Position grades: Bills showed they could run when Browns stacked the box

The Buffalo Bills’ run game imposed its will on the Cleveland Browns’ defense in Sunday’s victory in Detroit.

The Browns played with one safety deep and eight men near the tackle-to-tackle box on 19 running plays. The Bills gained 115 yards, 6.0 a carry, on those plays, according to Buffalo News charting.

The Browns’ defense is shaky against the run, ranking 23rd in the league. Nevertheless, the Bills got the job done. The task will be similar this week. Detroit is 31st against the run.

Quarterback (2.5): The top takeaway is Josh Allen got off the interception schneid. He might have missed Stefon Diggs a few times in the interest of making his reads and getting the ball out of his hands, but the Bills will take it. Allen also was off target early. On the first incompletion, the Browns seemed to throw the Bills off by spying Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Allen then blitzing him late. On the first screen play, James Cook got hit in the backfield and never got into the flat. On the second, Owusu-Koramoah again was spying, and Allen and Cook weren’t on the same page. Allen showed true grit in taking a big hit on the 17-yard pass to Gabe Davis. Allen completed 8 of his last 10. The Browns rushed five or more only five times, according to Buffalo News charting. It was a get-back-your-equilibrium game for Allen.

Running backs (5.0): It was the first time the Bills have had two backs with 85 or more rushing yards each in seven years, since LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee did it in a 2016 game vs. Miami. Devin Singletary showed good vision, especially on an 18-yard run and on a third-and-1 conversion for 2 yards.

Offensive line (4.0): Rodger Saffold had a strong game blocking for the run to lead an all-around effort by the front five. Saffold was sealing defensive tackles much of the game. He and Dion Dawkins had a good combo block on the 29-yard run. Dawkins gave up a sack on a spin move by Myles Garrett but otherwise was good. The Bills used a chip block on Garrett at least seven times. Garrett has lived up to all of expectations upon entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. He has averaged 10 sacks a season. Mitch Morse gutted it out after hurting his ankle on the first play from scrimmage. Morse was still pulling and taking out Browns in the fourth quarter. Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown paved the way for Singletary’s 5-yard TD run.

Receivers (3.0): It’s good to see the Bills could put up 31 points on a day when they didn’t need to rely on Diggs. Davis and Dawson Knox combined for 12 catches and 138 yards. Davis had one drop. Knox did some good blocking, too. He and Quintin Morris sealed the edge on a 29-yard run. Knox blocked linebacker Sione Takitaki on an 18-yard run.

Diggs now has 1,033 receiving yards, the most ever by a Bill through 10 games. He was open on a deep dig late in the first half but didn’t get the ball. Allen was looking to Davis on a post, pumped, then checked down to Knox for a 7-yard gain. Diggs caught an RPO slant for 21 yards.

Defensive line (4.5): Von Miller didn’t get a sack, but he had eight pressures, according to News charting. Without Greg Rousseau, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier got more creative with his pressure package. The Bills blitzed five or more men only nine times. It wasn’t successful. Jacoby Brissett was 6 of 8 on those plays for 91 yards. But Frazier’s four-man pressures worked. Shaq Lawson was an asset again setting the edge against the run. It was a good day for all of the defensive tackles – DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Tim Settle and Jordan Philips.

Linebackers (4.0): Matt Milano rushed the passer seven times, three on blitzes (five-man rushes) and four as part of the four-man rush. Milano drew a holding penalty and sacked Brissett on four-man rushes. Milano saved four points early when he shot the A-gap against a Wildcat run for a 6-yard loss. The Browns tried to target Tyrel Dodson in the red zone but the tight ends couldn’t come up with a couple key catches. Dodson blitzed five times and had a hurry to force a third-down stop. The Bills used the regular 4-3 front with Terrel Bernard on the field for only four plays.

Defensive backs (2.5): Job 1 was taking away what the Browns do best – run the ball – and make them play “left-handed.” Mission accomplished. The Bills had eight in the box on 10 RB runs, and the Browns got just 15 yards on them.

The return of Jordan Poyer was huge. He smelled out a screen early for a 4-yard loss. He saves yards all over the place. Poyer’s sure tackle on Nick Chubb in the second quarter prevented a 12-yard gain from going for 20 or 25. Damar Hamlin closed fast on a corner route for Amari Cooper to force the receiver out of bounds on a key third down. Hamlin had a deep ball in the third quarter smothered but was flagged for an iffy interference. The cornerbacks were victimized by fade patterns on the sideline.

Special teams (5.0): It was a good day all around. Tyler Bass’ 56-yard field goal was the third longest of his career and his eighth of 50-plus yards. His team-record six field goals had been done twice before, by Steve Christie in 1996 and Bass in 2020. Sam Martin had a 47-yard net punt with a 4.82-second hang time and a 52-yard net punt with a 4.55 hang time. Nyhiem Hines showed his speed on a 28-yard punt return and got good blocks by jammers Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones. Neal and Morris had good blocks on Hines’ 32-yard kickoff return. Bernard fielded the first onside kick, and Jones swatted the second out of bounds.