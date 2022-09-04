Position by position preview: Improved Bills will need to be better vs. tough competition

The Buffalo Bills look better than a year ago, thanks to upgrades in free agency and the draft.

They’re going to need to be better in 2022.

The Bills’ offense faced the easiest schedule of defenses in the NFL last year, based on average yards per game allowed by their opponents. The Bills’ defense faced the easiest schedule of offenses in the NFL, based on average yards per game gained by the teams they faced.

The Bills faced just two quarterbacks last year widely viewed as elite – Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady.

This year, the Bills face five elite quarterbacks, all of whom ranked among the top 50 players in the league in the latest NFL Network players poll – Mahomes, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Of course, the Bills have their own elite QB in Josh Allen, which is one reason they enter the season as Vegas’ Super Bowl favorite.

“When you look at everything they’ve done this offseason – going out and getting Von Miller, they drafted James Cook to help at running back a little more – they’re all in,” said CBS analyst Phil Simms, the former Giants quarterback. “I thought they had a great offseason to try to win an AFC championship this year.”

“This is a special team,” Miller said this summer. “They’re right on the edge, and I just want to be that last drop to overflow these guys, man.”

How much better can the Bills get this season? Here’s a preview of each position unit and the prospects for improvement:

Quarterback: Allen was sensational to end last season. He was heroic in the overtime loss at Tampa Bay, then championship caliber in two wins over New England and the divisional-round loss at Kansas City. Can he realistically get better? Absolutely. His mission this offseason was to improve on shorter in-breaking passes to give receivers a better opportunity to run after the catch. That’s one key area. He has talked about starting the season in a better rhythm. Defenses gave both Allen and Mahomes some trouble in stretches last season with two-high “shell” coverages. Allen skewered it late in the year. Allen now enters Year 5. He has seen most of what defensive coordinators can throw at him. He presumably will be ready to read and diagnose faster. He also should benefit from better weather. Last season was one of the worst weather seasons ever in Orchard Park in terms of wind and rain. That negatively impacted his completion percentage by a point or two. Outlook: Better.

Receivers: Gabe Davis ended last season with an epic performance in Kansas City. The expectation is he’s ready to become a star. He’s an upgrade over last year’s starter, Emmanuel Sanders, who had 42 catches for 626 yards. Mark down Davis for 65 catches or so. Stefon Diggs is the No. 1 target that defenses must respect. Who’s the third outside receiver when Diggs or Davis need a rest? Rookie Khalil Shakir. How much will the Bills miss Cole Beasley? Uncertain. Look for his 82 catches to be split up among Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and James Cook. The Bills last year managed an average of 4.24 yards after catch, last in the NFL. There’s nowhere to go but up. At tight end, it would be great if Dawson Knox can equal his production of last year (49-587-9 TDs). The Bills used 12 personnel (two tight ends) only 6.4% last year (second lowest in the league), according to Buffalo News charts. How much of a role can sure-handed Quintin Morris carve out? Outlook: Slightly better, due to Davis.

Running backs: Devin Singletary is a capable lead back in a pass-first offense. He averaged 42 rushing yards a game the first 13 games last year and 71.6 per game the last six. Can he pick up where he left off? The expectation is he’s going to get better blocking up front. A weakness of the team last year was the inability to exploit light defensive boxes with the running game. The Bills faced the third highest percentage of light boxes (six or fewer defenders near the line of scrimmage) and ranked 20th in success rate on those runs, according to Sharp Football. Singletary had 127 of 150 backfield touches over the last seven games last year. He’s going to share the load more this season.

The exciting addition is second-round draft pick James Cook of Georgia. Singletary tied for 20th last year in catches by running backs with 40. If Cook catches 40 or more passes, it will be great for the attack. Cook runs a 4.42-second 40 time, and he accelerates to top speed in a hurry. He will help the Bills’ run-after-catch numbers and should be a crusher of light boxes.

Meanwhile, Zack Moss looks a lot better after a down sophomore season. How is Moss going to be active on game day? We’re not sure. One area in which we’re not sure this position is better is short-yardage running. Allen was by far the best in those situations last year. He was 9 of 12 on third- and fourth-and-1 runs, according to News charts. The running backs were 2 of 7. Fullback Reggie Gilliam played 13% of the snaps last year. Expect him to get at least that much. Tight formations help enhance Allen’s excellent play-action game. Outlook: Better.

Offensive line: Dion Dawkins is a top-10ish left tackle in the NFL, excellent in pass protection. Mitch Morse is a top-10 center, especially good on the move. Those are the two cornerstones on the line. Rodger Saffold is an upgrade at guard over Daryl Williams, who is not on an NFL roster this year. How much of an upgrade? Saffold has a chiseled body and a track record as a superb run blocker. He’s stout, and he knows exactly what new line coach Aaron Kromer wants. Saffold’s not as quick as he used to be, but if he stays healthy, he’s still a top-15 guard. Right guard Ryan Bates isn’t a big body like Saffold but he’s smart, and he didn’t allow a sack last season while starting the last five games. He’s 26th on the guard salary list, according to Spotrac.com, thanks to the fact Chicago tried to steal him. (The Bills matched the offer.) Right tackle is interesting. Second-year man Spencer Brown, with high-end athleticism and length, has big upside. He spent the offseason recovering from back surgery. How ready is Brown to ascend? David Quessenberry is the swing tackle and could see time with the starters while Brown is gaining his footing. Outlook: Probably better.

Defensive line: The Bills expect Miller to be a difference maker in the fourth quarter. Remember: Buffalo was 0-6 in one-score games last season. Ed Oliver still should be an ascending player in Year 4 after a very good year in 2021. As an inside-outside pass rush combination, Miller and Oliver could be a top-six duo in the NFL. It’s also reasonable to think DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips will be better at defensive tackle than last year’s trio of Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. It could be a big upgrade. Jordan Phillips is quicker and more dangerous as a pass rusher than the 2021 trio. Jones is a bigger man than Harrison Phillips. Lotulelei filled his gaps but didn’t make many plays in the backfield. The X factor is the three young defensive ends – starter Greg Rousseau, and backups Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. Rousseau has the most upside and has added upper body strength. He a budding stout edge setter. How much pass rush can those three bring? That may determine if the Bills’ defensive line goes from good to great or not. Backup end Shaq Lawson is an important piece. In games against good running teams – Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and New England – Lawson should be an asset in shutting down one edge. Outlook: Better.

Linebackers: It’s Year 4 together for the duo of Edmunds and Matt Milano. What you see is what you get: consistent, quality run defending and elite pass coverage. An underrated part of the game for both Edmunds and Milano is they’re effective blitzers, too. Milano had 15 pressures, tied for ninth among linebackers. Edmunds had 11 pressures.

More dynamic defensive tackle play should allow Edmunds and Milano to play cleaner, more free of offensive linemen. That may allow the linebackers to produce more impact plays. Milano was second among NFL off-the-ball linebackers last year in tackles for loss with 15.

Edmunds likes what he sees from the new defensive tackles in front of him.

“All of them have a chip on their shoulder just to be the best they can be,” Edmunds said. “All of them are great players and I’m excited to see them go to work for us this year.”

Edmunds covers a massive amount of space vs. the pass with his 83-inch wingspan. That’s an underrated aspect of his game. Yet Edmunds hasn’t quite produced the impact numbers (tackles for loss, forced fumbles, interceptions, passes defensed) that his size suggests. It’s a legitimate sticking point with fans. With that in mind, third-round pick Terrel Bernard could be grooming to take over for Edmunds in the middle next year. Outlook: Same.

Defensive backs: Tre’Davious White can’t practice for the first four weeks. The Bills need him for the last month of the season and the playoffs. Can the young guys hold down the fort until November or December, if necessary? It’s a worry. The limited playing time of Dane Jackson in preseason (23 snaps) shows how important the coaches view him in the absence of White. Kaiir Elam gives coordinator Leslie Frazier more flexibility than Levi Wallace provided. Elam can play press-man more than Wallace. Elam now is the Bills’ fastest player, with a 40 time of 4.39 seconds. Still, every good Bills cornerback – from Robert James to Nate Odomes to Thomas Smith and Nate Clements to Stephon Gilmore – has had ups and downs in his first year as a starter. Can Elam avoid some clutch-and-grab penalties? Maybe the Bills will rotate Elam with fellow rookie Christian Benford or Cam Lewis. Can the Jackson-Elam-Benford outside trio hold up against the elite receivers they’re going to face early in the season? The good news is the rest of the secondary is elite. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are back for a sixth year together. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson is a huge asset. The pass rush should help the young corners. But the bad-case scenario is coverage problems at cornerback contribute to a 3-4 start. Outlook: Uncertain.

Special teams: New special teams coach Matthew Smiley has the benefit of an experienced core with the gunner combination of Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal and proven coverage guys in Tyler Matakevich, Reggie Gilliam, Tyrel Dodson, Jaquan Johnson and Jake Kumerow. Tyler Bass is one of the best young kickers in the league, and Reid Ferguson is an elite long-snapper. They now must adjust to a new holder. In the wake of the Matt Araiza controversy, the Bills actually upgraded at punter with Sam Martin. He’s better than Matt Haack. The Bills had the lowest percentage of drives ending in punts the last two years. Haack was not good enough in pinning the opponent inside the 20. Will the return game be good? That’s a mystery. Shakir was pretty good at punt returns for Boise State last year. McKenzie and Cook could share kickoff return duties. Outlook: Better.

Coaching: Sean McDermott is 49-32 as head coach with four playoff appearances in five years and three playoff victories. Now the expectations rise as he tries to get to a Super Bowl. The development of the talent has been impressive. The defensive system is proven. The biggest question is on offense where Ken Dorsey takes over for outstanding Brian Daboll. Dorsey has loads of experience. If he’s not ready now, he’ll never be. But there could be an adjustment period. Kromer, the new offensive line coach, brings a superb résumé. The change at special teams essentially is the status quo, since Smiley has been here since 2017. With Dorsey's transition in mind, the outlook: Uncertain.