Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's cannon arm comes to the rescue in Detroit

Josh Allen’s cannon arm came to the rescue of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Allen’s 36-yard completion immediately becomes one of the top five plays of the Bills’ season so far.

Here’s a breakdown of key plays that shaped the Bills’ 28-25 victory:

Elbow injury? What elbow injury? There surely are fewer than 10 quarterbacks on the planet who could have fit the last pass by Allen into the crevice in the Lions’ Cover 2 defense with 16 seconds left in the game.

The laser traveled 41 yards in the air and arrived in Diggs hands just inches ahead of the left arm of Detroit safety Kerby Joseph.

Diggs was running from the right slot against cornerback Will Harris, who was in a trail coverage technique on Diggs’ outside hip. Diggs gave Harris a fake to the outside to get him out of the way.

Allen took a peek toward Gabe Davis running up the left seam to hold the safety on that side, DeShon Elliott. The play put the ball at the Lions’ 39, and three plays later the Bills kicked the winning field goal.

Despite the struggles of the Bills’ offense, the completion was the fourth of the day for Allen 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

That gives Allen a league-high 28 completions of 20 air yards or more this year. Last season, Allen had 32 for the entire regular season, tied for fourth most, according to Pro Football Focus.

Great route-running. The Bills got the Lions on a good red-zone play design on Diggs’ 5-yard scoring catch with 2:40 left, which gave Buffalo a 25-22 lead.

Diggs was lined up wide left, with tight end Dawson Knox in the left slot. Knox ran to the corner of the end zone, taking Joseph with him and clearing out the slant area.

Diggs gave cornerback Mike Hughes a stutter move as if he was breaking down the sideline for a fade. Instead he broke on a slant and Allen hit him in stride. Quessenberry did a good job blocking John Cominsky on the play.

Pure power. The Bills’ defensive tackles had to win the matchup with Detroit’s interior linemen, because both of the Lions’ starting guards were out due to injury.

Ed Oliver took advantage midway through the third quarter on a third-and-15 pass play by the Lions from their own 3-yard line. Oliver showed his explosive power off the snap by shoving third-year guard Dan Skipper backward into quarterback Jared Goff, who stumbled and fell to the ground for a safety. Skipper was making just his fifth career start in seven seasons, playing in place of Jonah Jackson.

It gave the Bills a 19-14 lead.

Turnover. Oliver set up the Bills’ second touchdown by forcing and recovering a fumble by Williams at the Buffalo 42.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson had a big assist on the play by dominating tight end Brock Wright off left tackle to force Williams to cut inside. Oliver beat left tackle Taylor Decker and got his helmet on the ball before scooping up the fumble.

Missed opportunity. The Bills had a threat going in the third quarter, facing a third-and-7 situation at the Detroit 47. But Allen was sacked by Justin Houston, even though the Bills tried to double-team the Lions edge rusher. Devin Singletary chipped Houston off the snap, but Houston still was too quick around the edge for Quessenberry and tracked down Allen from behind to force a punt. Cominsky also beat Greg Van Roten and Spencer Brown, getting between them to pressure the QB.

It was too bad, because Isaiah McKenzie was open over the middle on a crossing route against Harris. Allen didn’t have time to see him.

Rare errors. Two of the Bills’ most veteran and reliable special teams players both missed tackles on a 41-yard punt return by Khalif Raymond up the middle of the field that set up the Lions’ third touchdown.

The Bills’ coverage actually was good. But first Siran Neal missed Raymond just after he fielded the punt at the Lions’ 24. Then Taiwan Jones missed Raymond at the 24.

Raymond was off and running. Long snapper Reid Ferguson missed Raymond at the Detroit 47, and he finally was tackled at the Bills’ 35 by Reggie Gilliam.

Detroit scored five plays later to take a 22-19 lead.

Over route. McKenzie’s first catch in two games from the slot produced the Bills’ first touchdown. The Lions were caught in man-to-man coverage, with the slot cornerback, Harris, unable to stay with McKenzie on a deep over route to the left.

Harris had no help on the play because of the Lions’ respect for Stefon Diggs. He got double covered by the safety on that side of the field, Elliott. Left tackle Dion Dawkins did a good job single blocking Houston to give Allen time to make the throw.

Goal to go: The Lions rank third in the NFL at scoring touchdowns once they get in a goal-to-go situation. Entering Thursday they had scored TDs on 20 of 23 such trips inside the 10 yard line. The success is largely due to their good offensive line and power running game.

On the Lions’ second drive, Williams scored on a 2-yard run from a power formation, with extra tackle Matt Nelson as the sixth offensive lineman. Williams followed Nelson’s pulling block off left guard.

Hard play-action fake. The Lions made it 22 for 25 on goal-to-go situations with a 1-yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 1:52 left in the first half. The Bills had to bite hard on the run fake to Williams. It was a tough coverage for Taron Johnson, who didn’t have time to close on the receiver.