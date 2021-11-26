Plays that shaped the game: Misdirection helps Bills burn veteran Saints secondary

It was a fourth-and-2 situation from the Saints’ 24 in the third quarter. Knox went in motion before the snap to the right, and Lattimore followed him, signaling to Allen that it was man-to-man coverage.

The Bills again ran a hard play-action run fake to Devin Singletary, wide off left tackle. Knox took a step to the left like he was blocking on the weak side of the play, then ran up the right sideline.

Lattimore had his eyes on the run fake, saw Knox run into the pattern and slipped and fell trying to change direction to chase Knox.

The Saints blitzed safety Malcolm Jenkins off right tackle but Knox was wide open, catching the pass at the 13 and sprinting into the end zone. It gave the Bills a 24-0 lead.

Elite showdown. Stefon Diggs gave the Bills a 17-0 lead with a 5-yard TD catch to cap the opening drive of the third quarter.

Diggs put his great footwork on display in beating Lattimore one on one. He chop-stepped in faking a slant to the inside and pivoted to the outside. Allen’s timing pass was perfect, and Lattimore had no chance to defend the throw.

It was Diggs’ seventh touchdown catch of the season. He had eight TD catches last year.