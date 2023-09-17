The Buffalo Bills were good under pressure in the red zone in Sunday’s 38-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yes, they misfired on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line in the second quarter that had fans gnashing their teeth.

But the offense redeemed itself by punching the ball in the end zone on the next two possessions, which gave them a 21-10 lead at halftime and then a 28-10 lead in the third quarter.

Overall, they were 5 of 7 on red-zone trips (71%). Buffalo ranked 10th best in the red zone last season, scoring TDs at a 60% rate.

Here’s a closer look at key plays that decided the game, starting with the two touchdowns that broke the game open:

Beating the blitz

Allen showed poise in the pocket in beating the blitz on a 11-yard TD pass to Khalil Shakir with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Shakir was lined up in the left slot against cornerback Nate Hobbs and could see it was going to be man-to-man coverage, with only safety Tre’von Moehrig deep in the end zone, and he was shading to the other side of the field against Stefon Diggs.

“I feel like in those situation where we get in the red zone and we’re watching film all week, it’s going to be some sort of man (coverage),” Shakir said. “Certain plays you know you’ve got to win that one-on-one matchup.”

Shakir got a good release off the line of scrimmage and ran a cross over the middle.

“I kind of worked him a little bit to the outside and broke in,” Shakir said. “At the end of the day, I pretty much did what I was supposed to do, did my job.”

It was the first catch on the first target of the season for the Bills’ second-year receiver.

Allen’s patience made it happen. Blitzing linebacker Robert Spillane came up the middle, just as Maxx Crosby beat Spencer Brown on a spin move and leapt toward the quarterback. Crosby, Spillane and center Mitch Morse all collided, just as Allen slid to his left to buy buy himself a fraction of a second and unload the pass.

“That’s one of those things where you listen to the crowd to understand what happened, because you’re face flat on the ground,” Morse said. “You hear the crowd go nuts and you think, at least it’s a first down.”

Morse wasn’t eager to accept much credit for buying Allen time.

“Josh made a great play to Shakir,” Morse smiled. “It could have gone just as far south as it went north. I’m very thankful for him.”

Davis playing big

The Bills capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half with a 2-yard TD pass from Allen to Davis on a fourth-and-goal play.

This wasn’t a blitz. It was a two-deep zone, and Davis was the inside man on the right with Shakir and Diggs to his outside.

With Allen scrambling to the right, the 6-foot-2 Davis came toward the ball from the back of the end zone, in front of Moehrig, and made the catch just inside the goal line while taking a hit.

“They just had it zoned off,” Davis said of the Raiders. “I knew where I was originally supposed to go wasn’t going to be open. So I kind of just sat in the zone. I saw Josh scramble and tried to give him a body to throw to. He floated it in there nice for me to be able to get strong hands on the ball and be able to take the hit. I knew when the ball was in the air I was going to have to really squeeze the ball because I knew I was going to get hit.”

Deception

The Bills took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Allen hit a wide-open Dawson Knox for a 2-yard TD. Knox lined up wide left, then motioned close to the line before the snap.

The Raiders rushed seven men, blitzing both linebackers and Moehrig.

“We brought another lineman in who reported eligible,” Knox said. “I motioned in, making it look like we were just going to crack the D-end and run the ball. He kind of looped in, and the DB was just waiting on me.”

That was rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

“I was like, 'Oh crap, I’ve got to make him think it’s a run,' ” Knox said. “So I acted like I was blocking him, too. Thankfully, he took the bait and Josh rolled out. It was one we practice a lot, and it worked out well.”

Pounding the run

The Bills showed some short-yardage power on their first touchdown by running Latavius Murray off left tackle for a 4-yard score. Murray followed a big double-team block by Dion Dawkins and Dalton Kincaid, who combined to blow defensive end Isaac Rochell back off the line of scrimmage.

Too cute

The Bills were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 2:56 left in the half when Allen threw incomplete at the goal line for Knox. The call was easy to second-guess. The Bills lined up in a shotgun formation, taking some of the possible run plays off the table. Deonte Harty ran an orbit motion, looping from the right and back out but slipped and fell. Allen was hurried. Diggs broke open late in the play over the middle, but Allen was under duress, didn’t see him and threw incomplete.

Patience

It didn’t produce a score, but Allen showed good patience late in the second quarter by hitting James Cook for a 26-yard gain on a second-and-1 play. Allen ran a play-action fake in an obvious situation to try a deep shot. He was looking for Trent Sherfield deep, but he was double covered. Allen quickly got off the read and checked down to Cook in the left flat. He made a big run after catch to get to the Raiders’ 8.