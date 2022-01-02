Plays that shaped the game: Sacks by Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver keyed Bills' defense

Rookie Greg Rousseau helped set the tone for a big pass-rushing day for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The rookie defensive end got his first sack since Week 5 at Kansas City in the first quarter. Rousseau forced a fumble that the Bills recovered at the Atlanta 18 and turned into their second touchdown of the game.
The Bills had five sacks, their most in a game since the Week 2 win at Miami.
Buffalo entered the game 28th in total sacks and 24th in sacks per pass play.
By other metrics, their pass rush has been better than it appears. The Bills rank seventh best in the NFL in terms of pass rush “win rate” at 47%, according to ESPN. This measures how often the pass rushers beat their block within 2.5 seconds.
Of course, “winning” against a pass blocker and then allowing a quarterback to complete a pass on the move doesn’t result in a win for the defense.
Here’s a closer look at plays that shaped the game:
Winning wide. Rousseau used his speed to win with a wide rush against right tackle Kaleb McGary on a second-down play from the Atlanta 25.
The key to the play, however, was coverage by Levi Wallace on tight end Kyle Pitts near the left sideline. That’s where quarterback Matt Ryan wanted to throw. Wallace got a strong jam on Pitts at the line of scrimmage. Ryan was forced to hold the ball, and Rousseau had time to hit him from behind and knock the ball out. Harrison Phillips recovered.
“On that play, the strip sack, just coming off the ball, just being in an intuitive situation,” Rousseau said. “They like to do a lot of play-action pass, especially when they go four out, so knowing to get into my rush quick.
“I actually threw a double rip,” Rousseau said, referring to a swipe at McGary’s hands. “I think he got his hands up, but I kept on throwing double-slices and stuff and I got to the quarterback.”
Oliver double dips. The second biggest sack for the Bills came early in the third quarter, after Allen threw his third interception of the game. Linebacker Mykal Walker tipped Allen’s pass near the line of scrimmage, and Foyesade Oluokun intercepted. It gave Atlanta the ball at the Buffalo 25 with a chance to increase its 15-14 lead.
Support Local Journalism
But Ed Oliver sacked Ryan for a 4-yard loss, forcing a third-and-17 situation. Then Oliver knocked the ball loose from running back Mike Davis on third down.
Atlanta punted, and the Bills dodged a bigger deficit.
Oliver showed his quickness on the sack, shrugging off a double-team block by McGary and Chris Lindstrom and shooting past McGary when Lindstrom shifted toward Harrison Phillips.
“Basically, they were just running wide zones one way, wide zones back the other way, counter pass, play action,” Oliver said. “So I already knew what to expect. I think on the sack it was a play-action pass, or counter pass, something like that. So I already knew what to expect, so I was just going at ‘em.”
The third-down play was a hustle down the line of scrimmage by Oliver to knock away a shovel pass, after Ryan had been flushed from the pocket by defensive end Mario Addison. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds would have stuffed Davis even if Oliver hadn’t broken up the play.
“That was an opportunity for us to kind of grab the momentum in that game,” Ryan said. “And to have to punt after having such great field position and to not come away with points and specifically not a touchdown, those are tough to overcome. Obviously, the best football teams in this league take advantage of those, and we did not do a good enough job of that today and it’s part of the reason that we lost.”
Outflanked. Allen’s second touchdown run came on a perfect play call against a Falcons blitz. It was a 4-yard run that gave the Bills a 14-2 lead.
Atlanta rushed safety Shawn Williams off left tackle, but the Bills ran a quarterback sweep off right tackle. Tight end Dawson Knox pinned the defensive end, Steven Means, off right tackle, and there was no one left to get in Allen’s way. He walked into the end zone untouched. Zack Moss had the lead block on the cornerback, A.J. Terrell.
“So that is a classic little pin-and-pull play where my responsibility is just to get my man on the line of scrimmage and pin him where he can’t contain it,” Knox said. “We repped that a lot this week in practice, and the pullers did a great job of pulling out. I think we had a couple linemen pulling on the play and a receiver. When we saw a screen shot of the play, it was so clean the way the pullers got out and they were doing their responsibility. And Josh was able to read the blocks really well. And he’s obviously an extremely talented player so he can kind of read any block he needs to like a running back. That’s why we have so much confidence in him running the ball, too. When I saw that D-end in a three-point stance and not really looking at me I knew I was gonna get a good shot on him. It’s really fun to get some blocks like that to make some plays.”
Allen’s first TD run, from 1 yard, was a similar play, in the other direction, off left end. A fake jet-sweep by Isaiah McKenzie to the right held the Falcons’ linebackers, and Allen was untouched into the end zone.
All-world talent. Pitts is 6-foot-6 and has 83 3/8-inch arms, the longest of any nonlineman in the 2021 NFL draft. He used his length to create a huge play late in the second quarter.
The Bills blitzed Jordan Poyer off left tackle, but Atlanta kept seven men in to block. That left Dane Jackson in man-to-man coverage on Pitts, who ran a deep over route. Pitts caught the ball 18 yards downfield and shed a diving tackle attempt by Jackson. Then Pitts used a long stiff-arm to break a tackle attempt by Micah Hyde at the Buffalo 45. He kept going down the sideline before Wallace caught him at the Buffalo 19.
Four plays later the Falcons scored on a 1-yard plunge to pull within 14-12.