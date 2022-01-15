Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen, Bills offense partied like it was 1991

It was fitting that a bunch of the 1990s Super Bowl era Buffalo Bills were in the house Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.
This is exactly what it felt like when Jim Kelly’s Bills were on fire at home in the playoffs.
The Bills were a runaway train in the wild-card playoff game and there was nothing the New England Patriots players or even the great Bill Belichick could do about it.
Right from the start, it was a party, with Kelly himself, along with fellow Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, firing the crowd up in the end zone before the opening kickoff.
Then Josh Allen took over and made great play after great play en route to a 47-17 victory.
There even was a déjà vu moment to January 1991. Late in the second quarter, with the Bills motoring to their fourth straight touchdown, Belichick called time out as the Bills lined up in an empty backfield formation and his defense looked confused.
Back in the 51-3 AFC Championship Game win, the Los Angeles Raiders had to call time out to try to slow down Kelly & Co in the first quarter.
Here’s a closer look at key plays that shaped the game:
The longest 8 yards. Thanks to NFL Next Gen Stats and the GPS chips in players’ shoulder pads, we have a way to categorize Allen’s remarkable first touchdown pass. It was 8 yards to Dawson Knox, and Allen held the ball for . . . wait for it . . . 9.64 seconds.
That was the longest time to throw on any touchdown pass in the NFL over the past three seasons.
The Patriots rushed only three men and dropped linebacker Kyle Van Noy into a spying position on Allen. Knox was the lone receiver on the right side of the formation and ran an out route to the goal line. He was well covered by safety Kyle Dugger, but Allen kept patiently wandering toward the right sideline. Just before defensive end Larwence Guy and Matthew Judon converged on Allen, the QB lofted a pass to the back corner of the end zone.
Allen admitted he was trying to throw the ball away.
“That's what I was trying to do, you know?” he said. “Honestly, I thought I threw the ball away. He made an unbelievable play. But I got hit, and I got up. I was going back to the huddle. I think it was third down, so as I was going back to the huddle, I was like, going off the field basically and everybody is celebrating, and I had no idea what was going on. Still, and I sat down and I go, 'what happened?' Nobody could tell me an explanation. I hadn't seen the video on the screen yet. It took about 3 1/2, 4 minutes for them to finally put it up on the screen after we kicked the PAT. It was like, 'Holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen.' But Dawson was in the right place at the right time and made an unbelievable play.”
Knox made the leaping catch over Dugger for the score, and the Bills were up, 7-0. According to Next Gen Stats, the completion probability was 18.4%.
Centerfield star. The Patriots’ first drive ended with a spectacular over-the-shoulder interception by Micah Hyde.
How spectacular? Hyde was the single deep safety in the middle of the field. He covered 21.4 yards from the middle position to the left front corner of the end zone in 2.9 seconds to make the catch.
Pats receiver Nelson Agholor got behind cornerback Levi Wallace on a go route up the sideline. Hyde was 14.4 yards away from Agholor when the pass was thrown, and 0.6 yards away at arrived.
Blitz killer I. The Patriots sat back in zone coverage about two-thirds of the Bills’ plays in the Week 16 game at Foxborough. New England blitzed only 10 of 51 dropbacks, 19%. The NFL average is about 30%, and Allen skewered the Pats’ proud secondary.
Belichick didn’t blitz much again in this game. He apparently didn’t trust his defensive secondary to hold up against the Bills’ receiving corps.
When the Patriots did blitz, however, Allen beat them.
Allen rushed for 26 yards on a scramble on the opening drive to beat a blitz. The Bills’ QB made New England star pass rusher Matthew Judon look like a statue in blowing past him down the left side of the field to the New England 31.
Blitz killer II. With the Bills on the verge of another TD on their second drive, the Pats dialed up one of their rare first-half pressures. They rushed six men on a first-down play from the 11. Devin Singletary picked up rushing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley up the middle.
Knox used his big body to get inside of Pats safety Adrian Phillips in the middle of the end zone. Touchdown. The Bills were up, 14-0.
It was a great play design. The Bills faked a handoff to Singletary and pulled the backside guard, Ryan Bates, to draw both linebackers forward. It looked like they were blitzing. Maybe they were playing the run hard.
Knox was lined up in the right slot. Phillips had outside leverage, allowing the inside move. It was a great play design.
“Congratulations to Buffalo on the win tonight,” Belichick said afterward. “They did a great job. We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight. They certainly deserved to win. They’re well coached. They executed well. We just couldn’t do much of anything. We’ll just pick up the pieces and get back to work here.”
Too big, too fast. Allen carried the ball five times for 63 yards in leading the Bills to a 27-3 halftime lead. His most spectacular run arguably was for only 8 yards en route to the third Buffalo touchdown.
It was a first-down play from the Pats’ 43, and Allen had to elude defensive end Lawrence Guy who got pressure off right tackle.
The Pats’ star rookie defensive tackle, Christian Barmore, wrapped his arms around Allen at the line of scrimmage as the QB escaped the pocket to the left.
Barmore is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. But the 240-pound Allen ran straight through him and got to the Pats’ 34. Four plays later, Devin Singletary ran 3 yards to give the Bills a 20-0 lead.
One vs. One. The Bills dominated even the best Patriots players.
Stefon Diggs blew past cornerback J.C. Jackson on an out-and-up route down the right sideline for a 45-yard gain. It led to the Bills’ fourth touchdown. The pass from Allen was very good, and Diggs was so far beyond Jackson, he had to slow up a tad to make the catch.
Jackson was a second-team All-Pro pick this season after finishing with eight interceptions, second best in the NFL. He’s their lock-down corner and the reason they pushed veteran Stephon Gilmore off the roster in a trade to Carolina in October.
But Diggs has gotten the better of Jackson the past two seasons. Diggs had seven catches for 85 yards and a TD in the win at New England in Week 16. Diggs had three touchdown catches in the Bills’ rout of the Patriots at New England last season.