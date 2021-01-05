Position grades: Bills pass protectors shine again vs. Dolphins

Receivers (5.0): Davis and Isaiah McKenzie are the most productive Nos. 4 and 5 wide receivers the Bills have ever had. McKenzie had his way with slot cornerback Nik Needham. Davis beat cornerback Xavien Howard on his 51-yard sideline catch and Needham on the 56-yard TD. Tight end Dawson Knox enters the postseason on a bit of a roll. He made a quality back-shoulder catch along the sideline.

Running backs (4.5): Zack Moss keeps bringing the physicality. He bowled over Howard and safety Kavon Frazier on his 13-yard swing pass. Williams bulled his way for 15 yards after contact on his first carry, an 18-yard run. He was untouched on his 18-yard TD run. Brian Daboll stayed as aggressive as ever. The Bills called 27 passes and seven runs in the first half.

Special teams (5.0): Taron Johnson, a jammer on the punt return team, put a good block on Lynn Bowden, riding him beyond McKenzie, to help set up the 84-yard TD return. McKenzie eluded Mack Hollins, then showed off his 4.42 speed by accelerating past Nate Holley. Siran Neal provided the other key block that sprung McKenzie. Corey Bojorquez had four punts for a net of 45.5 yards. Bojorquez led the NFL in gross punting average with a team-record 50.8. More importantly, he was fifth in the league in net punting average at 44.0, also a team record. The Bills also had their fewest punts (41) in a season.