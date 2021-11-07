Plays that shaped the game: One-dimensional Bills' offense implodes

It was not a bad decision to throw to Cole Beasley, running a hitch from the right slot. There was bracket coverage by the Jaguars. But Allen needed to trust his read and release the ball immediately as Beasley pivoted to the inside. The Bills’ QB didn’t. He hitched. He stared down Beasley. That gave nickel cornerback Rudy Ford time to step in front of the pass.

Bull rush. The Bills’ first drive was derailed with an incompletion on third-and-goal from the 6. Ford gave up the key pressure. Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan drove Ford back into Allen’s face, forcing the QB to scramble and throw on the run for Moss.

Rare drop. The Bills’ third drive was foiled by two bad offensive plays. The first came when Beasley dropped a pass while wide open at the 50-yard line. It would have been a 17-yard gain, at least. Beasley had only two drops all of the 2020 season. It was his third drop of this season.

Bad pass-off. On the next play, third-and-11, the Jaguars rushed only four men.

Jaguars 9, Bills 6: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Jacksonville linebacker Josh Allen sacked, intercepted and recovered a fumble by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen in the Bills’ face-plant against the previously one-win Jaguars.