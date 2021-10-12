Position grades: Bills offense rolling up record numbers through 5 games

The Buffalo Bills are the No. 1 scoring team in the NFL after their 38-20 win over Kansas City.

Buffalo is averaging 34.3 points per game. Second is Dallas at 34 and third is Tampa Bay at 33.4.

The Bills’ 172 points is the most in team history after five games, ahead of the 165 scored in the 1964 seasons. Buffalo has scored 35 or more points in four consecutive games and in seven of the last eight games.

The Bills had 20 first downs against the Chiefs, stretching their streak of at least 20 first downs in each of the last 21 games. The last team to do that was New England with 24 in a row in 2016-17.

Here are the position-by-position grades for the game, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (5.0). It was an MVP-type night for Josh Allen, who produced 315 yards passing, 59 rushing yards and four TDs. Designed runs accounted for 53 of his yards. His passing was a perfect blend of taking what the Chiefs gave him and making great throws outside of the scheme when he had to leave the pocket.