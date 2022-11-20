Plays that shaped the game: Preparation, execution keyed Bills' running game

Good preparation and perfect execution led to the touchdown run by Devin Singletary that put the Buffalo Bills in command of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s a closer look at key plays that shaped Buffalo’s 31-23 victory:

Blitz-beating run. Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown had the key blocks on Singletary’s 5-yard scoring run, which gave the Bills a 22-10 lead with 4:08 left in the third quarter.

Cleveland rushed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah off left tackle and defensive backs John Johnson and A.J. Green off right tackle.

Quarterback Josh Allen saw what was coming and audibled to a run.

“We alerted out of a play,” said Bates, the right guard. “It was strong side pressure. We knew pressure was coming, so we knew movement was going to come.”

By that, Bates meant that the Browns’ defensive line was slanting toward the Bills’ left.

“So I knew my 3-tech was going to come across my face,” Bates said, referring to defensive tackle Taven Bryan. Bates shoved him way out of the way.

Brown and tight end Dawson Knox double teamed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Knox then got a piece of the blitzing Johnson. Brown moved to the next level and smothered middle linebacker Sione Takitaki. Singletary had an alley to the end zone.

“It’s a combination between me and Bates, but then it turned into me and Dawson as they brought the blitz,” Brown said. “And I got to the linebacker, he made a cut and scored. All week we practiced vs. the looks, and we knew the possibilities of the look, and we communicated at the line of scrimmage.”

Decoy No. 6. The Bills confused the Browns with motion on the touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs just before halftime.

Isaiah McKenzie started in the left slot, motioned to the right, started to circle back then looped way to the left flat in what’s called an “orbit” motion. Allen looked to McKenzie as if to throw a screen pass, and that drew the eyes of multiple Browns defenders.

Dawson Knox was running a shallow crossing route underneath the coverage to the left and drew the safety to that side, Johnson. Diggs ran a deeper cross along the back line of the end zone and was wide open.

It was a coverage mixup.

“That’s the plan,” McKenzie said. “If they don’t come to me, then he just dumps it off to me and I run to the end zone. So when I ran the orbit motion, like three people came over and it leaves Diggs wide open. I’m the eye candy.”

Cornerback Martin Emerson played man coverage on Gabe Davis. But the corner on Diggs’ side, Denzel Ward, had his eyes on McKenzie and let Diggs go free. Both Emerson and Ward wound up covering Davis.

“Anytime something like that happens in the red zone, it is obviously a coverage bust,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Short-yardage stand. For the second week in a row, the Bills’ defense stuffed a fourth-and-1 run.

Last week, it came against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the 1-yard line in what should have produced a Bills’ victory.

This time, the defensive stand stopped a third-quarter Cleveland drive at the Buffalo 27-yard line, with Buffalo clinging to a 16-10 lead.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett tried a QB plunge on third and 1 and got stuffed for no gain, with Jordan Phillips and Tyrel Dodson making the tackle.

On fourth and 1, Boogie Basham and Dane Jackson were credited with the stop. But Shaq Lawson got a big push at the point of attack and held up Brissett.

“Yeah, they have an 88% conversion rate,” on Brissett running in short yardage, linebacker Matt Milano said. “We were expecting it. He did it and got stuffed both times. ... That was Shaq. Talk to him.”

“It was a little different,” Lawson said, referring to his Minnesota stop. “Last week, I had a little open side. This week, I had a little tight end. But I told myself before the game, try to set the tempo. Whatever I do, I bring energy. So I was trying to bring energy and set the tempo.”

Said Basham: “We knew what they were going to run. Shaq set a great edge. I saw the quarterback sitting there fumbling around trying to find a hole and I tried to go in and pull him back behind the sticks. I was on the back side and I ran it down.”

Said Lawson: “You start off the play with Big Phil knocking them back, and everybody up front pushing. I’ve been telling coach, if it’s the game on the line, I want to be in there. (Forget the) Ones, I want to be in there.”

Said Brissett: “The first one, I just didn’t get a good read on it. The second one, I thought I got it, but I didn’t get it. I just have to find a way to get those like I always do. That was a very key moment, obviously, going for it on fourth down. I have to be better in those situations.”

Turkey hole. The Bills’ first touchdown was set up by Allen’s prettiest pass of the half, which isn’t saying a lot. Allen was just 9 of 16 passing the first 30 minutes. But on a 28-yard throw to Gabe Davis, Allen showed perfect touch to get the pass to the left sideline, over the underneath zone defenders and before the Browns’ deep-half safety could get over to make a play. It went to the Cleveland 29.

QB strong. Allen got the second TD drive going with a step-up in the pocket and a 17-yard strike over the middle to Davis. But Allen showed courage by taking a big hit in the face and chest from defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, who was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul. It put the ball at the Cleveland 41.

“I saw it. It was a big hit,” guard Rodger Saffold said. “It was unfortunate, but at the end of the day, any time we get 15 yards added is good.”