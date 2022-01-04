Position grades: Bills' offense has best sack rate in a decade

It was no surprise that the Buffalo Bills kept Josh Allen clean in the pocket in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta has the least-productive pass rush in the NFL. The lone sack in the game came against Stefon Diggs, who was trying to attempt a reverse option pass.
The game, however, continued the Bills’ good season of pass protection. The Bills have allowed the same number of sacks as last season (27) and actually have a slightly better sack rate than last year.
The Bills stand No. 3 in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt (4.4%), their best standing in the past decade. Buffalo was seventh last year. The top two teams in avoiding sacks? Tom Brady and Tampa Bay is No. 1, and Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City is No. 2.
Having an elite quarterback who’s great at avoiding sacks, obviously, is a big factor.
Here’s a position-by position review of the 29-15 victory, with grades based on a scale of 0 to 5:
Quarterback (3.75): One might be surprised to see a high grade for Allen, given his three interceptions and career-low 17.0 passer rating. But it’s a passer rating, not a quarterback rating. Allen made exceptional plays on all four touchdown drives. Just one example was a 5-yard pass on a third-and-4 situation to Diggs on the opening drive. Dante Fowler, an elite athlete and former No. 3 overall pick, was a free rusher off the edge on a six-man blitz and had Allen dead in his sights. Allen pump-faked to get him in the air, ducked under and made the tight throw on the move. Later, Allen stiff-armed Fowler to the ground on a 7-yard scramble.
The Falcons were fearful of exposing their cornerbacks. They blitzed only four times. Three times they rushed only three men, and one of those produced a tip-interception when the “spy,” Mykal Walker, deflected Allen’s pass in the red zone. It was just the second red-zone interception of Allen’s career – in 294 pass attempts. The other INT was at New Orleans on Thanksgiving. In the red zone this year, Allen has 114 attempts with 26 TDs, six rushing TDs and two INTs.
Offensive line (5.0): Dion Dawkins handled the Atlanta edge rushers and showed aggressive finishing in the run game. He washed down the linebacker on a 20-yard run. His drive blocking on the last drive was good. Mitch Morse was outstanding, showing his mobility in the run game. He also popped out wide to pick up defensive backs rushing off the edge. The pass-offs on the interior of the line were good too, as they held quality defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to just one hurry.
Running back (5.0): Devin Singletary had 110 yards, 102 after contact. He was running “angry,” a great sign heading into the playoffs. On his 20-yard run in the third quarter he slipped Jarrett and ran through safety Shawn Williams. On his 4-yard TD run, fullback Reggie Gilliam took out Deion Jones with a lead block and Singletary ran through Darren Hall at the goal line.
Receivers (2.0): The 11 completions were the fewest by Allen in 28 games, since the first meeting with New England in 2020. So let’s start with the blocking. Dawson Knox executed two blocks on defensive ends on Allen’s two TD runs. He also pinned edge man Fowler on Allen’s 6-yard run and blocked big Mike Pennell on a good split zone play late. Gabe Davis continued his sideline wizardry. His 10-yard catch to convert a third-and-10 set up the second TD. Cole Beasley and Allen were out of synch on the second interception, with Beasley stopping in a zone on a seam pass.
Defensive line (4.5): Harrison Phillips beat rookie guard Jalen Mayfield for a sack with a quick inside move despite being held on the play. Phillips also had five other pressures. Phillips stood up Mayfield at the point of attack for an early no gain. The Falcons didn’t do much up the middle. Ed Oliver was next best. He beat right tackle Kaleb McGary for a sack and created a sack for Mario Addison by beating Mayfield inside. He beat Mayfield at the point of attack for a tackle for loss and hustled for a pass breakup. Four of the Bills’ five sacks came on the four-man rush. The Bills blitzed (rushed five or more) only six times. Greg Rousseau beat McGary for a strip-sack (with help from coverage). A.J. Epenesa lost the edge on a 9-yard run but came back the next play for a 4-yard tackle for loss.
Linebackers (4.0): Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano provided solid tackling. The dangerous Cordarrelle Patterson managed only 3.1 yards on nine carries. Milano saved a touchdown by tackling Russell Gage on a 24-yard receiver screen late in the first half. The Bills opted to stay in nickel coverage the whole game, even though the Falcons kept two tight ends on the field on 17 plays. It was mostly out of respect for talented rookie Kyle Pitts. The Falcons averaged 4.1 yards a carry on 12 attempts with either two TEs or two RBs. You’d expect more vs. nickel defense, but this wasn’t the Patriots’ O-line.
Defensive backs (4.5): Matt Ryan was 0 for 5 on passes 20-plus yards downfield, which makes three consecutive games with no such completions on the Bills’ secondary. Dane Jackson had tight coverage on a deep sideline route for Pitts early. Levi Wallace had a nifty deep breakup vs. Frank Darby, turning his head at the right time and batting the ball away. Wallace jammed Pitts and helped create the sack-fumble on Ryan in the first quarter. Pitts is like Marvel’s Mister Fantastic, and he forced a missed tackle by Micah Hyde 25 yards downfield on the 61-yard catch and run. Hyde’s deep coverage helped force Ryan’s illegal forward pass underneath. Taron Johnson had a sack and again was a tough tackler.
Special teams (2.5): The Bills were fortunate to get away with a safety after Marquez Stevenson fumbled the first punt. Jake Kumerow fell on the ball to prevent a Falcons TD. Atlanta had poor hang times on its two first-half kickoffs, but the Bills couldn’t take advantage. Four touchbacks by Tyler Bass allowed the Bills to keep the ball away from great return man Patterson. He had just one return to the Atlanta 24. Siran Neal made a good tackle to prevent damage on the free kick after the safety.