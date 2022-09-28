Position grades: Bills' offense making most of more passes to RBs

Devin Singletary had the best receiving day of his career in the loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills’ fourth-year running back had nine catches for 78 yards, both career highs. He had a touchdown catch. The nine catches were the most by a Bills back in eight years, since Fred Jackson had nine in a game at Oakland in 2014.

The Bills’ offense is doing a great job of exploiting defenses underneath with passes to the running backs.

The Bills already have 28 completions to running backs, or 9.33 a game. That’s more than double last season, when the running backs caught 4.29 passes a game (and 73 for 17 games).

“I thought Devin did a great job,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “He really did, not only as a receiver, but in protection picking up pressures and being physical and smart as a runner. And then obviously in the receiving game, he did a really good job getting out, making plays in space, breaking some tackles and giving us some explosive plays just on outlet throws.”

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (4.5): It was an amazing performance by Josh Allen under pressure and with all kinds of handicaps around him in the way of missing personnel. The big miss that prevents an A-plus grade was he didn’t get his feet set and missed the fourth-down throw to an open Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone. Otherwise, it was an MVP kind of day for the QB against a defense that put a ton of stress on the quarterback before the snap by stacking the line of scrimmage with bodies. Among the amazing moments for Allen: shrugging off 305-pound Zach Sieler for a conversion on fourth-and-2, the 27-yard touch throw to McKenzie, eluding the blitzing cornerback for a 19-yard scramble, the step-up under pressure for 15 yards to Quintin Morris and the presence in a phone-booth pocket to find Gabe Davis for a third-down conversion over the middle.

Offensive line (2.5): Obviously, the Bills had trouble running into a Miami defensive front that usually stacked the line with six or seven defenders. Usually, when you face a six- or seven-man front, it’s easier to run gap scheme or power runs, get guys pulling and outnumber at the point of attack. But the Bills were without elite pulling center Mitch Morse. Zone runs generally are better when there is a “bubble” or two in the front (an open gap in a typical 4-3 front). On Zach Moss’ first run, Ryan Bates didn’t get to the second level and missed the linebacker. On the second Moss run, Seiler got past Rodger Saffold to stuff the run. Singletary’s 2-yard loss came against a stacked front and a CB run blitz. Saffold missed Christian Wilkins on the play. Singletary did get 6 yards late on a pin-and-pull run with Greg Van Roten pulling. So the jury is out. Let’s see how it goes when the line gets healthier.

In pass protection, Spencer Brown gave up a sack to Melvin Ingram early and two other hurries before leaving after 34 plays. But Brown still is far preferable in pass protection to backup David Quessenberry, who gave up six hurries, including the hold on Emmanuel Ogbah late that put the Bills out of long field goal range. The edge trio of Ogbah, Ingram and Jaelan Phillips are good. Dion Dawkins was solid under tough conditions. On the key sack-fumble play, the Dolphins rushed eight men, and the Bills kept seven in to block. The Bills’ left side was overloaded. Dawkins blocked Ogbah. Safety Jevon Holland ran free around left tackle. Singletary was looking to the middle, protecting inside out first, and didn’t see Holland until it was too late.

Running backs (3.0): Both Singletary and James Cook did well getting yards after the catch. The difficulty in the run game is more on the offensive line than the running backs. Despite Singletary’s role in the sack-fumble, he was outstanding in pass protection, as was Moss.

Receivers (4.0): Credit to the Bills’ wideout corps for essentially running a half marathon in 100-degree weather. Davis could have secured the pass better in the end zone in the fourth quarter. But you have to credit backup cornerback Keion Crosson with making a superb effort to knock the ball out. The other guys get paid, too. Maybe it should have been challenged, but the call probably would not have been overturned. Stefon Diggs caught three of his seven passes (for 47) yards on top corner Xavien Howard. McKenzie took advantage of man coverage on four of his catches, including the 27-yard over route and 8-yard TD pass. If McKenzie had run straight out of bounds on the last pass, it would have set up a 64- or 65-yard field goal try. Tight end Dawson Knox continues to do some good work in pass protection.

Defensive line (4.0): Greg Rousseau and Damar Hamlin shared a sack on a six-man blitz in the fourth quarter. The Bills also blitzed on one other play, sending Matt Milano on the pass from the end zone that Von Miller deflected. So that’s just four blitzes on the season in 104 dropbacks, a ridiculously low 4% of pass plays. That’s a great thing, especially with all the injuries in the defensive secondary. Rousseau beat Liam Eichenberg on a stunt with Boogie Basham for the other sack. The Bills missed the interior pressure that Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips provide. But Miami averaged just 2.4 yards a carry.

Linebackers (4.0): The talent of Tremaine Edmunds and Milano helped limit the Miami pass attack. Too bad Milano dropped the interception late. Milano anticipates so well. He stuffed Raheem Mostert to force the first punt.

Defensive backs (3.0): If you were told Tyreek Hill would get two catches for 33 yards, you’d bank on a Bills win, right? The young secondary was remarkably assignment sound. The 45-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle on a third-and-22 situation spoiled the effort. Maybe the coaches could have put the corners in off, quarters coverage, instead of at the line on the play. But Jaquan Johnson needed to get deeper on the deep post. It was a performance Kaiir Elam can build upon. Taron Johnson was sensational, as usual, in run support and tackling.

Special teams (2.5): The miss by Tyler Bass obviously brings the grade down. The kickoff coverage team put Miami inside the 25 on all three returns, and Bass’ KO hang time was more than 4.0 seconds every time. Sam Martin put his lone punt inside the 20. Tyrel Dodson and Morris got good push up the middle on the Thomas Morstead punt that resulted in a safety.