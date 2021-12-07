Plays that shaped the game: Patriots rely on heavy personnel to make big run plays

It might have been a 12- or 15-yard gain if Hyde hadn’t overflowed to the outside as well.

“How lucky are we to have those guys?” Patriots center David Andrews said of Harris and the other New England running backs. “What a memorable game that will be for me in my career.”

The Patriots have six quality offensive linemen, and their use of an extra blocker as a big tight end has been a common tactic this season. Onwenu, a 350-pounder, has started 23 games over the past two years, including seven of the first eight this season. But he lost his starting job at midseason to Karras.

New England used the extra offensive lineman on 15 of 24 plays in the first half and all but five plays of the second half.

Key sack. The Bills’ second-last drive was a great scoring chance, but was foiled by a sack deep in Patriots’ territory.

It was a second-and-goal from the 6. The Bills ran a fake split zone run up the middle in which the tight end, Tommy Sweeney, shifts behind the line of scrimmage at the snap and blocks the edge defender, which was Matthew Judon.