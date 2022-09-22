Position grades: Bills run defense passes power test, gears up for Miami speed

The Buffalo Bills’ run defense passed a “thunder test” Monday night against Tennessee.

Next is more of a lighting test for the run defense in Miami.

The Bills held Titans star Derrick Henry to just 25 yards on 13 carries in the 41-7 home-opening win. The Titans tried to power up and run 12 times with bigger offensive personnel – a fullback or two tight ends or both – and managed only 31 yards, a 2.6-yard average.

The Dolphins pose a different kind of run-game challenge, relying on an outside zone scheme to stretch the defense horizontally. Leading Dolphins rusher Raheem Mostert has 4.38-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He posted the fastest mph-clocked time in the league over the past six years – 23.09 mph – on an 80-yard TD run for San Francisco in 2020, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Henry’s rushing total was his lowest in his last 58 games, dating to the 2019 season. The Bills’ run defense ranks No. 1 in fewest yards allowed (66 a game) and No. 3 in yards per rush allowed (2.93).

“Coaches just prepared us really well throughout the week to play well,” safety Jordan Poyer said of the Titans game. “We were ready and understood what they were gonna try to do, and how they were trying to attack us. And when you’ve got a front like we do, it makes our job in the back a lot easier.”

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Titans’ game, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Defensive line (5.0): The Titans stuck to their conservative style, running on half of their first downs with Henry in the game. The big problem was quarterback Ryan Tannehill produced just 10 net yards on eight first-down pass attempts, with two sacks. Greg Rousseau and Von Miller had another strong game setting the edge. Rousseau showed his length by beating guard Nate Davis and catching Henry from behind for a 1-yard loss in the third quarter. Jordan Phillips had a couple run stuffs. DaQuan Jones contributed to the pass rush with a couple hurries in the fourth quarter.

Linebackers (5.0): Leslie Frazier dialed up his first blitz of the season, and it produced an 8-yard sack by Tremaine Edmunds. While Edmunds was credited with only two tackles, it was an outstanding outing for the middle linebacker, with his massive range on display. He ran step for step with Robert Woods in making a deflection that Poyer caught for an interception. Matt Milano read Tannehill’s eyes in underneath two-deep coverage for his sixth career interception. Both Milano and Edmunds looked great playing downhill in stuffing Henry on a 1-yard loss on a toss play. Frazier blitzed only twice in 28 dropbacks. The Bills used the base 4-3 defense on only five snaps, with rookie Terrell Bernard joining the starters.

Defensive backs (5.0): While the Titans’ receiving corps is not top-16 in the NFL, Tennessee did get seven 20-plus receptions vs. the Giants. The Titans got none vs. the Bills. Dane Jackson had a close on Treylon Burks for a breakup early. Kaiir Elam had a breakup vs. Austin Hooper. Taron Johnson’s tight coverage on Burks forced a third-down stop in the third quarter. The tackling by the young guys was excellent. Christian Benford defeated fullback Tory Carter at the point of attack and took down Henry for a 4-yard loss just before the Titans’ TD.

“Coming into this game, they understood the type of run scheme that the Titans were trying to do and the corners knew that they were gonna have to come up and make some big tackles, and both of them did that,” Poyer said.

Quarterback (5.0): Josh Allen is completing 75.4% of his passes. His ability to win from the pocket late in the down continues to amaze. The best examples were the 4-yard TD to Stefon Diggs and the 15-yard strike to Diggs over the middle, one play after the deep strike to Jake Kumerow. The laser throw for 28 yards to Isaiah McKenzie, squeezed in between the two deep safeties, was elite. Against the blitz, Allen was 7 of 11 for 71 yards and a touchdown (the 14-yarder to Diggs).

Receivers (5.0): The Titans were without No. 1 corner Kristian Fulton (not that he’s a Pro Bowler) and quality slot corner Elijah Molden. The Bills got any matchup they wanted on the outside. Diggs caught three passes for 30 yards on promising rookie Roger McCreary, two for 55 on undrafted rookie Tre Avery and three for 25 on Caleb Farley, the underperforming 2021 first-rounder. Diggs’ 12 catches were the most by a Bills receiver since Peerless Price caught 13 vs. the Vikings in 2002. Eight receivers caught passes, and the first 12 completions went to seven different receivers.

Offensive line (4.0): The pass protection was outstanding. Exhibit A was the 46-yard TD pass to Diggs, with Allen standing tall in a clean pocket. Mitch Morse was stout against Jeffery Simmons’ bull rush on that play. Morse also held off Kevin Strong’s bull rush on the 15-yarder to Diggs. Ola Adeniyi and Bud Dupree got nothing against Dion Dawkins. Spencer Brown gave up the lone sack. But he bulled people downfield on the run plays of 16 yards by Devin Singletary and 17 by Zach Moss.

The Bills didn’t have many plays on which they ran into light boxes, partly due to running with bigger personnel on the field. Big defensive tackle Simmons was a problem. On the third-and-1 failure in the first quarter, Dawkins couldn’t get a reach block on him, and Simmons shoved Dawkins into Moss. Rodger Saffold did the job in pass protection overall but was beaten by some quick lateral moves in the run game. Teair Tart beat Saffold on Singletary’s second carry for no gain. Tart beat him for a 5-yard loss on a first-down run by Singletary in the second quarter.

Running backs (3.0): The running backs had only nine carries for 33 yards in the first three quarters. Singletary continues to look reliable in blitz pickups. He had a good one on the completion to Quintin Morris.

Special teams (5.0): It was quietly a good debut for new punter Sam Martin. He had a 56-yard punt from his own end zone with a 4.84 hang time. His other two punts had hang times of 4.64 and 4.56 seconds (4.5 or better is excellent). Tyler Bass converted from 49 yards. Jamison Crowder had punt returns of 10 and 15 yards.