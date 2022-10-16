Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's spectacular throws overcame KC pressure

Josh Allen withstood everything the Kansas City Chiefs could throw at him Sunday.

After some early struggles with the Chiefs’ pressure tactics, the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback made the Chiefs pay.

He burned the blitz for two big touchdown passes. Then when the Chiefs sat back with a four-man rush, Allen burned them for the winning touchdown.

The Bills got a lot of pressure on Patrick Mahomes with a four-man rush. The Chiefs couldn’t get pressure without blitzing. It was the difference in the game.

Here’s a closer look at the key plays that shaped the Bills’ 24-20 victory in Kansas City.

Max protect

Allen went 0 for 7 on his first seven passes against Chiefs blitzes. They sent big blitzes at Allen on three consecutive plays from the 3-yard line to get a turnover on downs midway through the second quarter.

But the Bills were ready for it late in the second quarter.

Buffalo kept seven men in to protect against a seven-man blitz, and Allen hit Gabe Davis on a 34-yard TD pass.

The Chiefs had been just a little over the league average in blitz rate through the first five games, at about 28%. But Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to go big when he blitzes.

The Chiefs led the NFL each of the past two years in “big blitzes” – pass rushes with six or more men. They did it on 11.5% of pass plays last season, according to Football Outsiders. They also were second in the league in blitzes by defensive backs, at 18%.

With Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary in the backfield to help block, Allen hit a deep fade to Davis, who beat rookie cornerback Joshua Williams on a stutter-and-go down the right sideline.

Rookie island

Allen hit Stefon Diggs with a 17-yard TD pass in the third quarter against a six-man Kansas City blitz.

The Chiefs left Williams all alone on the right side of the field against Diggs. Williams, a fourth-round pick this year from Division II Fayetteville State, is a huge prospect, at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. But he couldn’t stay with Diggs on another stutter-and-go fade route.

Kansas City rushed defensive back L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Nick Bolton up the middle.

The winner

Allen was cool and comfortable in the pocket on the winning TD against a four-man Chiefs pass rush.

“You have a game like this and it’s right there,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “Two good teams playing each other and the smallest of things can get you off course and the other team beats you.”

The Chiefs played a Cover 2 look. Diggs ran a short route to the left flat, and Knox ran a out-route to the end zone from the left slot.

Safety Deon Bush kept his eyes on Diggs, worried more about the Bills’ No. 1 target. That left Knox one-on-one on veteran safety Justin Reid, a big offseason signing for the Chiefs. Knox beat Reid to the corner of the end zone. Allen was pointing in the pocket toward the middle of the end zone to keep Bush just a little flat-footed. The ball placement by Allen over Bush’s arm was spectacular.

Honorable mentions on the play go to Rodger Saffold (who blocked up Chris Jones), Dion Dawkins (who blocked Frank Clark) and David Quessenberry (who blocked up Carlos Dunlap).

QB power

The Bills waited until the final drive to run a quarterback power sweep, and the Bills’ QB provided another “Josh Allen Experience” moment. He rumbled behind the pulling blocker (Quessenberry) and vaulted over the Chiefs’ safety, Reid, for a 16-yard gain to the Kansas City 12-yard line.

RPO Pick

The Chiefs second TD was set up by a 41-yard pass from Mahomes to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It was one of those legal pick plays. Instead of handing off on the run option, Mahomes threw a short slant. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman got in the way of Christian Benford, who was guarding Smith-Schuster, effectively blocking him right off the line of scrimmage. Safety Damar Hamlin missed a tackle at the Bills’ 45, and Smith-Schuster raced to the Buffalo 17.

Master extender. Mahomes ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season in passing yards while under pressure, with 1,442, according to Pro Football Focus. Allen was second. Allen entered Week 6 this season first with 427 yards and Mahomes was third with 387.

Mahomes showed why he’s nearly unstoppable by scrambling in the backfield for 6.76 seconds before finding Smith-Schuster on a shallow cross over the middle. Mahomes eluded both Greg Rousseau and DaQuan Jones. Smith-Schuster got past Taron Johnson, who missed the tackle at the 32, and ran for a 42-yard touchdown.

Big early INT

Bills rookie Kaiir Elam intercepted an ill-advised Mahomes pass for Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the back right corner of the end zone in the first quarter. The Bills had Travis Kelce double covered on the left side of the field.

Boogie Basham put good heat on Mahomes, chasing him to the sidelines. Elam was covering Skyy Moore in the front of the end zone, but broke off his man, reached for the ball with one hand, then ripped it away from the receiver.

“I was trying to put it in that one spot that the receiver could get it and no one else could get it,” Mahomes said. “High point it in the back corner of the end zone. But they made a great play. . . . Their guy made a play at a big point in the game.”