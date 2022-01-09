Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's Superman throw to Diggs tops plays

Bills 27, Jets 10: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays The Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East championship and their first back-to-back division titles since the 1990 and ’91 seasons. It was the first time they clinched the division at home since 1995.

Allen beat a Jets blitz on the play with a perfect throw.

“It was a simple corner route,” Knox said. “It was an absolute dime from Josh. You’ve got no choice but to catch that thing. I was just watching it in awe, like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s funny.’ Thankfully he gave me a chance to go make a play. When he throws a ball like that, everybody’s got a chance to go make a play.”

Spin move. The Bills held the Jets to negative-3 yards on 13 plays in the third quarter and had three sacks.

Ed Oliver got one of them, and it was unusual because he was lined up as a defensive end, across from Jets right tackle Greg Senat.

Oliver set up Senat with an outside fake then made a spin move inside and took down Zach Wilson for a 10-yard loss. Senat was filling in for Morgan Moses, who went down with a knee injury.

“Obviously, they’re one of the best defenses in football,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We just could not run the ball very well. It was tough sledding. Their front was dominant. Clearly, we’ve got a long way to go if we want to close the gap with Buffalo – and New England and Miami for that matter.”