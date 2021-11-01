Position grades: Bills DEs won the battle vs. Miami OTs

Linebackers (4.5): Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano played tough filling gaps against the run. Tagovailoa did not handle pressure well. The Miami QB was just 3 of 10 on plays in which either Edmunds or Milano rushed the passer. Overall, the Bills blitzed (rushed five or more men) 14 times, and Tagovailoa was only 6 of 14 for 32 yards on those plays. It didn’t help the Dolphins that their deep threat (Will Fuller) has been hurt almost all season or that No. 4 wideout Preston Williams sat out the game. Miami played 12 personnel (two tight ends) virtually the entire game, essentially using tight end Mike Gesicki as a big wideout. But that only enhanced the horizontal nature of their pass offense.

Defensive backs (4.5): Tre’Davious White was outstanding, allowing just three catches for 20 yards on 11 targets. Levi Wallace gave up some underneath hitches when the Bills were blitzing. The 40-yard pass to Gesicki on man coverage by Micah Hyde was the longest completion for Tagovailoa in 14 career starts. Rousseau got his helmet knocked off by Davis on the play but there was no call for illegal hands to the face. Jordan Poyer led the Bills with nine tackles and seemed to see the soft toss down the middle from a mile away on the final interception.