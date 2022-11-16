Position grades: Bills' pass defense rating takes fall after mismatch with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings gained 481 yards on the Buffalo Bills’ defense Sunday, the second-most yards allowed by the Bills in the past two seasons.

Tampa Bay gained 488 on the Bills in an overtime game last year. Buffalo’s defense dropped from fourth to eighth in the NFL in yards allowed. Buffalo is seventh against the run and 14th against the pass. The Bills stand second in points allowed at 16.8 a game.

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills fall to Minnesota Vikings 33-30 in painful loss The Buffalo Bills fell to the Minnesota Vikings 33-30 in overtime at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out all of our game coverage here.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the loss to the Vikings, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (2.5): The interceptions obviously ruin all the good Josh Allen did in rolling up 414 yards passing and rushing. His recent tendency to press, resist taking small profits (Devin Singletary was open short on the last INT) and the red zone offense all have to be the focus of the coaches this week. All of Allen’s 84 rushing yards came on scrambles. There were no designed runs, aside from the fumbled QB keeper. The snap could have been lifted a little higher by Mitch Morse, but it hit Allen’s hands, and it’s the QB’s job to secure it. The only two fumbles by a QB on his own 1-yard line in the last 10 years in the NFL both were by Allen, according to CBS Sports. The other time was at San Francisco in 2020. Allen was 7 for 10 for 79 yards and one sack against the blitz. He officially had one red zone interception. The last INT was from the 20; the red zone starts at the opponent's 19.

Running backs (2.0): Singletary had nine carries for 41 yards in the first half, but just four for 6 yards in the second. Singletary again was good in blitz pickups. The downside was losing the fumble at the Vikings’ 24, which took points off the board. He was held to 1 yard on a second-and-2 run in the third quarter that was not a good power run. There was room created by the O-line. James Cook beat Vikings linebackers for a couple of good gains, but he missed a hole on a second-and-1 run for no gain in the second quarter.

Receivers (4.5): Stefon Diggs ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards and third in catches after a 12-catch, 128-yard game. His 72 catches and 985 yards both are the most ever by a Bill through the first nine games of a season. The Bills succeeded in spreading the ball around more and getting Gabe Davis more involved. Davis used his size on the 11-yard TD against a big corner in the Vikings’ Akayleb Evans. Davis worked back to the QB nicely on the 22-yard catch to convert a third-and-16 situation. He had a good block on Singletary’s 5-yard TD run. After rewatching, the pass breakup by Duke Shelley vs. Dawson Knox in the end zone on the second to last play was a good no-call by the officials.

Offensive line (2.5): The Bills passed for 330 yards despite the fact edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips were a handful. Phillips beat Morse for a third-and-1 sack on a bull rush. Hunter beat Dion Dawkins for a sack, Dawkins’ first allowed this season. Dawkins was solid overall. Right tackle remains an issue for the Bills. Spencer Brown returned from an ankle sprain and has been in and out of the lineup. He had a tough day, yielding six pressures. Smith got inside Brown on the fourth-and-2 pass, forcing Allen to escape (and throw an INT). Brown also had two holding calls. The Bills have to hope Brown can stay healthy and get into rhythm. Morse and Ryan Bates couldn’t win a double-team block on a stuffed third-and-2 run. Rodger Saffold yielded five hurries, four to Phillips. The Bills did average 6.5 yards a carry on seven rushes with just six Vikings in the tackle-to-tackle box (Buffalo News charting), which is something to build upon.

Defensive line (3.5): Ed Oliver was a bright spot in defeat. He had seven hurries, according to Buffalo News charting, including a sack in overtime against guard Ezra Cleveland that helped keep the Bills alive. The middle three was the vulnerability of the Vikings’ offensive line. DaQuan Jones made an impact, too. He blew up a first-and-goal run in the first quarter that allowed the Bills to force a field goal. Jones, Jordan Phillips and Settle were stout up the middle on Kirk Cousins’ failed fourth-down plunge. Shaq Lawson surged to make the tackle on that play. Lawson’s hurry helped cause the interception in the third quarter. It would have been good if the Bills had gotten more plays out of Phillips and Settle. Von Miller is tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks with eight.

Linebackers (3.0): Tremaine Edmunds made impressive pass breakups against T.J. Hockenson and then in the deep middle against Adam Thielen late in the second quarter. The Bills missed him in coverage when Tyrel Dodson took his place in the second half. Matt Milano’s 3-yard tackle for loss started the goal-line stand, but came with 12 Bills defenders on the field. The officials missed it. It was one of three run stops for Milano, and he also drew a holding call on a blitz.

Defensive backs (1.5): The Bills’ defensive backfield that started a seventh-round pick (Dane Jackson), two sixth-rounders (Christian Benford and Damar Hamlin) and an undrafted free agent (Cam Lewis) was exposed by Justin Jefferson. Actually, Hamlin turned in another solid game, impressing again with his physicality. He had 11 tackles. He didn’t miss any tackles. Benford, however, missed Dalvin Cook on the long TD run. Benford also had pass breakups on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 plays. But he didn’t get his head around on a second-and-22 pass interference on the last drive. The Bills had Jefferson well covered on that play. Jackson gave up the 22-yard TD and the late 24-yarder to Jefferson.

Special teams (3.5): Sam Martin had a clutch punt in the fourth quarter that went for a net 53 yards and a 4.75-second hang time. Too bad the Vikings drove from their own 24 to the Bills’ 1 on the ensuing possession. There were a couple of good returns by Duke Johnson and Nyhiem Hines. Siran Neal fell down on the one good kickoff return by the Vikings for 39 yards.