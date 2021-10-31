Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen eventually burned Miami's blitzes

It’s hard to survive blitzing a good quarterback for 60 minutes.
Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense showed up for less than a half against the worst defense in the NFL, in a frightful performance that was nevertheless enough to deliver a decisive 26-11 victory against the Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins’ defense made things difficult for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense in the first half. But Allen made them pay for their heavy blitzing tactics in the second half.
Here’s a closer look at some of the big plays that shaped the Bills’ 26-11 victory over the Dolphins:
1. Elite QB play
The Bills’ first touchdown was an example of the kind of play the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen can make and that the 6-foot, 217-pound Tua Tagovailoa does not make.
Miami rushed six men on the Bills’ first-and-goal play from the Dolphins’ 8-yard line.
Rookie defensive end Jaelan Phillips broke into the Bills’ backfield and grabbed Allen’s facemask as the quarterback stepped up in the pocket and out of the way. Allen was too strong in the pocket and got the pass off to a wide open Davis in the right side of the end zone.
“Gabe found a way to get open and they brought pressure there,” Allen said. “I escaped and he was just standing there, so it was pretty easy.”
Davis lined up outside of the left tackle and leaked behind the offensive line to the right. Meanwhile, the Bills faked a jet-sweep handoff to Isaiah McKenzie. Linebacker Elandon Roberts followed Davis in coverage. But when Allen stepped up away from Phillips, Roberts stepped up toward the line to prevent Allen from scrambling. That left Davis wide open.
Running back Zach Moss did a good job of picking up a blitz by cornerback Justin Coleman off right tackle.
2. All-out blitz
The Bills took a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter when Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a 19-yard touchdown pass.
This time, it was a seven-man blitz by the Dolphins, and Diggs beat star cornerback Xavien Howard.
“The one to Stef, we had a little post or slant route, whatever you want to call it,” Allen said. “Again, they brought zero and I just knew that I just had to buy enough time to get the ball off and he was gonna go win for me. And he did.”
Diggs was lined up to the far left of the formation, but went in motion before the snap to a tighter split with the offensive line. That motion made it harder on Howard. It gave Diggs more room for a two-way go – inside or toward the sideline. Diggs broke in, and Howard couldn’t keep up. There was nobody in the middle of the field because free safety Jevon Holland rushed the passer.
The Dolphins’ blitz overloaded the right side of the Bills’ line. Right tackle Daryl Williams blocked up linebacker Duke Riley, but defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah broke free on Allen. No problem. The Bills’ QB backpedaled, buying himself a fraction of a second, and got the pass off before taking a hit.
3. Hit of the day
The game still was tied 3-3 in the third quarter and the Dolphins had forced the Bills to go three plays and out on their first possession of the second half. Miami started its drive on its 47-yard line when Bills linebacker Matt Milano made a big play.
The Bills blitzed safety Jordan Poyer off the edge, and Milano anticipated a quick throw by Tagovailoa to his “hot” receiver, running back Myles Gaskin. Milano shot into the right flat and blasted Gaskin to the ground for a 1-yard loss. The Bills’ sideline erupted. Two plays later, the Dolphins were forced to punt.
“That was a big time play by Milano, just reading it, reacting and making the play,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “Obviously, you saw the sideline. Everybody got excited. It’s just momentum. Anytime somebody makes a big hit like that open field tackle, we don’t take it for granted. I think that was definitely momentum for us. Guys felt the energy and the offense took it from there.”
4. All Allen
Allen’s size and strength is a factor on so many plays. The Bills’ first TD drive was kept alive on a third-and-1 scramble by Allen. It was a play-action fake and a roll to the right, but Davis was covered in the flat by Brandon Jones. Roberts rushed into the backfield and had his hands on Allen 6 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Tackle for loss? Nope. Allen powered out of Roberts’ grasp for a 5-yard gain.
5. Snap snafu
The Dolphins should have had at least a field goal at the end of the first half to take a 6-3 lead. But on a third-down play from the Bills’ 11, the snap from center Austin Reiter was premature, bouncing off tight end Mike Gesicki, who was going in motion. Micah Hyde recovered.
“That was a big moment in the game,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I don't know if that determined the outcome, necessarily, but it was a good momentum shift and a good stop by our defense.”
Asked if he was supposed to catch the snap, Gesicki said: “Do I look like a jet sweep kind of guy?”
"Miscommunication, lack of execution,” Miami coach Brian Flores said. “Unfortunately, it was a big play in the game."
6. Disaster avoided
With 2:11 left in the first half, McKenzie muffed a punt at the Bills’ 9-yard line. The ball bounded toward the goal line. Good hustle by Siran Neal and Jake Kumerow prevented a Miami touchdown or a safety. Neal dove for the ball inside the 5 and knocked it into the end zone. Kumerow fell on it near the back line of the end zone, and it caromed out of bounds for a touchback.
“Yeah, really smart play by Jake,” McDermott said. “Really smart play. It's important you get on that ball or else, you know, it's a totally different situation. If we're not getting the ball potentially there ... it's touchdown them. ... So, it's important you finish plays in this league, not just for that reason, but every reason, right? So yeah, that was a huge, huge play in the game.”