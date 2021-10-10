Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's leap was exclamation point on big win

All that action seemed to mesermerize the Chiefs defenders, who were in a Cover 3 zone. McKenzie was open, so deep-middle safety Tyrann Mathieu raced to get him. The fact Allen stared at McKenzie seemed to mesmerize Sneed who let Sanders go straight past him into the back left of the end zone. Sanders was wide open for the throw, and Sneed was too late when he realized he had blown the coverage.

Still fast. Allen hit Sanders with a 35-yard touchdown pass to give the Bills a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. It was an out-and-up route down the left side of the field, and Sanders’ fake to the outside turned Sneed around. Sneed is the Chiefs’ well-regarded slot cornerback.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Sanders reached a speed of 10.33 mph in the first second of his route. What is the relevance? Sanders’ average maximum speed within 1 second of his routes is 9.57 mph, fastest in the NFL. He gets out of the blocks fast. Not bad for a 34-year-old in his 12th NFL season.

"I think hurdling over the guy and the pass to me was ridiculous," said Sanders, who was hoarse during the postgame news conferencec after celebrating on the field. "After I caught it, I didn't know what to do. I was like, 'That's crazy.' "