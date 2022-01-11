Position grades: Bills' defense sets record with dominance on third downs

The Buffalo Bills established an NFL team record for third-down defense this season.

The Bills allowed the New York Jets to convert just 1 of 14 third downs in the regular-season finale Sunday. That dropped the Bills’ season rate to just 30.8% conversions allowed. That’s the best rate in the NFL and the seventh best total in the league over the past 15 years.

The previous team record for a full season was 31.6% in 1999, when the Bills also finished with the No. 1 ranking in yards allowed.

The Bills finished the year allowing a league-low 17 points per game. It’s the first time in the Bills’ NFL history (since 1970) that Buffalo has led the league in scoring defense. New England finished second at 17.8 points per game.

Given the increased scoring in pro football, the Bills’ total is only the 12th lowest in team history. Just three years ago, in 2019, the Bills allowed 16.2 ppg, second best that season. The team record for fewest points per game is 14.3 in 1999.

Here are the position-by-position grades for Sunday's game, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:

