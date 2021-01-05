Position grades: Bills pass protectors shine again vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills finished the season second in the NFL in scoring, tied for second in yards gained and third in passing.
Only Green Bay, with 509 points, scored more than the Bills’ franchise-record 501. It’s the highest the Bills have ranked in scoring since they led the NFL in 1990, with 420 points.
The Bills’ yardage total of 6,343 was tied with Tennessee and behind only Kansas City (6,653). The Bills’ passing total of 4,620 was behind only Kansas City (4,854) and Tampa Bay (4,626).
Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills’ 56-26 win against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
Quarterback (5.0): The Dolphins need to go back to the drawing board this offseason in defending Josh Allen. Miami blitzed him 14 times in 27 dropbacks. Allen was 11 of 13 for 139 yards and two TDs vs. the blitz. Counting the second half, the Bills were 15 of 22 for 227 vs. the blitz.
Offensive line (5.0): The Bills allowed just one sack and one other hit on the quarterback against a Miami defense intent on bringing pressure. The interior of the line was especially good in coordinating pickups on stunts and twists. Miami likes to use a “sugar rush,” before the snap, with all defenders milling around in a two-point stance. Credit center Mitch Morse with good traffic direction. Morse had another good game run blocking, too. He showed his mobility by putting a cut block on linebacker Calvin Munson on the 18-yard TD run by Antonio Williams. He also held off quality nose tackle Raekwon Davis up the middle on the deep TD to Gabriel Davis.
Receivers (5.0): Davis and Isaiah McKenzie are the most productive Nos. 4 and 5 wide receivers the Bills have ever had. McKenzie had his way with slot cornerback Nik Needham. Davis beat cornerback Xavien Howard on his 51-yard sideline catch and Needham on the 56-yard TD. Tight end Dawson Knox enters the postseason on a bit of a roll. He made a quality back-shoulder catch along the sideline.
Running backs (4.5): Zack Moss keeps bringing the physicality. He bowled over Howard and safety Kavon Frazier on his 13-yard swing pass. Williams bulled his way for 15 yards after contact on his first carry, an 18-yard run. He was untouched on his 18-yard TD run. Brian Daboll stayed as aggressive as ever. The Bills called 27 passes and seven runs in the first half.
Special teams (5.0): Taron Johnson, a jammer on the punt return team, put a good block on Lynn Bowden, riding him beyond McKenzie, to help set up the 84-yard TD return. McKenzie eluded Mack Hollins, then showed off his 4.42 speed by accelerating past Nate Holley. Siran Neal provided the other key block that sprung McKenzie. Corey Bojorquez had four punts for a net of 45.5 yards. Bojorquez led the NFL in gross punting average with a team-record 50.8. More importantly, he was fifth in the league in net punting average at 44.0, also a team record. The Bills also had their fewest punts (41) in a season.
Defensive line (4.5): A.J. Epenesa had an encouraging showing, getting four hurries on Dolphins first-round left tackle Austin Jackson. Epenesa had a nice bull rush on Jackson to force a fourth-quarter incompletion. Jackson is a finesse tackle with light feet. It’ll be interesting to watch how he develops for the Dolphins over the next few years. Ed Oliver had a hurry and a good third-down hustle tackle on a screen pass. Miami’s Myles Gaskin averaged just 2.4 yards a carry in the first half. Running back is another area Miami must address in the offseason.
Linebackers (4.5): Tremaine Edmunds had a strong close to his regular season. He had nine tackles and a sack. He showed good recognition by coming off a blitz to chase down a screen pass on Miami’s second drive.
Defensive backs (4.5): It was a big day for the depth players in the secondary. Taron Johnson made six tackles, five in the first half, and he had a pass breakup. Dean Marlowe was in position to intercept two Tua Tagovailoa overthrows. Dane Jackson got fooled by a tricky tight end pass in the flat. But he had a tough tackle for loss, a good pass breakup late in the second quarter and solid deep coverage on another incompletion. Siran Neal had a diving breakup of a third-down pass. Tagovailoa had just 89 yards passing in the first half. He racked up a ton of garbage yards.