Plays that shaped the game: Pressure, coverage both lacking for BIlls' defense

The Cincinnati Bengals put on a balanced offense clinic Sunday in scoring a 27-10 playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals rolled up 30 first downs on the proud Bills’ defense, the most the Bills allowed all season and the most since the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last January.

Cincinnati had 13 first downs rushing, 14 first downs passing and three by penalty.

“Our main thing going into the game was they would pass the ball more than run the ball,” said Bills safety Dean Marlowe. “But I think with the weather it kind of made them – hey, we’ve got to run the ball a little bit more. They were successful at it. They kept going and they were two-dimensional. They were able to do run the ball and hit checkdowns and find little holes in the defense. They did a good job.”

Here’s a breakdown of key plays that shaped the Bengals’ victory:

No pressure

Cincinnati moved 51 yards in five plays on the first drive of the game when the Bills sent their first blitz at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It didn’t get home, setting the tone for the game.

The Bills could not get enough heat on the Bengals’ quarterback.

Taron Johnson attacked Burrow off the left slot as part of a five-man rush. But the Bengals’ offensive line, playing with three backups due to injuries, passed off their responsibilities perfectly.

Left tackle Jackson Carman, starting his first game all season, shifted outside to pick up Johnson. Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa twisted inside but was blocked by center Ted Karras. Guard Conrad Volson, starting for star Alex Cappa, stonewalled Ed Oliver.

That allowed Burrow to step up in the pocket and hit a wide-open Ja’Marr Chase for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Chase had lined up in the backfield as a runner and went in motion to the left slot before the snap. Both Marlowe and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds raced to the left flat to cover tight end Hayden Hurst, leaving Chase wide open. He made the catch at the Bills’ 7 and easily ran into the end zone.

“We didn’t have any communication (problem),” Marlowe said. “We were all on the same page. I think Burrow looked to his right and kind of pumped and was able to come all the way back. By that time, credit to Ja’Marr Chase. He’d probably seen, with the chemistry they have, he kind of like turned it into his own route.”

Chase looked as if he was going to run a shallow cross over the middle but saw a big gap in the secondary and broke deep up the left seam.

Edmunds seemed to take responsibility.

“That’s one of the things I said as far as us executing better,” he said. “I could have been better. It’s little things like that – just executing.”

The Bengals marched 69 yards in seven plays.

Second mixup

The Bengals made their second drive look almost as easy, going 72 yards in 10 plays.

The Bills left another receiver wide open on the second touchdown. This time all eyes were on Chase to allow the tight end, Hurst, to get free up the right sideline for a 16-yard score.

Chase ran a receiver screen wide to the right, which drew cornerback cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano.

But safety Jordan Poyer, in deep coverage on that side of the field, also took two steps toward Chase before realizing Hurst was going deep.

Poyer redirected and broke toward the right sideline, but could not get over in time to defend the pass.

Hurst was a shrewd acquisition by the Bengals, signing a one-year contract in March after a subpar 2021 season for Atlanta in which he caught just 26 passes.

Hurst caught 52 passes for the Bengals this season.

“I told some of the guys at this time last year I was watching them in Florida,” Hurst said. “I was man, if I could just put myself in that offense. It’s like, holy (cow), here we are.”

Hurst said the Bengals’ had a lot of motivation this week.

“Everyone was counting us out,” he said. “They’re selling tickets to a game that’s not even set.”

That was a reference to the pre-sale of the potential AFC title game matchup between the Bills and Chiefs in Atlanta, a point several Bengals players and coach Zac Taylor made after the game.

“We’re minus-6,” Hurst said of the point spread vs. the Bills. “It doesn’t matter. When you’ve got that guy at quarterback (Burrow), it’s doesn’t matter.”

At that point, Burrow was 9 of 9 passing for 106 yards.

“I think Joe started 9 for 9 in the sleet,” Karras said. “What more could you ask for?”

Too easy

The Bengals converted a third-and-4 situation at the Buffalo 14 en route to a field goal that gave them a 17-7 lead.

Burrow hit Chase on an 8-yard pass to get the ball to the Buffalo 6. The Bills blitzed Milano up the middle as part of a five-man rush. But cornerback Dane Jackson was in off coverage on Chase, inviting a quick throw. Burrow converted easily before the pass rush could sniff him.

The Bills did get a stop three plays later when Milano defended a pass in the back of the end zone for Chase. It was ruled after video review that Chase didn’t complete the catch and the Bengals settled for three points.

Rookie steps up

The Bills’ lone touchdown was set up by a 26-yard pass from Josh Allen to rookie Khalil Shakir.

The Bills overloaded a zone defense, with Dawson Knox and Nyhiem Hines running short routes, Stefon Diggs going deep up the seam and Shakir running a corner route to the right sideline. Allen hit him at the 9 and he was pushed out of bounds at the 4. Three plays later, Allen plunged 1 yard into the end zone to pull the Bills within 14-7.

Dictating terms

Trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter, the Bills went three plays and out on what arguably was their last realistic gasp on offense because the Bengals scored a field goal on the ensuing drive.

On a third-and-2 play from the 20, Allen threw deep down the left sideline for Gabe Davis, who was open by a step or two. But Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt recovered and batted the ball out of Davis’ arms.

Why go deep on a short-yardage play? Davis was open. Knox was running a drag route over the middle and might have been a target but defensive end Joseph Ossai had pushed Dawkins backward. It might not have been easy for Allen to hold the ball an extra tick and get an accurate throw to Knox.

Knock-out blow

The Bengals extinguished any hope for the Bills with 12:48 left when White was flagged for pass interference against Tee Higgins at the Buffalo 4.

It was a third-and-2 play and Burrow threw deep down the left sideline. White grabbed Higgins’ shoulder as the ball was arriving, a clear foul. Jordan Poyer collided with White at the end of the play, knocking both out of the game.

The Bills’ defense kept the Bengals out of the end zone but Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal to make the lead 27-10.