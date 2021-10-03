Plays that shaped the game: Texans defense had no answer for Josh Allen's athletic plays

2. Houdini to Diggs.

The Bills drove to a field goal on their next possession thanks to a 31-yard pass from Allen to Diggs to the Houston 19.

The Texans blitzed a defensive back off the right edge, and rookie right tackle Spencer Brown picked him up. But the Bills’ interior protection broke down, causing defensive end Charles Omenihu and defensive tackle DeMarcus Walker to run free up the middle at Allen.

Bills 40, Texans 0: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Dawson Knox is the first Bills tight end to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games since Charles Clay in 2016.

The Bills’ QB had his back turned to the rush due to a hard play-action fake, then made a pivot left to barely elude the grasp of Omenihu. Then Allen scrambled to the right sideline and threw a strike 40 yards in the air to Diggs, who came all the way across the field to make the catch.

“Josh has been known to get us out of some sticky situations,” said center Mitch Morse. “He’s saved our butt to say the least a few times.”

Morse credited Allen with rebounding from an overthrow interception on his first pass of the game.