Plays that shaped the game: Mixup on final play foils Bills' defensive turnaround

Textbook power. The Buccaneers blocked up the Bills’ defense exactly the way it was drawn up in springing Fournette for a 47-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau got dominated at the point of attack on the edge by tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Edmunds was blocked up by pulling guard Ali Marpet off right tackle. He couldn’t get off the block to slow down Fournette.

The weakside defender, Johnson, had the best chance to fill the gap and reach Fournette, but he took a bit of a bad angle, and his path to the runner was altered because he had to get around Rousseau, who had been pushed back a step or two by Gronkowski.

Milano was blocked off right end by pulling guard Alex Cappa, but Milano was the widest defender, protecting against the run getting outside of him.

The Bills had two deep safeties. Jordan Poyer was blocked up by left tackle Donovan Smith.

Ridiculous catch. Evans showed one reason why he’s a strong Hall of Fame candidate with the touchdown catch that broke the game wide open in the second quarter.