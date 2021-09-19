Plays that shaped the game: Singletary, offensive line exploit Miami's dime defense

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders put a block 10 yards downfield on cornerback Byron Jones, the only other defender who could have put a glove on Singletary. In fact, Singletary was untouched.

“It's a great feeling,” Dawkins said. “We care about our running backs just as much as we care about our receivers. For any time that a running back can run without getting touched or even just getting in the end zone, we also take it very personal. So hat's off to Motor and those running backs – the skinny guys, I call them – and we're going to continue to get them in the end zone more and more and more times without getting touched.”

Miami has confidence in its defensive backfield depth. The Dolphins even played eight defensive backs and three linemen a few plays against the Bills last season. The Dolphins used six or more defensive backs last year on 24% of their snaps, ninth most in the league, according to Football Outsiders. On a second-and-10 play, they no doubt were expecting pass. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll crossed them up.

"They did a good job of doing what they do. They broke one," Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins told reporters.

Three questions: What does the blowout win say about the Bills' defense? It’s looking like the Bills will not have to rely on their offense to be dominant every week – as they did in many games last season. The Bills are looking like a more well-rounded team than last year.

Selling the run. The Bills’ second touchdown was set up by a 35-yard completion to Sanders to the Miami 6.