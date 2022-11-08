Position grades: Bills lost turnover battle for fourth time vs. Jets

The Bills lost the turnover battle Sunday in New York for the fourth time in eight games.

Buffalo now is tied for fifth most giveaways in the league with 14 and stands only plus-1 in turnover ratio. The Bills have won the turnover battle in only two games, vs. Tennessee and Kansas City.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Jets’ game, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (2.0): Josh Allen probably was guilty of getting too greedy against two-deep looks the Jets were giving him in the second half. On the forced, double-pump pickoff in the third quarter, he could have checked down to James Cook for minimal gain. On a second-and-14 play on the second to last drive, he had Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary wide open underneath but forced one over the middle, probably for Stefon Diggs. That’s unless it was for Khalil Shakir, and the rookie throttled down his route in a hole in the zone. In the second quarter, Allen went deep to a double-covered Diggs with Isaiah McKenzie open underneath. The deep shot to Nyheim Hines was the right decision vs. a three-man rush. Allen might have put a little more air under it, although a safety was on that side. The first INT was his second in two weeks in the red zone. Allen threw just two red-zone INTs the previous four years. Allen’s designed runs (six for 57 yards) helped the Bills keep a semblance of balance. Against elite run defenses, the Bills need some of Allen’s designed runs.

Running backs (3.5): The Bills understandably were pass-oriented vs. the Jets’ stout run front, but the running back runs were not bad until late. The first nine runs by Devin Singletary and James Cook produced 36 yards, a 4.0 average. Then the last three went for just 3 total yards. Singletary ran hard and made a great catch on an off-target throw for 8 yards just before the second TD.

Receivers (2.5): The Bills had only four possessions in the second half and one was a quick turnover, which limited Diggs’ chances after he put up 93 receiving yards in the first half. On the third-quarter INT, Sauce Gardner jammed Diggs hard to throw off the timing. Gabe Davis had a drop on an early third-and-10 pass, then couldn’t haul in the last-gasp throw with Gardner on his back. Isaiah McKenzie managed only two catches for 12 yards out of the slot. The coaches share some of the blame for not creating enough easy, quick completions. Gardner, especially, has ability to take some of those away.

Offensive line (2.5): Quinnen Williams is a beast, and Sheldon Rankins was a big problem until he left with an elbow injury late in the first quarter. Rankins beat Ryan Bates for an early run stuff and Mitch Morse for an early sack. Dion Dawkins did a good job vs. Carl Lawson, not yielding any hurries to the Jets’ top edge guy. There was a dubious holding call late by Dawkins vs. Lawson. David Quessenberry had more trouble on the right side, yielding four pressures plus the last sack. Jermaine Johnson beat Quessenberry to lead to an incompletion on a second-and-9 to help force the field goal in the fourth quarter.

Just like the Bills’ defense, the Jets stayed in nickel defense mostly when the Bills powered up with Bobby Hart as the extra blocker. The Bills didn’t gash them, but six of the eight runs with Hart on the field were successful. Good enough.

Defensive line (3.0): Von Miller produced two clutch plays that could have led to victory. The first was the momentum-shifting sack to end the Jets’ 14-play third-quarter drive. The Jets got the ball back two plays later on an interception. The last was a first-down tackle for loss that helped the Bills hold the Jets to a final field goal. Miller overpursued and lost containment on a third-and-3 scramble, but he has earned the right to do that on rare occasions. Boogie Basham lost pocket containment on Zach Wilson’s third-and-9 scramble for a first down in the third quarter. Basham hasn’t earned the right.

The Jets’ patchwork offensive line played better than expected in the run game. Ed Oliver played the best of the interior linemen. Up until the final drive, the Jets’ running backs had 19 carries for only 72 yards (a 3.7 average). Then things went wrong on the 10-play, 88-yard march. DaQuan Jones missed a tackle in the hole on the first run of the Jets’ winning drive. Jordan Phillips made a swim move to get out of his gap on the 16-yard run.

Linebackers (3.0): Tremaine Edmunds had 11 tackles and played physical. He was a bright spot, again. He continues to do little things right, like speeding to cover the QB on the reverse by Garrett Wilson. Edmunds made the tackle on seven plays of 3 yards or fewer. Terrel Bernard didn’t attack with the anticipation and aggressiveness of Matt Milano. No surprise. He couldn’t get around the center on a screen that set up the first TD. He couldn’t get off Tyler Conklin’s block on the 16-yard run on the last drive. Bernard did make seven tackles and missed only one.

Defensive backs (3.0): It was a tough ending for Jaquan Johnson, who failed to make a couple of plays on the running backs on the last drive. Johnson had three missed tackles. Damar Hamlin continues to tackle well. He blitzed six times, according to News charts, and got the last sack to force a field goal. Overall, the Bills blitzed 11 times in 29 dropbacks. Wilson unloaded quickly, hitting 6 of 10 on those plays for 81 yards (and a sack).

Big Denzel Mims defeated Kaiir Elam’s jam attempt at the line on the last third-down conversion pass. Elam was back in the game after tweaking an ankle. Dane Jackson was reliable.

Special teams (3.0): Some good plays went for naught. The defense couldn’t capitalize on Sam Martin’s punt downed at the Jets’ 5 in the fourth quarter. The offense didn’t take advantage of Cam Lewis’ heads-up recovery of the Jets’ accidental opening onsides kickoff. It’s hard to blame the special teams for the Jets’ fourth-and-1 fake punt. Oliver was stout in the middle, but the Jets needed only a small push to convert. Tyler Bass made a 51-yarder. But the Bills could have used the missed 55-yarder.