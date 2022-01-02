Plays that shaped the game: Sacks by Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver keyed Bills' defense

“That was an opportunity for us to kind of grab the momentum in that game,” Ryan said. “And to have to punt after having such great field position and to not come away with points and specifically not a touchdown, those are tough to overcome. Obviously, the best football teams in this league take advantage of those, and we did not do a good enough job of that today and it’s part of the reason that we lost.”

“So that is a classic little pin-and-pull play where my responsibility is just to get my man on the line of scrimmage and pin him where he can’t contain it,” Knox said. “We repped that a lot this week in practice, and the pullers did a great job of pulling out. I think we had a couple linemen pulling on the play and a receiver. When we saw a screen shot of the play, it was so clean the way the pullers got out and they were doing their responsibility. And Josh was able to read the blocks really well. And he’s obviously an extremely talented player so he can kind of read any block he needs to like a running back. That’s why we have so much confidence in him running the ball, too. When I saw that D-end in a three-point stance and not really looking at me I knew I was gonna get a good shot on him. It’s really fun to get some blocks like that to make some plays.”