Poona Ford has kept a low profile since signing with the Buffalo Bills last month.

The defensive tackle skipped the customary introductory news conference when he signed. On what proved to be the final practice of minicamp Wednesday before the Bills broke for the summer, Ford, 27, spoke for the first time about getting right into the mix along a crowded defensive line.

“It's going to drive me to do better and be the best I can,” he said. “It's a lot of guys in the room, but I ain't backing down from competition. I'm all for it.”

Ford joined the Bills on a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million. It has the potential to be quite the bargain for the Bills if Ford can provide the type of steady play he gave the Seattle Seahawks over the previous five seasons.

“I see him being an active, extremely active part of the rotation, a three-down player, a person that we can count on in multiple situations,” Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “Very excited about having him here. The thing that he has really done is picked up the defense. He's very bright, very, very smart, very aware, can play multiple positions, which is what you like. You love the versatility for game day. So, I'm really excited about him. I'm really excited about what he could do.”

In his five seasons, Ford has played in 76 games, with 64 starts. After his rookie season, he became a consistent starter. He has 7.5 career sacks, with a single-season high of three sacks last season. He also had 35 total tackles, seven quarterback hits and two passes defended last year. However, when the Seahawks switched to a 3-4 last season, Ford had to play more as an end, rather than a nose tackle, and his snap count dropped to 642.

In joining the Bills, Ford is returning to a base 4-3 defensive front.

“The scheme on defense is really what made me come here,” he said.

It turns out Ford signed in a familiar place. He said he frequently visited Buffalo in the summer as a child. His late great-grandmother, Maple, lived on Dodge Street, and Ford said he still has several family members in the area.

“It’s quiet and peaceful,” the South Carolina native said of Western New York. “I like that. It’s going to be an exciting year for me.”

Ford, who reportedly turned down more money from other teams to sign with the Bills, said he was deliberately intentional in his approach to free agency. He wanted to make sure he was joining a team for all the right reasons.

“The fit. The scheme. What it’s like in the locker room – are the guys together?” Ford said of what he was looking for in a new team. “From what I’ve seen so far, that’s what it’s been here. When I first walked in, everybody just be kicking it. They hang out together, go eat together. They do everything (together). As far as the vibes, you can feel it in the locker room. We've got a chance to be something special.”

It was important for Ford to sign when he did, because it gave him an opportunity to participate in spring practices and get a head start on diving into the playbook ahead of training camp.

“I'm picking it up pretty good,” he said. “I know I'm going to have an opportunity to play all three downs. That excites me, especially the chance to get some third-down reps.”

A 5-foot-11, 310-pounder, Ford went undrafted out of Texas in 2018 despite winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season. That slight has pushed him throughout his career.

“Determination,” he said when asked what has made him successful as an undersized player at his position. “I try to come in here every day, be focused on working on my craft and trying to go to the next level as far as my play goes. … I'm still trying to improve. I honestly feel like I haven't played my best football yet. With coach (Sean) McDermott and the way that coach Washington coaches, I feel like he's good at bringing the best out of everybody.”

Ford figures to rotate with DaQuan Jones at one-technique defensive tackle.

“He's been a good addition,” McDermott said. “A powerful player that's played in the league and had a good run in Seattle. We're grateful to have him here, and he's off to a good start and learning our defense and how we play.”

The Bills made a roster move Thursday, signing tight end Nick Guggemos following his tryout during minicamp. A 6-5, 231-pounder, the 27-year-old Guggemos originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2021. He has spent time on the practice squad for both the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. Guggemos played wide receiver in college at St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minn. His father, Neal, is a former NFL defensive back who was with the Bills during the 1989 offseason.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Bills placed tight end Zach Davidson on season-ending injured reserve.