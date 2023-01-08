Plays that shaped the game: John Brown shows he's still 'Smoke' on key TD pass

John Brown is 32 years old and near the end of his ninth NFL season.

Yet, he’s still fast enough that Josh Allen couldn’t overthrow him on a key touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the New England Patriots.

Brown and Allen teamed to show their gifts on a 42-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter that put Buffalo ahead for good, 28-17.

Here’s a breakdown of the key plays that shaped the Bills’ 35-23 victory:

Smoke show: Allen’s spectacular elusiveness opened the door for a big play. New England edge rusher Josh Uche didn’t bite on the fake handoff to James Cook and got quick inside pressure against tight end Quintin Morris.

But Allen eluded him by scrambling toward the right sideline.

Brown was running a crossing route 12 yards downfield but saw Allen elude Uche and point deep. Brown, the fastest player on the Bills’ team with 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash, broke up the right sideline, blowing past Myles Bryant, the cornerback on that side of the field in what looked like 3-deep zone coverage.

Isaiah McKenzie ran a deep post route, occupying deep-middle safety Kyle Dugger.

“The safety kind of went with Isaiah and I just kind of saw no one back there and pointed to him,” Allen said. “And obviously having the rapport that I have with Smoke, he saw it and made an unbelievable catch. Unbelievable. So that was a pretty good feeling, obviously bringing Smoke back. I know he's been inactive the last few weeks, but getting a shot and making a huge play for us at a really pivotal point of the game, we definitely needed that and I kind of just chopped that down to who he is, his drive, and obviously being a smart vet and coming back and wanting to be here.”

The Patriots had done a good job keeping a lid on Allen’s deep game to that point. It was the first pass of 20 or more yards allowed by New England.

“It’s his ability to buy time, and they’ve got speed everywhere, guys that uncover,” Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said. “It’s his ability to throw the ball down the field. Rolling right, throws it deep.”

After going to the sidelines, Brown handed the ball to Denny Kellington, the trainer who administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati. It was Brown's first regular-season NFL catch since the Bills' 2020 finale against Miami. It was Brown's third game this season since being signed to the Bills' practice squad Nov. 26.

Buffalo finished the regular season 13-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the postseason next weekend – exact date and time to be announced.

Digging deep. Another bomb by Allen gave the Bills a big cushion when Stefon Diggs caught a 49-yard TD strike. It put the Bills ahead, 35-23, with 8:51 left in the game. The Bills had been called for a 15-yard chop-block penalty two plays earlier and were backed up in a third-and-10 situation.

“It was huge,” Allen said. “Behind the chains there but just giving 14 a chance one on one, and that's something maybe I've gotten away from a little bit too much. The dinking and dunking is great but sometimes you gotta let your dogs be dogs.”

Diggs beat Jonathan Jones on the go-route up the left sideline, although the coverage was tight.

The pass traveled 62.2 yards in the air, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which made it the third longest completion by air distance in the league this season.

Again, McCourty gave Allen praise.

“If he’s in the pocket, he throws it all the way to the field (side) on a 9 route to Diggs,” McCourty said. “He has an unbelievable arm talent. For me, watching him as a rookie and playing him twice a year, just to see the growth in his decision making. Knowing what to do, what not to do. I would say today we didn’t even have to go against his ability to run. It wasn’t even much in their plan. It’s the reason the guy is one of the best guys in this league at what he does. That’s what’s tough when you’ve got to play him twice a year.”

QB patience. The Patriots tried to flood the end zone with coverage on Allen’s first TD pass, which came on a second-and-goal play from the 4-yard line in the second quarter.

New England rushed only three and dropped defensive end Matthew Judon into coverage. Either linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley or linebacker Jahlani Tavai – or both – were in underneath coverage spying on Allen in case of a scramble.

Allen sat in the pocket for 5.0 seconds before finding tight end Dawson Knox in the back middle of the end zone.

“They dropped eight, they doubled Stef, I believe they doubled Gabe,” Allen said. “We call that bracket, and Dawson did a good job of recognizing that as he was running across the middle. I felt like I had time, just kind of extended a little bit and he came back and made a heck of a catch. And yeah, those are the ones we don't really practice too often, it's just kind of an ad-lib deal.”

Knox ran an angle route to the left side of the end zone, covered by Dugger, but came back to the right to get open.

Key blocks I. Nyhiem Hines’ 96-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff was a combination of his speed, good blocking and an overflowing Patriots coverage unit.

New England’s Mack Wilson had an angle on Hines before midfield, but Hines was too fast and raced down the right sideline for the Bills’ first kickoff return TD to open a game.

Quintin Morris had a key block on Pierre Strong in the middle of the field to help break Hines free, while Terrel Bernard got just enough of Calvin Munson in the middle. New England’s coverage team lost containment on the outside. Jabrill Peppers was the “safety” protecting deep but he got caught in the middle of the field and was sealed off by Reggie Gilliam.

New England entered the game ranked 26th in the NFL in average drive start by the opposing team on kickoffs.

Key blocks II. Hines benefitted from great blocking on the 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Bernard and Gilliam blocked up the first two Patriots down the field. Taiwan Jones blocked Adrian Phillips and Tyler Matakevich blocked Tavai directly in front of Hines.

That left Patriots cornerback Bryant as the one man to stop Hines, but Hines broke his tackle attempt at the Buffalo 33 and sprinted down the left sideline.