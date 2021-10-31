Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen eventually burned Miami's blitzes

5. Snap snafu

The Dolphins should have had at least a field goal at the end of the first half to take a 6-3 lead. But on a third-down play from the Bills’ 11, the snap from center Austin Reiter was premature, bouncing off tight end Mike Gesicki, who was going in motion. Micah Hyde recovered.

“That was a big moment in the game,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I don't know if that determined the outcome, necessarily, but it was a good momentum shift and a good stop by our defense.”

Asked if he was supposed to catch the snap, Gesicki said: “Do I look like a jet sweep kind of guy?”

"Miscommunication, lack of execution,” Miami coach Brian Flores said. “Unfortunately, it was a big play in the game."

6. Disaster avoided

With 2:11 left in the first half, McKenzie muffed a punt at the Bills’ 9-yard line. The ball bounded toward the goal line. Good hustle by Siran Neal and Jake Kumerow prevented a Miami touchdown or a safety. Neal dove for the ball inside the 5 and knocked it into the end zone. Kumerow fell on it near the back line of the end zone, and it caromed out of bounds for a touchback.

“Yeah, really smart play by Jake,” McDermott said. “Really smart play. It's important you get on that ball or else, you know, it's a totally different situation. If we're not getting the ball potentially there ... it's touchdown them. ... So, it's important you finish plays in this league, not just for that reason, but every reason, right? So yeah, that was a huge, huge play in the game.”

