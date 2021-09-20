Position grades: A.J. Epenesa, Jon Feliciano, Taiwan Jones among Bills standouts

Defensive line (5.0): A.J. Epenesa had the best game of his Bills career. He had three hits on the quarterback – including the one that knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of the game – and three other pressures, according to The News’ count. He caused the last two sacks by beating tackle Austin Jackson. Justin Zimmer got the first of those two, beating guard Robert Hunt to clean up for Epenesa. Greg Rousseau got the latter. That play was an impressive pass rush. Epenesa swiped Jackson’s hands away and showed a dip and speed move around the edge. Epenesa also got a QB hit on the intentional grounding play. A hurry by Jerry Hughes against Jackson helped Rousseau get his first sack. Rousseau had dropped into coverage on a four-man rush and stepped up to take down the QB. Everyone on the defensive line made a noteworthy play. Mario Addison stayed home on an early bootleg to force an incompletion and then got in Tagovailoa’s face on a run-pass option to make the QB hold the ball, causing the offensive linemen to get illegally downfield. Addison had a hurry on a nice spin move, too.