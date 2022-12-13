Position grades: Bills' Josh Allen keeps moving up charts as dual-threat QB

Josh Allen keeps inching up the NFL record books thanks to his ability to find the end zone as a runner.

Allen’s 5-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets was the 37th of his career. It tied him for fourth all-time among quarterbacks with Steve McNair and Tobin Rote, and Allen has done that in less than five seasons.

Allen is just three rushing TDs behind the No. 3 QB on the list, Bills Wall of Famer Jack Kemp (40). Kemp had 25 of those TD runs with the Bills and 15 with the Chargers’ organization. Allen is six behind No. 2, Hall of Famer Steve Young (43). Cam Newton has the most QB rushing TDs with 75.

Allen is the only quarterback in NFL history with 25 or more touchdown passes and five or more rushing touchdowns in three different seasons. Allen also is the only QB in NFL history with 120 or more touchdown passes and 35 or more rushing TDs in his first five seasons.

For the season, Allen has 628 yards, which ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks. Allen’s season-high rushing total is 763, set last year. Allen had six designed runs and three scrambles against the Jets.

“We don't typically call it like a mass number of runs for Josh,” said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. “We try to be judicious with it, we try to be smart with it and try to use them when we feel like it's a situation that calls for it. And I agree ... we don't want to create an unnecessary pounding on him, so we'll be smart when we're using him and how we're use him.”

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterbacks (3.5): Allen deserves credit for playing turnover free on a day when one interception might have spelled defeat.

“We were happy with just Josh's growth this past game,” Dorsey said, “because it's like when everything's not going perfect and you want to score points on every single drive, but when you hit a little bit of a lull, he did a really good job of not all of a sudden just trying to force balls into windows and those types of things.”

Allen missed Stefon Diggs on the first slant, and it would have been a big gainer. He had a good deep pass for John Brown, but Sauce Gardner made a fine breakup. Allen got into a bit of a rhythm in the second and third quarters. You could hear him make the right call on a handful of alerts at the line of scrimmage that worked. The Jets were all over a third-and-3 keeper by Allen in the third quarter. Carl Lawson read it, got in the backfield before Dawson Knox could make a pin block, and forced Allen way wide. Mitch Morse couldn’t get out on the linebacker quickly enough. The quarterback sweep on third-and-3 just before the last field goal was wide open to the outside, but Allen cut inside instead and got tripped by C.J. Mosley, who had beaten a block by Morse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Offensive line (2.0): The Jets won the line of scrimmage again. Quinnen Williams beat Rodger Saffold for a sack, Sheldon Rankins bull rushed Morse for a sack, and Bryce Huff beat Spencer Brown wide to cause the other sack. Brown gave up four other hurries, by The News’ count. There were some good moments for Brown. He shut down Huff on the TD pass to Knox. Brown and Ryan Bates teamed up for a power double-team block to help pave the way for Allen’s TD run. Bates was solid before going out with an ankle injury, and Greg Van Roten did OK in his place. Dion Dawkins had three holding penalties, two in which the Jets pass rusher was beaten on the play and falling down. It wasn’t as good a day as usual for Dawkins, mostly against tough Lawson. Dawkins whiffed on C.J. Mosley on a first-down run for no gain.

Observations: Third downs – offensively and defensively – were big problem for Bills against Jets Offensively, the Bills went just 2 for 13 on third down against the New York Jets on Sunday. That’s tied for the second-worst showing on third down in the Sean McDermott Era, behind only a 2-for-15 game in the season opener against the Ravens in 2018.

Receivers (2.5): It’s tough to work the outside of the field against the Jets’ two cornerbacks if you’re not productive on first downs or leaving yourself in third-and-long situations. If a defense can count on holding Stefon Diggs to 50 yards or fewer, it's a problem for the Bills – especially since Isaiah McKenzie has not been a consistent chains mover for Allen. (Hence, the Tuesday addition of Cole Beasley.)

Gardner was targeted only twice. Gabe Davis got a nice comeback route on D.J. Reed for 17 yards to set up a field goal. The 32-yard pass to Diggs was a schemed-up play called at the perfect time (a blitz). Next time the Bills need to find a better way to attack slot corner Michael Carter. He gave up one catch and a pass interference penalty (vs. Khalil Shakir).

The Jets didn’t sacrifice coverage. They blitzed only seven times in 38 dropbacks. Allen was 4 of 7 for 50 yards vs. the blitz.

Running backs (2.0): Devin Singletary had four productive runs in eight carries and averaged 4.9 a carry. On a day when it was tough to run outside, it would have been nice to see him get more carries. The lack of third-down conversions hurt that cause. On Huff’s sack, James Cook missed a chip block on him. Cook also whiffed on a block on D.J. Reed on the late receiver screen to Diggs that went for only 1 yard.

Defensive line (5.0): The Bills blitzed only nine times, and none of their four sacks came on blitzes. Greg Rousseau had two sacks, two bat-downs and three other hurries. Shaq Lawson read the bootleg and defeated the tight end on his 11-yard sack. It was an encouraging game for A.J. Epenesa, who beat tight end C.J. Uzomah for a sack, set the edge well and stuffed three run plays. DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle were excellent in the middle. Oliver had four hurries.

Linebackers (5.0): Aside from Allen, the two best players on the field arguably were Matt Milano and the Jets’ Mosley. Mosley probably saved the Jets 50 yards in completions or runs after catch or contact. Tremaine Edmunds and the Jets’ Quincy Williams were good, too. Edmunds rushed the passer nine times and Milano seven.

How much did defense dominate? The Bills ran only three plays in the red zone. The Jets ran only five.

Defensive backs (4.0): Dane Jackson was targeted on six receptions for 89 yards. The toughest was the wheel route to Braxton Berrios. It was a fine throw by Mike White and Jackson was there on time. But he could not find a way to break it up. That’s an example of a play on which the Bills could use bigger, longer Kaiir Elam. Jackson did have a couple of breakups. Taron Johnson had a good tackle on Elijah Moore short of the first down sticks with 1:37 left that led to the Jets’ settling for their late field goal. Johnson was in a linebacker role and got blocked up by center Connor McGovern on the 13-yard TD run. Jordan Poyer forced an incompletion on the third-and-1 slant pass just before the Jets’ field goal. Damar Hamlin slipped off Jets three times in missing tackles. But he made up for it with the key forced fumble with 5:34 left.

Special teams (3.5): A.J. Klein acknowledged he missed Jermaine Johnson up the middle on the blocked punt. Still, the special teams effort was a net positive because of field goals of 38 and 49 yards in bad conditions by Tyler Bass. Bass has made 15 in a row and he’s 22 of 25 from 40 to 49 yards. A 20-yard punt return by Nyhiem Hines set up a field goal. Tyler Matakevich and Taiwan Jones again were coverage standouts.