Position grades: Bills' pass protection game rises into NFL's top 10

No sacks, no hits on the quarterback.
It was a virtually clean game for the Buffalo Bills’ pass protectors in New England on Monday night.
The Bills rank ninth in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass attempt. Their rate of giving up sacks is on pace to be the second best for a full season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Only in 2011, with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, did the Bills give up sacks less often. However, the passing game ranked only 15th that year.
The Bills are the No. 2 passing team in the league after their 38-9 rout of the Patriots.
The Bills have allowed 26 sacks overall, down from 40 last season.
Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills’ win over the Patriots, starting with the pass protectors and based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
Offensive line (5.0): Tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams again gave Josh Allen superb protection. Williams gave up one hurry to Chase Winovich, who played 35 snaps. Dawkins made John Simon invisible. The Patriots have worries at edge rusher. Both Winovich, a third-round pick, and Josh Uche, a second-rounder, are situational rushers who don’t set the edge and haven’t produced much heat. Meanwhile, the middle three offensive linemen of Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse and Ike Boettger did some good run blocking. Boettger handled Adam Butler at the point of attack on an 11-yard run. Morse continued his stout play, blocking Butler frequently and handling Nick Thurman at the point of attack on Zack Moss’ TD run.
The Patriots opted for their preferred pass-defense style of sitting back and playing coverage. They blitzed (rushed five or more) on eight of Josh Allen’s 38 drop backs, a low rate of 21%. Good thing they didn't blitz more. Allen was 7 of 8 for 127 yards and a TD vs. the blitz.
Quarterback (5.0): Among the best Allen highlights were: the 24-yard seam throw to Dawson Knox, standing in the pocket on fourth-and-2, and the 50-yard TD to Stefon Diggs, the Brady-like quick release to Isaiah McKenzie when the Pats dropped eight into coverage, and the RPO dart to Diggs for the 18-yard TD. Then there was his Patrick Mahomes impersonation on the 8-yard TD pass to Diggs.
Receivers (5.0): J.C. Jackson entered the game riding high with eight interceptions but left with the realization it’s tough to be a lockdown corner. Diggs beat him for two TDs. Dawson Knox dropped a TD pass but redeemed himself by making three nice grabs in traffic for 24, 12 and 15 yards. Lee Smith posted what might be a career-high 18 yards of run after the catch on his 27-yard block-and-release reception. He also was open by 12 yards on his 4-yard TD catch.
Running backs (3.0): The Bills didn’t ask the backs to carry a heavy load, giving them only 14 carries the first three quarters. But Moss did hard running when necessary. Moss and Devin Singletary combined to average 4.2 a carry. The empty backfield alignment allowed Singletary, lined up wide right, to get an easy 10-yard catch on Simon, who was thoroughly mismatched.
Defensive line (4.0): Two of the Bills’ three sacks came via the blitz, and the Pats were just 3 of 9 for 31 yards when the Bills rushed five or more. Quinton Jefferson beat center David Andrews for a sack. Ed Oliver arguably was the most effective defensive lineman, with two hurries and a tackle for loss. A.J. Epenesa had a hit and a hurry. The hit brought a penalty, but he made a good play to get to the quarterback. Epenesa, with 27 snaps, continues to earn his situational role. Ditto for Justin Zimmer. Give the Pats credit for using a hurry-up offense early to make the Bills’ run assignments tougher.
Linebackers (4.0): Matt Milano made a game-high eight tackles, with four of them coming on third down, and three of them in open space. His return to form has been one of the big developments the past month for the defense. Milano and Tremaine Edmunds ran into each other on the 29-yard run on the first drive. The Bills played their regular, 4-3 defense on 17 plays. The Pats ran 15 times for 85 yards against it, including the 29-yarder. But nine of the 15 runs were unsuccessful, which is somewhat encouraging. If the Bills face Cleveland or Tennessee in the playoffs, the base defense will be seeing action.
Defensive backs (5.0): It was a pretty easy day for the secondary against what currently ranks as the worst passing team in the NFL. Only the Ravens and Jets are ranked lower than the Pats in passing yards, but New England is worse by far over the past five weeks. The Bills caught a break when Damiere Byrd dropped a would-be TD pass. But that only would have made the result 38-13.
Special teams (5.0): Bill Belichick outfoxed the Bills in Week 4 of 2019 when he engineered a blocked punt by rushing 10 men in the first quarter. It made the difference in the Pats’ 16-10 win. The Pats tried it again later in the game, and the Bills adjusted by using 10 to protect. On Monday night, the Bills got their revenge when the Pats again rushed 10. Jaquan Johnson threw to Siran Neal. It was a good game for Neal, who made a tackle at the 10 on the second kickoff coverage and then drew a hold on another kickoff coverage. Give an assist to Tyler Bass, who had hang times of 4.15 and 4.0 seconds on those kickoffs. (He shoots for 4.0 or better when not booming it out of the end zone.) Meanwhile, Andre Smith, Epenesa and Daryl Johnson made key blocks on Andre Roberts’ 49-yard kickoff return. Corey Bojorquez had booming hang times of 5.05 and 5.07 seconds on his two punts. The Pats’ MVP might be Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey. He boomed a 62-yard, 4.82-second punt.