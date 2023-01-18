Position grades: Bills' run defense set table vs. Miami, gears up for tougher test

The Buffalo Bills’ run defense redeemed itself from its meeting with the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park on Dec. 17.

The Bills allowed just 42 rushing yards, the second fewest by a Bills defense ever in the playoffs. The only lower total was 33 by the Dolphins in the 1993 AFC Championship Game in Miami, won by the Bills, 29-10. Miami had only 11 rushing attempts in that game.

The Bills held the Dolphins to 2.1 yards a carry on 20 attempts on Sunday. The circumstances were much more favorable for the Bills’ defense than in December, when Miami ran for 188 yards on 25 carries.

Besides the fact Miami was without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami run game was hindered by the absence of Raheem Mostert and the fact fullback Alec Ingold was playing with a cast on his left hand. Ingold played only nine snaps. The Dolphins had three runs for minus-1 yard with two backs on the field. In the December game, Ingold played 32 snaps and Miami ran 18 times for 94 yards with him in the game.

“I think they were trying to do some of the stuff they tried to do in the second game, and I think we fit it better up front,” said defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. “We came down and made tackles we were supposed to make in the hole. I feel like the second time we played them the tackles we made today we just missed them and they broke them for big plays. We came out with the mindset we had to stop the run and make their team one-dimensional.”

Miami’s game plan was to try to run wide on the Bills, and it didn’t work, due in part to strong edge-setting by Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau.

The Bills’ run defense faces a tougher task Sunday against Cincinnati, simply because the defense must give much more respect to the passing of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati’s run game has been inconsistent, ranking only 29th in total yards this season. That’s despite the presence of Joe Mixon, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher. Mixon was shut down the past two weeks by the stout run defense of the Baltimore Ravens.

However, three weeks ago Mixon had a productive game against the stingy New England defense. Mixon had 16 carries for 65 yards in that Bengals win.

Here’s a unit-by-unit review of the Bills’ win over Miami, with grades based on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (4.0): Josh Allen continues to walk the debatable line between hunting for big plays and taking the small profits underneath. If the Dolphins didn’t get the sack-fumble-touchdown or Khalil Shakir caught the deep bomb, we probably wouldn’t even be discussing it. Allen was 5 of 13 for 159 yards with one TD and one INT on throws 20-plus yards past the line of scrimmage. It was his most deep throws ever in a game. The previous high was 11 vs. Pittsburgh in October. Allen correctly saw man coverage on the deep INT for John Brown, who didn’t keep running to the pylon. But Xavien Howard was in great position all the way. Allen had the fullback open underneath on the third quarter throw for Dawson Knox that almost was picked off. Allen’s eyes appeared to deceive him on the sack-fumble-touchdown. Free blitzer Eric Rowe was the QB’s responsibility.

We haven’t seen a pair of defensive tackles (Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler) do a better job of pushing the pocket while holding their ground to defend Allen’s scrambles up the middle.

All that being said, it still was a winning performance by the Bills’ QB, with 352 yards, three TDs and 34 points. The big-time throws were amazing, including the bomb to Stefon Diggs (with Allen sliding the protection), the TD passes to Knox and Gabe Davis and the late throw to Shakir.

Offensive line (3.5): After rewatching the game, the offensive line did better than it seemed immediately after the game. Only three of the seven sacks were on the offensive line. The others were on the quarterback.

Blitzing linebacker Jerome Baker got by Mitch Morse on the first sack. Jaelan Phillips beat Spencer Brown wide to create the second. Dion Dawkins was beaten by Bradley Chubb on the last sack. A couple of times Allen left a clean pocket early to scramble but was stymied by the Dolphins DTs or spy.

Brown had a tough matchup against Phillips and gave up five hurries to Miami’s second-year edge rusher. Brown also blocked him up a bunch. It was a C performance. Dion Dawkins was good vs. Bradley Chubb. Ryan Bates and Rodger Saffold held up OK against tough assignments in Wilkins and Sieler.

Running backs (3.5): The runners were productive enough against a stout run front, getting 87 yards on 22 carries. Devin Singletary was great in pass protection, with five blitz pickups in the first half. James Cook had two good blitz pickups in the fourth quarter, too. The Bills had to max-protect more often than usual due to Miami's heavy blitzes, part of the reason neither back was targeted in the pass game. But there were a few opportunities to get them the ball.

Receivers (4.0): It was a good day. The Bills took advantage of matchups against Miami’s corners – Xavien Howard, Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou. But it could have been even better if not for the drops by Shakir (54 yards) and Knox (13-yard would-be TD), both of which could have further broken open the game. The Bills will need production again from their complementary weapons vs. Cincinnati.

Defensive line (4.5): The Bills’ defense gave up a season-low 3.3 yards per play. Jones stood out. He and Rousseau were stout on a third-and-1 to free up linebacker Matt Milano for a stop. On the final fourth-and-6 play, Jones beat Lester Cotton and Rousseau beat Robert Hunt to cause Skylar Thompson to throw incomplete. Rousseau had four second-half hurries. Ed Oliver had a quiet first half. He came alive for a sack, two QB hits and a run stuff in the second half. Boogie Basham beat tight end Durham Smythe for a sack. He had two other hurries when he was unblocked.

Linebackers (5.0): It was another big game for Milano, who had 10 tackles, two sacks and three hits on the quarterback.

Milano and Tremaine Edmunds each rushed the passer eight times and combined for seven hurries. The Bills blitzed Thompson 12 times in 52 dropbacks (still a modest 23%). The Miami QB managed only 2 of 8 for 19 yards and two sacks on those plays.

Edmunds was sensational as well, with a giant hit on Salvon Ahmed on a third-down breakup and a deep, deep run in Tampa 2 coverage to distract tight end Mike Gesicki from a big catch.

Defensive backs (5.0): Tyreek Hill was held to seven catches on 15 targets for 69 yards. In three games, the Bills gave up 18 passes to Hill for 171 yards, a 9.5-yard average. Hill got just two 20-plus yard catches (for 22 and 20 yards). Frazier could not ask for any better.

Kaiir Elam sank into zone coverage with help behind him, just the way it’s drawn up, on the pivotal interception. Allen makes that throw. Thompson doesn’t. Elam also tackled well. He played good press-man on Hill late and had tight coverage on the final incompletion for Gesicki. There were some stellar breakups. Tre White was beaten deep by Jaylen Waddle but closed fast and knocked the ball loose in the first quarter. Taron Johnson raked out a deep over pass for Waddle in the third quarter. Gesicki got wide open for a TD. It looked like Jordan Poyer was expecting the throw to go to the flat.

Special teams (2.0): Miami ranked 31st in punt-return average but got a 50-yard return, which set up a second-quarter field goal. Siran Neal fell down on the play, while Taiwan Jones and Terrel Bernard got blocked up. That led to a field goal, and the kickoff out of bounds led to a field goal. Sam Martin punted well. He had a 55-yard net punt to flip the field with the Bills down, 24-20. His last two punts both were for net 45.