couple of tackles in the red zone on two separate Miami possessions on Dec. 17 in which the Dolphins were held to field goals.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills’ win in Chicago, with grades on a scale of 0 to 5:

Linebackers (5.0): Sometimes defensive contributions are hard to quantify with “analytics.” Milano was the lowest-graded Bills player in the game, according to the ratings of Pro Football Focus (which produces a lot of great work).

Yet according to the eyeball test, Milano played yet another Pro Bowl-caliber game. With the Bears deep in Bills territory and leading, 7-6, Milano shut down a first-down quarterback power play, then had tight coverage on a third-and-4 pass to the flat. He saved four or seven points almost single handedly there. Just before the Bears’ third-quarter fumble, he stayed home on a deep-shot incompletion to take away Justin Fields’ running option. On a key third-and-2 from the Bills’ 15, he took out the lead fullback and the ball carrier for a run stuff. As a spy on Fields in the fourth quarter, he made a tackle in space that might have gone for 30 yards if he had missed. Milano had three quarterback hurries.

Likewise, Tremaine Edmunds saved yards all over the place with his coverage in space, staying home on read-option plays and making nine tackles. He spied Fields and forced him to the sideline on a third-and-12 scramble.

Defensive line (5.0): Ed Oliver’s dominance and the disciplined rush tactics by the Bills’ defensive ends were the highlights for the front four.

Oliver had a sack and four run stuffs. He could have had a second sack but a second-quarter takedown on which Justin Fields dropped the snap was ruled an aborted play, not a pass play. A.J. Epenesa bull-rushed rookie tackle Braxton Jones for a sack.

The priority was more on keeping Fields in the pocket than getting sacks. Greg Rousseau did a good job bull rushing while getting four pressures. The D-line also ran a bunch of twists to keep Fields contained. Shaq Lawson and Kingsley Jonathan set the edge. It was a good game for Tim Settle, too. He blew guard Larry Borom backward on a third-quarter run stuff. The Bills blitzed Fields only four times in 31 dropbacks. He was 0 for 3 with a 9-yard rushing loss on those plays.

Defensive backs (4.0): The Bears were without their top three wide receivers due to injury and managed just 129 net passing yards. Coaches continue to demonstrate their trust in Dane Jackson’s ability to play assignment sound. He got 37 snaps to 30 for Kaiir Elam. Jackson forced a fumble by David Montgomery in the third quarter that set the Bills up for the TD that made it 21-10. There was a mix-up on the Bears’ TD pass that might have been Jackson’s fault. Taron Johnson made a superb tackle in space on Fields just before the TD. Johnson again played tough in the run front. Tre White’s coverage and tackle on tight end Ryan Griffin on a fourth-and-3 play forced a turnover on downs in Bills territory.

Quarterback (3.0): Josh Allen gave himself a relative pass on the second interception, on the checkdown for James Cook. The wind took it. It’s understandable. The conditions were rough. He took the blame for the first one, forced into double coverage for Isaiah McKenzie when a check down was open. Then there was the cross-field pass for Gabe Davis that nearly was picked off when Reggie Gilliam was open underneath.

Allen is going to need to be great with his checkdown decision-making against a tough Cincinnati defense.

His two TD passes and one rushing TD gave him 39 combined TDs for the season. That’s tied for second with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and two behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (41).

Allen faced only five blitzes, and that’s what was expected from Chicago’s defense.

Running backs (5.0): Devin Singletary had his third career 100-yard rushing game, and his 33-yard TD was the third longest of his career. James Cook’s 99 rushing yards were a career high. The Bills’ 254 rushing yards were the most since 272 vs. Miami in 2016, which also was the last time Buffalo had multiple players (LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee) with 90-plus rushing yards in the same game.

Receivers (2.0): The Bills did a great job exploiting the Bears with the running game when Chicago showed light defensive boxes and kept two safeties deep. So the fact they didn’t carve up the Bears with passes underneath on a bad-weather day arguably is understandable. The offense had good passing rhythm in two of the previous three games, vs. the Patriots and Dolphins. That is going to be critical in the final two regular-season games, vs. the Bengals and Patriots.

Cole Beasley had only one catch on one target on a day when the Bears were playing zone coverage and the Bills could have used a few more possession completions. Stefon Diggs had two catches on two targets. The Bills had no drops, but Gabe Davis lost a fumble after a slant completion. Bears receivers had three drops.

Offensive line (4.0): The line did a good job of sealing off linebackers on the second level to help spring Singletary and Cook into the secondary. The running backs gained 87 yards on six draw plays, a 14.5-yard average. Rodger Saffold made good blocks on those. The only Bears defensive lineman who got anything done was defensive tackle Justin Jones. He got inside on Ryan Bates to flush Allen into the lone Chicago sack. Bates' return for the second half after he tweaked his ankle was a big help to the offensive line, because he is trusted at center. Spencer Brown followed up his good game vs. Miami with a solid showing vs. the Bears. He sealed off the defensive end on Cook’s TD and pulled to take out Nicholas Morrow on Singletary’s touchdown. Brown’s holding penalty was another of those where defensive end Taco Charlton was falling down, and Brown planted him.

Special teams (1.5): The Bears’ average drive start in the first half was their own 40. Due to the wind, Tyler Bass couldn’t get good hang times on his kickoffs. The Bears got returns of 39 and 29 yards, the longest and third longest allowed by the Bills this season. There were two penalties on Bills’ returns. Fielding kicks was an adventure for Nyheim Hines. Bass missed two kicks. Sam Martin boomed a 62-yard net punt to flip the field in the fourth quarter.