Plays that shaped the game: Speedsters keyed Chiefs' 42-36 OT win over Bills

“Their fast guys, you understand, stick out on tape,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Every game you watch them. I thought we prevented them most of the game – those big explosive plays. But he just got out the gate. We take pride in not doing that, and that’s why it hurts even more.”

Hill was lined up by himself on the left side of the formation against Levi Wallace. Hill ran over the middle and caught the ball at midfield. Jordan Poyer was still back at the Bills’ 37 when Hill caught the ball. But as Poyer came up to try to make a tackle, Hill blew past the safety at the 40 and zoomed into the end zone.

There was nobody left to make a tackle, because linebacker Matt Milano was deep covering tight end Noah Gray in man coverage. Dane Jackson was deep covering receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The 5-foot-8, 183-pound Hill, nicknamed “Cheetah,” has scored 71 touchdowns in six seasons. He ranked third in the NFL in catches this year with 111.

The longest 13 seconds. The Bills’ defense couldn’t keep the Chiefs from scoring a tying field goal, even though only 13 seconds remained in regulation.