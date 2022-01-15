Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen, Bills offense partied like it was 1991

The Patriots rushed only three men and dropped linebacker Kyle Van Noy into a spying position on Allen. Knox was the lone receiver on the right side of the formation and ran an out route to the goal line. He was well covered by safety Kyle Dugger, but Allen kept patiently wandering toward the right sideline. Just before defensive end Larwence Guy and Matthew Judon converged on Allen, the QB lofted a pass to the back corner of the end zone.

“That's what I was trying to do, you know?” he said. “Honestly, I thought I threw the ball away. He made an unbelievable play. But I got hit, and I got up. I was going back to the huddle. I think it was third down, so as I was going back to the huddle, I was like, going off the field basically and everybody is celebrating, and I had no idea what was going on. Still, and I sat down and I go, 'what happened?' Nobody could tell me an explanation. I hadn't seen the video on the screen yet. It took about 3 1/2, 4 minutes for them to finally put it up on the screen after we kicked the PAT. It was like, 'Holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen.' But Dawson was in the right place at the right time and made an unbelievable play.”