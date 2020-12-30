Position grades: Bills' pass protection game rises into NFL's top 10

Special teams (5.0): Bill Belichick outfoxed the Bills in Week 4 of 2019 when he engineered a blocked punt by rushing 10 men in the first quarter. It made the difference in the Pats’ 16-10 win. The Pats tried it again later in the game, and the Bills adjusted by using 10 to protect. On Monday night, the Bills got their revenge when the Pats again rushed 10. Jaquan Johnson threw to Siran Neal. It was a good game for Neal, who made a tackle at the 10 on the second kickoff coverage and then drew a hold on another kickoff coverage. Give an assist to Tyler Bass, who had hang times of 4.15 and 4.0 seconds on those kickoffs. (He shoots for 4.0 or better when not booming it out of the end zone.) Meanwhile, Andre Smith, Epenesa and Daryl Johnson made key blocks on Andre Roberts’ 49-yard kickoff return. Corey Bojorquez had booming hang times of 5.05 and 5.07 seconds on his two punts. The Pats’ MVP might be Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey. He boomed a 62-yard, 4.82-second punt.