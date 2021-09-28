Position grades: Bills defense blanked another foe downfield

The Buffalo Bills’ defense has yet to allow a completion on any pass that has traveled 20 yards or more past the line of scrimmage this season.

The focus for the Bills’ defenders against Washington was to keep everything in front of them. The Bills rushed five or more men at Taylor Heinicke only three times in the game. It was the fewest blitzes by a Bills defense since the regular-season loss at Kansas City last year, when the Bills blitzed Patrick Mahomes only once.

Heinicke was not able to stretch the field. He was 0 for 2 on passes 20-plus yards downfield, with an interception.

Takeaways are back for Bills' defense in stuffing Washington The Buffalo Bills forced three turnovers Sunday, and the Washington Football Team finished with 290 yards of offense, unable to keep up with the Bills and sustain drives.

Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:

Linebackers (4.5): Matt Milano played another outstanding game, with six tackles (two for loss), one pass breakup, one hit on the QB and one fumble recovery. The pass breakup in coverage against slot receiver Adam Humphries forced a punt late in the second quarter that allowed the Bills to end the half with a field goal. Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with seven tackles.

Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over Washington Don't miss Jay Skurski's report card grading the Buffalo Bills on their 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month