Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's Take No Prisoners Tour smashes Steelers

Let’s call this Josh Allen’s Take No Prisoners Tour 2022.

The spectacular plays by the Buffalo Bills quarterback had teammates shaking their heads in the locker room after the 38-3 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“Watching him play football is pretty amazing,” backup quarterback Case Keenum said.

“I’ve got a real good quarterback; like, a real good quarterback,” marveled Stefon Diggs.

Allen’s 434 passing yards were second most in Bills history and a record for a non-overtime game. Drew Bledsoe passed for 463 in an overtime win at Minnesota in 2002. Allen’s 348 passing yards in the first half were tied for the second most in the first half by any quarterback since 1991, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

With four TD passes, Allen now has 151 offensive touchdowns in 66 games. Only Patrick Mahomes (60 games) and Dan Marino (61 games) reached 151 faster.

The NFL most valuable player watch continues. Allen now leads the NFL in passing yards (1,651) and passing TDs (14).

Here’s a closer look at Allen’s spectacular contributions against the Steelers:

Elite arm strength. The 98-yard touchdown pass traveled 46 yards to Gabe Davis, despite the fact blitzing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was bearing down on the QB and put a lick on Allen as he released the pass.

“That was awesome,” Keenum said. “The first touchdown was into the wind, too. It wasn’t just a calm day. it was a two- or three-club wind today. That was a really good one.”

Said Allen: “Obviously on that first third down, they doubled both of them, they doubled Stef and Gabe from what I saw.

“So the safeties go this way,” Allen said, pointing fingers to the left and right. “I saw two guys kind of sitting here, playing the sticks a little bit. Gabe did his thing and ran, and I gave him a chance to go make a play and he did.”

Davis ran by cornerback Levi Wallace. Steelers safety Tre Norwood, subbing for injured starter Terrell Edmunds, had deep help on the play, but took a bad angle, going sideways, not straight back. Norwood was 5 yards behind Davis when he made the catch at the 40-yard line.

Wallace, the former Bill, made a futile diving attempt at Davis, and the receiver ran untouched to the end zone, tying the longest TD pass in Bills history.

The offensive players loved the confidence shown by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to take a deep shot from the 2-yard line. The Bills kept six men in to block, with tight end Tommy Sweeney blocking up linebacker Robert Spillane.

“Dorsey!” exclaimed tackle Dion Dawkins. “Dors. Papa Dors, man. Dors is a mastermind, and he’s just doing him. He’s cooking up there in the box and he’s serving out plates.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I thought that was amazing vote of confidence, a little stressful to say the least,” center Mitch Morse said. “I would have liked to keep Josh upright for the whole play.”

Fitzpatrick was Morse’s man. Morse managed to get a one-armed shove on the safety before he hit Allen.

Elite recognition. The 62-yard touchdown pass to Davis in the second quarter was an amazing pass because Allen threw it even though Fitzpatrick, the Steelers’ two-time All Pro, had deep coverage over the top on that side of the field.

“I just felt the safety (was) a little flat-footed, and knowing Gabe was running,” Allen said.

The ball traveled 60.1 yards in the air, the second-longest air-yards completion in the NFL this year. The Steelers rushed only three men in a defensive call that was designed to prevent the big play. Stefon Diggs was open 20 yards downfield up the left side. But Allen showed confidence in Davis, who made a one-handed grab, then ripped the ball away from Fitzpatrick.

Elite pocket presence. Allen’s 15-yard TD pass to Diggs gave the Bills a 24-3 lead.

It was a run-pass option play, and an unusual one. Normally, completions on RPOs come on short slant passes. This was to the second level of the defense.

Allen read Norwood, the Steelers’ safety on the left side of the field.

Allen faked a handoff to Devin Singletary, and tight end Quintin Morris pulled to the middle of the line to be a lead blocker if Allen handed off.

But Norwood crashed toward the line of scrimmage to defend the run.

That left the middle of the field wide open. Cornerback Cam Sutton had outside leverage on Diggs, who ran a 15-yard slant and caught the ball at the goal line.

“Josh read it perfectly,” Keenum said. “The safety, Minkah, was on the other side. It was a great play call by Dors.”

Slinging it. Allen threw a 24-yard TD pass to rookie Khalil Shakir late in the second quarter. He didn’t get to step into the throw because edge rusher Alex Highsmith got partly around Dawkins and was applying pressure deep in the pocket.

But the pass was on the mark, as Shakir beat cornerback Josh Jackson one on one on a deep over route from the right slot. Jackson just was elevated from the Steelers’ practice squad for the game, but he’s not a nobody. He was a second-round pick of the Packers in 2018 and has started 15 career games.

Allen became the 11th NFL quarterback with 300 yards and four passing TDs in the first half in the last 30 years. The others: Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Brett Favre, Chris Chandler, Dak Prescott, Donovan McNabb (twice), Drew Brees (three times) Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning (twice) and Tom Brady (twice).

The most passing yards in a half since 1991 is 359 by Mahomes, who did it at Tampa Bay in 2020. Brady had 348 in the first half against Detroit in 2020.

It was only the fifth time in the last 54 games that Pittsburgh has allowed a 300-yard passing performance in a full game.