Position grades: Bills getting a little more out of first-down runs

The Bills called 36 passes and 12 runs overall in the first three quarters vs. Carolina.

But an improved run production would take some pressure off Allen & Co. against the Patriots.

Here are position-by-position grades of the Panthers game, on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (4.0): The numbers weren’t huge, but Allen made two outstanding throws for touchdowns, managed five scoring drives and didn’t let Brian Burns and Haason Reddick ruin the game. The Panthers blitzed on 11 of 43 dropbacks. Allen was only 4 of 10 for 35 yards on those plays with one sack. But they ran a lot of tough four-man pressures, too. On one third-down incompletion for Cole Beasley in the third quarter, it looked like a seven-man rush and turned into a four-man pressure with Burns and Reddick dropping into coverage and a linebacker coming free up the middle.

Running backs (3.5): Singletary got praise from Sean McDermott for getting some tough, extra yards. It was good to see the Bills grind out a fourth-quarter TD drive by running on eight of nine plays. The Bills now have 14 rushing TDs. They had 16 last year and 13 in 2019.