Position-by-position preview of the 2021 NFL draft

If you’re an NFL team needing a quarterback, immediately or in the future (which could always be sooner than later), this should be a fruitful draft.
The Buffalo Bills can consider themselves fortunate not to be among those clubs.
But the ones in that category will be choosing prospects from a position that might very well be the strongest of any in this year’s college crop.
The foregone conclusion that the Jacksonville Jaguars will make Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence the top overall pick is only part of the equation. The rest is the likelihood that as many as four other quarterbacks could be chosen in the top 10.
The San Francisco 49ers are so convinced that this is as good an opportunity as any for an upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo, they gave up first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as part of a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move from 12th to third overall.
Overall position ranking: 8 out of 10.
The best: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson. You look at his size (6-foot-6 and 220 pounds), and you immediately think classic pocket passer. And you’d be correct.
Names to know: Besides Lawrence, other QBs expected to be drafted in the top 10 are Zach Wilson of BYU, Justin Fields from Ohio State, Trey Lance of North Dakota State and Mac Jones of Alabama.
Top 10 quarterbacks
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Trevor Lawrence*, Clemson 6-6 220
2. Zach Wilson*, BYU 6-3 210
3. Justin Fields*, Ohio State 6-3 228
4. Trey Lance*, North Dakota State 6-4 226
5. Mac Jones*, Alabama 6-3 214
6. Kyle Trask, Florida 6-5 240
7. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M 6-2 205
8. Davis Mills*, Stanford 6-4 225
9. Jamie Newman, Wake Forest 6-2 235
10. Ian Book, Notre Dame 6-0 210
* — underclassman
Running back
Whether the Bills should take a running back in the first round of the NFL draft is the hottest predraft argument in town.
The Bills’ offense could use a home-run hitting speedster in the backfield to become even more sensational. What team couldn’t?
However, the Bills already have spent quality draft capital – two third round picks – over the past two years on running backs. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are young, developing NFL players.
There are so many running backs available on the second and third days of the draft every year that better value can be had in the first round at virtually every other position on the field.
The only way drafting a running back in the first round pays off is if the player turns out to be outstanding – not just good. And even if he is outstanding, you’re probably not signing him to a second contract because there’s no value in doing that at a position that has a shorter shelf life than most others.
And yet: Wouldn’t Travis Etienne look great in a Bills uniform? The Clemson star ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds. He rushed for 70 touchdowns in four years. He scored in 46 of 55 games, a major-college record.
Overall position ranking: 6 of 10.
The best: Najee Harris, Alabama. Actually, it’s debatable between Harris and Etienne, and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams is a close third. Harris, 6-foot-2 and 230, is a complete back. He rushed for 1,466 yards with 20 touchdowns last season and had a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 47 runs of 10-plus yards. He also has good hands.
Names to know: Ohio State’s Trey Sermon, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson are very good running the outside zone scheme.
Top 10 running backs
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230
2. Travis Etienne, Clemson 5-10 215
3. Javonte Williams*, North Carolina 5-9ø 212
4. Michael Carter, North Carolina 5-7 202
5. Kenneth Gainwell*, Memphis 5-8 201
6. Trey Sermon, Ohio State 6-0 213
7. Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma 5-11 227
8. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech 5-9 204
9. Chuba Hubbard*, Oklahoma State 6-0 210
10. Jaret Patterson*, Buffalo 5-6½ 196
* — underclassman
Wide receivers
This year’s crop of wide receivers is so deep and talented, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith is rated as the third-best prospect at his position by the analytics website Pro Football Focus.
Smith, the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, is ranked behind LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and fellow Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle because of concerns about his slight frame (6-foot-1, 170 pounds), which could hinder his ability to fend off stronger, longer and faster cornerbacks at the NFL level.
As many as five receivers could be drafted in the first round and up to 13 in the first two rounds, according to projections by WalterFootball.com.
The website rates Chase, Smith and Waddle as its top three wide receivers and cites Florida’s Kadarius Toney and LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr. as possible first-round selections.
Overall position ranking: 8 of 10.
The best: Smith (6-1, 175) dominated college football and would be a lock to be drafted in the top five had he weighed 20 pounds heavier. But there are no doubts about his college production after he racked up more than 3,000 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He dropped just five of 189 catchable passes in that span.
Name to know: Trevon Grimes, Florida. At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Grimes would provide the Bills with an excellent red zone threat and could be available on the second or third day of the draft.
Top 10 wide receivers
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Ja’Marr Chase*, LSU 6-0 201
2. DeVonta Smith, Alabama 6-1 170
3. Jaylen Waddle*, Alabama 5-10 182
4. Kadarius Toney, Florida 5-11 193
5. Terrace Marshall Jr.*, LSU 6-3 205
6. Rashod Bateman*, Minnesota 6-0 190
7. Elijah Moore, Ole Miss 5-9 178
8. Rondale Moore*, Purdue 5-7 180
9. Dyami Brown*, North Carolina 6-0, 189
10. Tutu Atwell*, Louisville 5-9 165
* — Underclassman
Tight end
The draft drama for Bills fans at the tight end position will focus on University of Florida star Kyle Pitts.
If the Bills are fortunate, Pitts won’t be taken by an AFC East team. It’s something to worry about, because he’s that good.
Pitts has been projected to be picked as high as Atlanta at No. 4, Cincinnati at No. 5 or Miami at No. 6.
Only three tight ends in the past 20 years have been drafted in the top 10 – Kellen Winslow Jr. No. 6 in 2004, Vernon Davis No. 6 in 2006 and T.J. Hockenson No. 8 in 2019.
Overall position rating: 4 of 10.
The best: Pitts.
Name to know: Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble would be a great fit for the Bills in the third round. He’s the best blocker among the top TE prospects. He’s 6-3, 241 and a great finisher in the run game.
Top 10 tight ends
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Kyle Pitts*, Florida 6-5 5/8 245
2. Pat Freiermuth*, Penn State 6-5 251
3. Tommy Tremble*, Notre Dame 6-3, 241
4. Brevin Jordan*, Miami 6-2 247
5. Hunter Long*, Boston College 6-5 254
6. Tre’ McKitty, Georgia 6-4 247
7. John Bates, Boise St. 6-5 259
8. Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss 6-4 247
9. Tony Poljan, Virginia 6-6 3/4 251
10. Noah Gray, Duke 6-3 240
* — Underclassman
Offensive linemen
When it comes to evaluating offensive linemen, NFL teams almost always take a three-dimensional view.
Regardless of where a player was used most in college, his pro projections can be tackle, guard, center … or all three.
Size tends to be the primary determinant, though athleticism and skill level are also factors.
Multiple offensive linemen fall into that category within this year’s college crop, starting with the player widely seen as the best of the bunch, USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Vera-Tucker had a highly impressive 2020 season at tackle for the Trojans. After earning USC’s offensive lineman of the year award while playing left guard in 2019, Vera-Tucker performed well enough at left tackle last year to receive first-team All-Pac 12 honors and win the conference’s Morris Trophy, based on voting by opposing players. The ’19 winner was Oregon’s Penei Sewell, widely seen as the best NFL tackle prospect this year.
Overall position ranking: 5 of 10.
Names to know: Creed Humphrey of Oklahoma and Landon Dickerson of Alabama.
Top 10 offensive linemen
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Alijah Vera-Tucker*, USC 6-4 308
2. Creed Humphrey*, Oklahoma 6-4 312
3. Landon Dickerson, Alabama 6-6 326
4. Wyatt Davis*, Ohio State 6-3 315
5. Quinn Meinerz*, Wisc.-Whitewater 6-3 320
6. Josh Myers*, Ohio State 6-5 310
7. Trey Smith, Tennessee 6-5 331
8. Ben Cleveland, Georgia 6-3 354
9. Aaron Banks*, Notre Dame 6-5 338
10. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama 6-5 312
* — Underclassman
Offensive tackles
It’s a great year to be looking for a capable offensive tackle in the NFL draft.
An average of 8.6 tackles have been drafted in the first 100 picks over the past 10 years.
This year, there could be 13 or 14 in the top 100.
None of this year’s tackles might be as good as the top four from last year’s outstanding class. But this year’s class is deeper.
There will be at least four taken in the first round this year – Oregon’s Penei Sewell, Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins.
Overall position ranking: 8 out of 10.
The best: Oregon’s Sewell. He became the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy as college football’s top lineman in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.
Names to know: Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg, Texas’ Samuel Cosmi and Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield.
Top 10 offensive tackles
Player, school Ht. Wt.
1. Penei Sewell*, Oregon 6-5 331
2. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern 6-4 304
3. Christian Darrisaw*, Virginia Tech 6-5 322
4. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State 6-6 317
5. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame 6-6 306
6. Jalen Mayfield*, Michigan 6-5 326
7. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota St. 6-6 304
8. Samuel Cosmi*, Texas 6-6 314
9. Walker Little, Stanford 6-7 313
10. Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa 6-8 314
* — Underclassmen
Edge rusher
The Bills went through free agency without taking any major steps to address their most crying need: edge rusher.
They did pick up defensive end Efa Obada, but he was a lower-tier signing.
Logic would suggest that if the Bills have any intention of filling the edge-rusher hole this year, they’ll do so in the draft.
Picking 30th, they might have a tough time finding a player with a genuine first-round grade. They could always trade up, which would be consistent with the history and reputation of General Manager Brandon Beane. It’s also possible a legit first-round edge rusher, or two, could fall to the Bills as teams with other pressing needs make their selections.
Overall position ranking: 6 out of 10.
The best: Kwity Paye, Michigan. He’s among the draft’s more versatile players at the position.
Names to know: Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau of Miami, and Jayson Oweh of Penn State.
Top 10 edge rushers
Player School Ht. Wt.
1. Kwity Paye, Michigan 6-2 261
2. Jaelan Phillips*, Miami 6-5 260
3. Gregory Rousseau*, Miami 6-6 266
4. Jayson Oweh*, Penn State 6-4 257
5. Joe Tryon*, Washington 6-4 262
6. Azeez Ojulari*, Georgia 6-2 249
7. Joseph Ossai*, Texas 6-3 256
8. Carlos Basham, Wake Forest 6-3 274
9. Ronnie Perkins*, Oklahoma 6-2 253
10. Payton Turner, Houston 6-5, 268
* — Underclassman
Defensive tackle
Interior defensive linemen could represent the weakest position group in the draft.
Just one defensive tackle received a first-round grade from the analytics website Pro Football Focus, and only a few defensive tackles in this draft class appear capable of generating quality pass rush pressure, beginning with Alabama redshirt sophomore Christian Barmore.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman is big, long, flexible and has terrific burst off the line. These attributes translated into elite production last season, when he recorded 37 tackles, a team-high eight sacks – which ranked second in the SEC – and a team-high three forced fumbles. Barmore also generated 12 pressures over two playoff games against Notre Dame and Ohio State and was named defensive MVP of the national championship game.
Overall position ranking: 2 of 10.
The best: Barmore leads the draft class among interior defensive linemen.
Names to know: Washington’s Levi Onwuzurike, UCLA’s Osa Odighizuwa and LSU’s Tyler Shelvin.
Top 10 defensive tackles
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Christian Barmore*, Alabama 6-5 310
2. Alim McNeil, N.C. State 6-2 320
3. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington 6-2 290
4. Daviyon Nixon*, Iowa 6-3 305
5. Marvin Wilson, Florida State 6-3 319
6. Jay Tufele*, USC 6-3 305
7. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA 6-2 280
8. Tyler Shelvin*, LSU 6-2, 350
9. Milton Williams*, Louisiana 6-3, 284
10. Bobby Brown, Texas A&M 6-4, 321
* — Underclassman
Linebacker
Penn State star Micah Parsons is the consensus top linebacker in the draft, an every-down, fast and powerful tackler capable of fitting into any defensive scheme.
Bill Belichick must be licking his chops.
Parsons is among the players widely mocked to the New England Patriots with the 15th overall pick, and Belichick, a defensive wizard, could wind up with a player who’s being compared to a Hall of Famer.
Pro Football Focus called Parsons the best linebacker prospect the analytics website has ever graded, with the only concern being his limited coverage responsibility in college, and hailed this year’s crop of linebackers as the best group in recent memory, citing its mix of top-end talent and depth.
Three other linebackers could be drafted in the first round, including Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kentucky’s Jamin Davis and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins, according to various projections.
Overall position ranking: 8 of 10.
The best: Parsons is likely to be selected in the top half of the first round. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame. The consensus second-best linebacker in the class. NFL teams might evaluate the undersized prospect (6-1, 221 pounds) as a safety based on his build, excellent lateral quickness, coverage ability and his role in the Notre Dame defense, which was similar to a slot corner in the NFL.
Names to know: Zaven Collins, Tulsa; Jamin Davis, Kentucky; Nick Bolton, Missouri.
Top 10 linebackers
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Micah Parsons*, Penn State 6-3 246
2.Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame 6-1 221
3. Zaven Collins*, Tulsa 6-4 259
4. Jamin Davis*, Kentucky 6-3 234
5. Nick Bolton*, Missouri 5-11 237
6. Jabril Cox, LSU 6-2 233
7. Monty Rice, Georgia 6-0 238
8. Pete Werner, Ohio State 6-2 238
9. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina 6-2 229
10. Dylan Moses, Alabama 6-1 235
* — Underclassman
Cornerback
The Bills have not selected a cornerback in the first three rounds during Beane’s first three drafts as general manager.
Based on need and the likelihood of available talent, there is at least a decent chance that changes this year.
To this point in the offseason, Beane has not signed a veteran free agent to compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Tre’Davious White – as he’s done the past three years. Perhaps that move is still to come, but if not, there should be options available to Beane – either at No. 30 overall in the first round, or on the draft’s second day – that come in ready to compete for a big role right away.
Six cornerbacks were taken in the first round last year – an indication of the importance of the position in the pass-happy NFL.
The Bills might not want to wait to the weekend to address the position.
Overall position ranking: 6 of 10.
The best: Four cornerbacks look to be first-round locks – Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II.
Names to know: Eric Stokes, Georgia; Aaron Robinson, Central Florida; Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse.
Top 10 cornerbacks
Player, school Ht. Wt.
1. Patrick Surtain II*, Alabama 6-2 208
2. Jaycee Horn*, South Carolina 6-0 205
3. Caleb Farley*, Virginia Tech 6-1 207
4. Greg Newsome II*, Northwestern 6-0 192
5. Eric Stokes*, Georgia 6-0 194
6. Asante Samuel Jr.*, Florida State 5-10 180
7. Kelvin Joseph*, Kentucky 5-11 197
8. Ifeatu Melifonwu*, Syracuse 6-2 204
9. Elijah Molden, Washington 5-9 190
10. Tyson Campbell*, Georgia 6-1 193
* — Underclassman
Safety
Safeties and tight ends share something in common in today’s NFL.
Both require diverse skill sets that aren’t always easy to find. On offense, teams often struggle to find tight ends equally adept at blocking and receiving. Rob Gronkowski is the best example, but he’s an exceptionally rare talent.
At safety, it’s difficult to find a player who can cover and hold up in run support. That explains why there is a good chance no safeties will be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft for the second consecutive year.
“With safety, it’s important to remember that scheme fit is a necessity,” Pro Football Focus analyst Michael Renner wrote in his positional rankings. “The ‘safety’ moniker is a catchall for more roles these days than any other position in the NFL.”
Because of that, it’s quite possible that any ranking of safety prospects will look quite different than how they actually come off the board, because each team will be drafting with its specific scheme in mind, and some players will fit that better than others who might be projected to be taken higher.
Safeties taken in Round 2 last year had big impacts for their respective teams. Antoine Winfield Jr. played a key role on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship defense, while Jeremy Chinn started 15 games for the Carolina Panthers and stuffed the stat sheet (117 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns).
Overall position ranking: 4 of 10.
The best: Trevon Moehrig, TCU. Moehrig is one of those coveted safeties who can cover and defend the run.
Names to know: Jevon Holland, Oregon; Jamar Johnson, Indiana; Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State.
Top 10 safeties
Player, School Ht. Wt.
1. Trevon Moehrig*, TCU 6-1 208
2. Jevon Holland*, Oregon 6-1 196
3. Jamar Johnson*, Indiana 6-1 197
4. Richie Grant, Cent. Florida 6-0 194
5. Caden Sterns*, Texas 6-0 202
6. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Fla. St. 6-3 213
7. Andre Cisco*, Syracuse 6-0 203
8. James Wiggins, Cincinnati 6-0 205
9. Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri 5-11 201
10. Talanoa Hufanga*, S. Cal 6-1 215
* — Underclassman