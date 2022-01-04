Position grades: Bills' offense has best sack rate in a decade

Receivers (2.0): The 11 completions were the fewest by Allen in 28 games, since the first meeting with New England in 2020. So let’s start with the blocking. Dawson Knox executed two blocks on defensive ends on Allen’s two TD runs. He also pinned edge man Fowler on Allen’s 6-yard run and blocked big Mike Pennell on a good split zone play late. Gabe Davis continued his sideline wizardry. His 10-yard catch to convert a third-and-10 set up the second TD. Cole Beasley and Allen were out of synch on the second interception, with Beasley stopping in a zone on a seam pass.

Defensive line (4.5): Harrison Phillips beat rookie guard Jalen Mayfield for a sack with a quick inside move despite being held on the play. Phillips also had five other pressures. Phillips stood up Mayfield at the point of attack for an early no gain. The Falcons didn’t do much up the middle. Ed Oliver was next best. He beat right tackle Kaleb McGary for a sack and created a sack for Mario Addison by beating Mayfield inside. He beat Mayfield at the point of attack for a tackle for loss and hustled for a pass breakup. Four of the Bills’ five sacks came on the four-man rush. The Bills blitzed (rushed five or more) only six times. Greg Rousseau beat McGary for a strip-sack (with help from coverage). A.J. Epenesa lost the edge on a 9-yard run but came back the next play for a 4-yard tackle for loss.